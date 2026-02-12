Walk to Mississippi River commemorates 180th anniversary of Latter-day Saints leaving Nauvoo, Illinois

Young women in period dress hold flags along the road as a team of oxen walks along Water Street in Nauvoo, Illinois, during the exodus commemoration on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026. The frozen Mississippi River is in the background.

NAUVOO, Illinois — Sunshine greeted the more than 200 visitors and missionaries gathered on Saturday, Feb. 7, in Historic Nauvoo, Illinois, to commemorate the 180th anniversary of when the first wagons of early members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints left the city on Feb. 4, 1846, as they headed west.

The cold temperatures and frozen Mississippi River reminded those gathered of the sacrifices made and challenges faced by the early Latter-day Saints. That perspective was a common thread running through conversations about the memorial experience.

Those who came to walk the same roads to the edge of the same river as the early Saints did, walked with badges inscribed with the names of their ancestors or others who lived in Nauvoo and crossed the Plains after 1846. Many had stories to tell each other about their ancestors.

Early Latter-day Saints were forced out of Nauvoo beginning in 1846 by other residents of the area who did not want the Church’s influence in the region. The 1846 exodus started with crossing the frozen Mississippi and beginning the migration that eventually led the Church’s headquarters to be established in what is now Utah.

After a breakfast prepared by missionaries serving at the Illinois Historic Sites, attendees gathered in front of the historic Cultural Hall on Main Street for remarks from Sister Karen Thurman, Nauvoo Illinois Temple matron. Referring to the early Saints’ difficult journey westward, she encouraged all to move forward, even during trials, as each faces his or her own journey west.

Young men and women, as well as a few enthusiastic adults, lead the exodus commemoration march in Nauvoo, Illinois, on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026. Young men were acting as part of the Nauvoo Legion, and young men and women were part of the flag corps carrying flags that represent the nationalities of Nauvoo’s residents in the 1840s. | Susan Sims

The march began by heading south before turning west on Parley Street toward the river. Leading the way were numerous youth from the region participating as the Nauvoo Legion and Flag Corps, including the native-country flags of those who lived in the city in 1846. Some had researched their own ancestors and were wearing their name tags. Others received names of teens close to their ages so they could better relate to the young people who were part of the wagon companies that left Nauvoo.

Before the parade, they received instruction on how to march to a cadence, which was tapped out by 16-year-old drummer Gavin Cheney. Gavin was marching for his ancestor James Sanderson, who he learned was also a drummer.

Gavin Cheney, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, is the drummer for the exodus commemoration procession in Nauvoo, Illinois, on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026. He had discovered that his Nauvoo ancestor, James Sanderson, was also a drummer, which made his participation in the commemoration all the more meaningful. | Susan Sims

The Ballard family from Iowa City, Iowa, was experiencing the exodus commemoration for the first time. They had prepared by learning about Nauvoo ancestors who were about the same age as their seven children, 1 to 16 years old, during the exodus and then walking in their honor.

Justine Ballard said: “Being here really brings it home. Thinking about leaving here with a 1-year-old and 3-year-old in the winter is really difficult, so it puts your problems into perspective.”

Justine Ballard, left, pauses for a photo with several of her children near the Mississippi River after walking from historic Nauvoo, Illinois, during the exodus commemoration on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026. | Provided by Justine Ballard

Most site missionaries walked in period costume or drove covered wagons at the rear of the parade. A missionary committee meticulously planned the event, right down to supplying hand warmers and warm apple cider to participants.

A surrey wagon carries speakers and historic sites leaders past the Seventies Hall in historic Nauvoo, Illinois, during the exodus commemoration on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026. | Susan Sims

The crowd gathered at the Pioneer Memorial at the edge of the Mississippi River for a short program, with remarks from Nauvoo Illinois Temple President Richard A. Thurman. He addressed the youth as if they were in the Nauvoo Legion, reading to them the words of Joseph Smith just days before his death in Carthage Jail in 1844.

President Thurman also encouraged them, speaking to them as if they were about to cross the river, sharing the challenges and blessings that would come.

Elliott Watts, from Galesburg, Illinois, traveled with his daughters and other ward members to be in the exodus commemoration procession in Nauvoo, Illinois, on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, and honor his ancestor, Joseph Heywood. | Garrett Breit

Elliott Watts of Galesburg, Illinois, was walking in honor of his great-great-grandfather Joseph Leland Heywood. Elliott explained his connection: “He was in Quincy, Illinois, before meeting and joining the Church here in Nauvoo and was part of building up the city and was also one of the trustees left behind to sell properties when the Saints were driven out. When I think about his life, it helps me put in perspective what our life is like and the things they built as a foundation for us.”

After the program, several people ventured to the edge of the river and even out onto the ice. Looking across to what was the Iowa Territory in 1846, many agreed they would find it hard to do what the pioneers did, but they were grateful and happy to be sharing the day with one another.

Dane Cotton, from Kansas City, Missouri, is one of the flag bearers during the exodus commemoration in Nauvoo, Illinois, on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026. | Garrett Breit

As Dane Cotton, a youth from Kansas City, Missouri, put it: “I just think it’s super cool that I get to walk the same trail as my ancestors and reenact this and carry a flag.”

— Susan Sims is the Church’s communications director for Iowa and western Illinois.

The Nauvoo Illinois Temple is visible from Parley Street, the road leading to the edge of the Mississippi River, in Nauvoo, Illinois, on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026. | Susan Sims

The Mississippi River is frozen in large sections near Nauvoo, Illinois, on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026. The Iowa shore is seen in the distance. | Susan Sims

Jacob Sprague, from Marion, Iowa, is one of the youth who participated in the Nauvoo Legion during the exodus commemoration in Nauvoo, Illinois, on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026. After the march, he said, “Nauvoo is very special. I like coming here a lot because of how beautiful the temple is. It’s extra special today because 180 years ago this week, the Saints marched down and crossed the river. And all the adults here, everyone just wanted to make this as special as possible, and it really was.” | Garrett Breit

Historic wagons join the exodus commemoration in Nauvoo, Illinois, on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, in honor of the early Latter-day Saints who crossed the river in 1846 to blaze the trail west to the Rocky Mountains. This wagon is a replica of the exact-size wagon a family had for that journey. | Susan Sims

Nauvoo Historic Sites missionaries sing “Come, Come Ye Saints” during the exodus commemoration program at the Pioneer Memorial in Nauvoo, Illinois, on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026. | Susan Sims

Many who walked in the exodus commemoration in Nauvoo, Illinois, on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, approache the Mississippi River and contemplate what the early Latter-day Saints faced 180 years ago. The ice was frozen enough to venture several feet onto the river. | Susan Sims

Missionaries serving at the Illinois Historic Sites drive a wagon past the Seventies Hall as part of the exodus commemoration in Nauvoo, Illinois, on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026. | Susan Sims

Nauvoo Illinois Historic Sites mission leaders President Daniel S. Mehr and Sister Rebecca Mehr listen at the memorial during the exodus commemoration in Nauvoo, Illinois, on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026. | Susan Sims

People walk in the Nauvoo exodus commemoration and brave a cold wind as they turn west on to Parley Street in Nauvoo, Illinois, on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026. | Susan Sims