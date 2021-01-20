The 7 times the Tabernacle Choir went to Washington for the inauguration

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square performs at the presidential inauguration of Lyndon B. Johnson on Jan. 20, 1965.
President Ronald Reagan requested the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square take part in his first inauguration as president of the United States in 1981.
The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square performs a sound check outside the U.S. Capitol prior to the Jan. 20 inauguration of President Donald J. Trump.
The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square performs during the 2001 inauguration for President George W. Bush.
President Ronald Reagan was a fan of the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square. He requested the choir to take part in his first inauguration as president of the United States in 1981.
Members of the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square sit in the rain waiting for the swearing in of Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States to begin during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square prepares to sing "America the Beautiful" at the inauguration of Donald Trump, January 20, 2017.
Jason Goodman of the Presidential Inauguration Committee said the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square is part of America's history. The choir participated in the swearing-in ceremony for Donald J. Trump on Jan. 20, 2017.
The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square performs in a parade for the 2001 inauguration for President George W. Bush.
In 1965, the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square sang for President Lyndon B. Johnson's inauguration.
Mack Wilberg, then associate director, and Craig Jessop, director, stand on the float transporting the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square in front of the United States Capitol Building during the 2001 inauguration of George W. Bush.
The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square members on a float for a parade that was part of the 2001 inauguration for President George W. Bush.
The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square sings under the attentive gaze of the nation’s political leaders. Inauguration of Richard Nixon on January 20, 1969, Washington D.C.
In 2001, the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square members were singing in rain and cold in an inauguration parade for President George W. Bush.

“I was overwhelmed at their enthusiasm, their optimism, their joy,” then-director Craig Jessop said at the time. “They were cold and wet and should have been miserable, but they were happy. Their smiles and their spirits just radiated. I was so proud of them.”

The choir, then called the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, also received a thumbs up salute from President Bush.

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square has participated in seven U.S. presidential inaugurations for six different presidents.

The inauguration of the U.S. president takes place on Jan. 20 and the ceremony includes the swearing in of the incoming president and vice president traditionally at the U.S. Capitol. The choir has performed at the swearing-in ceremony, concerts and galas, along with parades associated with Inauguration Day.

“The Mormon Tabernacle Choir has a great tradition of performing at the [inaugurations] of U.S. presidents,” said Ron Jarrett, president of the Tabernacle Choir, said in 2016. “Singing the music of America is one of the things we do best.

It was in 1981 at President Ronald Reagan’s inauguration when the choir sang “Battle Hymn of the Republic,” that he dubbed the group “America’s Choir,” according to the choir’s website.

The events the choir has participated in include the 1965 swearing-in ceremony for President Lyndon B. Johnson; events at both inaugurations for President Richard M. Nixon in 1969 and 1973; and the parade and opening ceremony for President Reagan in 1981. Also, they’ve performed in parades and concerts in 1989 for President George H.W. Bush and in 2001 for President George W. Bush. In 2017, the choir performed at the U.S. Capitol for the swearing-in ceremony for President Donald J. Trump.

A detailed list is available on the choir’s website at thetabernaclechoir.org.

The choir has also performed for several other U.S. presidents both in Utah and in Washington, D.C. These include a performance in the Salt Lake Tabernacle for Presidents Jimmy Carter in 1978 and John F. Kennedy in 1963.

The choir performed at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., in 1974, where President Gerald Ford heard them. They performed at the White House in 1958 for President Dwight D. Eisenhower and for William Howard Taft in 1911, according to the history on the choir’s website.

