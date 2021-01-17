In case you missed it: First Presidency statement, Sister Nelson in a Church News video, plus 7 more stories

During the week of Jan. 11-17, the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles issued a statement urging Church members to “honor democratic institutions and processes.” In honor of President Russell M. Nelson’s third anniversary as Prophet, the Church News published a new video featuring Sister Wendy W. Nelson, who highlights her husband’s ministry, and President M. Russell Ballard announced that there will be no FSY conferences in the U.S. and Canada in 2021.

Elder Ronald A. Rasband gave a worldwide missionary devotional, Elder Gerrit W. Gong offered special invitations to young adults around the world, and the Young Men and Young Women general presidencies shared four things bishoprics should do in January to help youth progress.

The Church News released a new podcast episode featuring BYU–Pathway Worldwide President Clark Gilbert, the Church Office Building Plaza is getting renovated, and Mexico got its first young single adult ward.

Below are summaries and links to those nine articles:

1. First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles statement

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, and President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, enter the Sunday afternoon session of the 188th Semiannual General Conference in the Conference Center in downtown Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. Credit: Kristin Murphy, Deseret News, Deseret News

In a statement on Friday, Jan. 15, the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles condemned violence and lawless behavior. “We urge all people to remember the precious and fragile nature of freedom and peace,” the statement reads.

2. Sister Wendy Nelson reflects on her husband’s three-year ministry as Prophet

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and his wife Sister Wendy Nelson are interviewed in Salt Lake City on Friday, May 29, 2020. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

A new Church News video, titled “The First Three Years,” highlights the ministry of President Russell M. Nelson, 96, who was set apart as the 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Jan. 14, 2018.

“This is a man on a mission for the Lord,” says Sister Nelson in the video. “He is undaunted. He is optimistic. He really does believe the best is yet to come.”

3. President Ballard asks leaders to plan local camps, youth conferences

Youth form the letters FSY on a field during an FSY conference. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

With the global COVID-19 pandemic continuing into its second year, President M. Russell Ballard, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, is asking local Church leaders in the United States and Canada to look for youth conference and camp opportunities in 2021, with For the Strength of Youth (FSY) conferences being postponed until 2022.

4. Elder Rasband encourages missionaries worldwide to ‘Go on your way rejoicing’

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, right, and his wife, Sister Melanie Rasband, sit on the rostrum at the start of a missionary devotional streamed online on Jan. 14, 2021. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Citing the examples and teachings of prophets and apostles from ancient scriptures to latter days, Elder Ronald A. Rasband invited missionaries worldwide to understand what rejoicing is and to rejoice in the Lord and His call to them to assist in the work of salvation.

“Rejoice is an important word for you to have in your mission vocabulary … you have great cause to rejoice,” said the member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in a Thursday, Jan. 14, devotional streamed worldwide to missionaries via their online portal.

5. Elder Gong’s three invitations to young adults

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Susan Gong, speak to young Latter-day Saints during a Worldwide Devotional broadcast from Temple Square on Sunday, Jan. 11, 2020. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

In a time defined by isolation, divisiveness and racial tensions, Elder Gerrit W. Gong invited young Latter-day Saints to help create a safe place for all to live the gospel.

“Please come as you are,” he told his young global audience. “We need you. As we become compassionate and inclusive, and invite others to do the same, our gospel community becomes more open, vulnerable and inviting. In a sense, we all become new converts, returning members, new move-ins, each seeking our way.”

6. Four things the Young Men and Young Women general presidencies are asking bishoprics to do in January

A notice sent to general and local leaders on Jan. 13, 2021, encourages bishoprics to take actions to help youth progress into the new year. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

The Young Men and Young Women general presidencies are encouraging bishoprics to work closely with ward youth leaders to complete four actions this month to help youth progress on the covenant path.

7. Episode 13: BYU-Pathway Worldwide President Gilbert discusses innovations blessing Church education

BYU-Pathway Worldwide President Clark Gilbert joins the podcast to share his experiences in helping to develop the Church’s online learning models as a deeply committed teacher, leader and innovator. He also discusses the evolution of education and communication technologies that allowed for Pathway to bless the lives of students of all ages around the world.

8. Renovation announced for Church Office Building Plaza

An rendering shows the renovated Church Office Building Plaza, looking west toward the Salt Lake Temple. Renovation on the plaza begins January 2021. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Preparations are being made to start an 18-month Church Office Building Plaza renovation project, an additional significant Temple Square makeover to accompany the larger renovation of the Salt Lake Temple, which began more than a year ago.

9. First young single adult ward created in Mexico City

A trio of young women gather for worship at the newly-formed Politecnico Young Single Adult Ward in Mexico City. The ward is believed to be the first YSA unit in Latin America. Credit: Courtesy of Bishop Angel Orozco

The Church has enjoyed a steady presence in Mexico for well over a century when missionaries first arrived in the mid-19th century. But until recently, this country of almost 1.5 million Latter-day Saints did not have a single young single adult ward.

That changed a few months ago with the creation of the Politécnico YSA (Young Single Adult) Ward of the Mexico City Arbolillo Stake. It’s not only the first young single adult ward in Mexico, the Politécnico unit is believed to be the first of its kind in Latin America.