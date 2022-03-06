In case you missed it: Church sends aid to Eastern Europe, President Nelson speaks to California, RootsTech 2022, roundup plus 6 more stories

During the week of Feb. 27-March 5, President Russell M. Nelson addressed Latter-day Saints in California in a special broadcast. The Church outlined its disaster relief efforts in Eastern Europe. Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles addressed New York and New Jersey religious, government and opinion leaders.

A special broadcast offered instruction with Elder David A. Bednar and Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; President Camille N. Johnson, Primary general president; Sister Reyna I. Aburto, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency; and Elder Kevin S. Hamilton, a General Authority Seventy who is executive director of the Family History Department.

More than 1 million people from over 225 countries joined the all-virtual RootsTech 2022 as it opened Thursday, March 3. Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Rosana Soares, were the featured keynote speakers at RootsTech 2022 Family Discovery Day on March 5.

This week saw several temple announcements. Episode 72 of the Church News podcast featured Bishop Keith B. McMullin. And the Church Historian’s Press published more summaries of Eliza R. Snow’s visits to women around the West.

Find summaries to these stories below.

1. President Nelson gives 3 invitations to California members

President Russell M. Nelson speaks to members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in California during a devotional broadcast to the state’s 153 stakes on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

As members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints seek truth, make and keep covenants with God and help gather Israel, they will be an unmistakable force for good, said President Russell M. Nelson during a devotional broadcast to members of the Church in California on Sunday, Feb. 27.

2. Church sends humanitarian aid to Eastern Europe, helps refugees in Europe

Warehouse coordinator David Vazquez uses a forklift to load pallets of food into a trailer at the Bishops’ Central Storehouse in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. The food will be delivered to pantries across the country as part of a new partnership between the University of Wyoming’s noted Black 14 and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Credit: Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The Church released a statement Thursday evening, March 3: “From the earliest hours, the Church began contacting friends and collaborating organizations in the region to assess needs and purchase food and other necessities,” it began. And Sister Sharon Eubank, Latter-day Charities president and first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, explained how the Church was pre-positioned to help the refugee exodus out of Ukraine. Also, the Europe Area presidency called for a day of prayer and fasting among Latter-day Saints in Europe on Sunday, March 6.

3. Temple and Family History instruction led by Elder Bednar, Elder Gong, President Johnson and Sister Aburto

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, right, speaks during a taping of the 2022 Temple and Family History Leadership Instruction broadcast. Listening from left are Elder Kevin S. Hamilton, Sister Reyna I. Aburto, Sister Camille N. Johnson and Elder Gerrit W. Gong. Credit: Screenshot from Temple and Family History Leadership Instruction

“Joyfully Bound to the Savior through Ordinances and Covenants: The Blessings of Power and Protection” serves as the theme of the 2022 Temple and Family History Leadership Instruction, with the online broadcast looking to the past, present and future benefits of temple service and family history work.

4. Elder Cook honors former Sen. Lieberman, emphasizes the importance of faith in the public square

Elder Quentin L. Cook, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and former senator Joseph Lieberman laugh as they talk in New York City on Thursday, March 3, 2022. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Following meetings with religious leaders in New York City, and after participating in an event recognizing the contributions of former United States Sen. Joseph I. Lieberman, Elder Quentin L. Cook asked a diverse group gathered at the historic Riverside Church to protect faith.

5. Elder and Sister Soares share family and spiritual roots in Brazil during Family Discovery Day

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Rosana Soares, during a segment of the Family Discovery Day broadcast that was filmed in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. It was shown on Saturday, March 5, 2022. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Discovering family history includes more than seeking out ancestors and recording experiences, Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Rosana Soares, shared during their Family Discovery Day presentation part of RootsTech 2022 and broadcast on Saturday, March 5.

6. All-virtual RootsTech 2022 invites to ‘Choose Connection’

RootsTech Connect 2022 features seven international speakers, shown in this combination image. They are, clockwise from top left, French-American baker Apollonia Poilâne; Argentine singer Diego Torres; Palestinian comedian Maysoon Zayid; African boxing champion Azumah Nelson; Food Network’s Molly Yeh;“Stranger Things” actor Matthew Modine; and Brazilian actress Thaís Pacholek Credit: Images provided by FamilySearch.org

More than 1 million people from over 225 countries joined the all-virtual RootsTech 2022 as it opened Thursday, March 3. During the family history celebration, an original song and video around the “Choose Connection,” the Church History Department announced a merged database, and FamilySearch released a new Get Involved app. Seven keynote speakers from around the world shared family stories of how they connect with others, including through comedy, music and family stories.

7. Temple announcements

Groundbreaking dates in June 2022 have been set for the Smithfield Utah Temple, left, the Burley Idaho Temple, center, and the Yorba Linda California Temple, right. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

New developments were announced this week for five temples around the world — from Utah to Idaho to California to a group of islands off the coast of West Africa.

8. Bishop Keith B. McMullin joins the Church News podcast and discusses key Christlike leadership principles that bless work, life and family

Keith B. McMullin, chief executive officer of Deseret Management Corp., an emeritus general authority and former member of the Presiding Bishopric of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, talks about leadership as a guest on the Church News podcast. Credit: Church News video

After decades of business leadership and general Church service, Bishop Keith B. McMullin has learned many principles of successful leadership — skills that are needed now more than ever during this time defined by the pandemic, political tensions, social strife and war.

9. More Eliza R. Snow discourses published; she encourages women to keep covenants, build the kingdom

Eliza R. Snow, circa 1875. Snow was a poet, a world traveler, and a renowned leader of Latter-day Saint women. She effectively linked the Nauvoo Relief Society to the resurgence of the organization in the Utah Territory by preserving the Nauvoo Relief Society Minute Book and traveling throughout Latter-day Saint settlements to help organize women and encourage them to speak. Photograph by Charles Carter. Credit: Church History Library

After being formally set apart as the Church’s Relief Society general president in 1880, Eliza R. Snow felt the need to visit as many women as possible. The summaries of 150 times the second Relief Society general president spoke from September 1880 to December 1881 were published Feb. 15 on the Church Historian’s Press website.