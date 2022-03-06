In case you missed it: Church sends aid to Eastern Europe, President Nelson speaks to California, RootsTech 2022, roundup plus 6 more stories

During the week of Feb. 27-March 5, President Russell M. Nelson addressed Latter-day Saints in California in a special broadcast. The Church outlined its disaster relief efforts in Eastern Europe. Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles addressed New York and New Jersey religious, government and opinion leaders.
A special broadcast offered instruction with Elder David A. Bednar and Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; President Camille N. Johnson, Primary general president; Sister Reyna I. Aburto, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency; and Elder Kevin S. Hamilton, a General Authority Seventy who is executive director of the Family History Department.
More than 1 million people from over 225 countries joined the all-virtual RootsTech 2022 as it opened Thursday, March 3. Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Rosana Soares, were the featured keynote speakers at RootsTech 2022 Family Discovery Day on March 5.
This week saw several temple announcements. Episode 72 of the Church News podcast featured Bishop Keith B. McMullin. And the Church Historian’s Press published more summaries of Eliza R. Snow’s visits to women around the West.
1. President Nelson gives 3 invitations to California members
As members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints seek truth, make and keep covenants with God and help gather Israel, they will be an unmistakable force for good, said President Russell M. Nelson during a devotional broadcast to members of the Church in California on Sunday, Feb. 27.
2. Church sends humanitarian aid to Eastern Europe, helps refugees in Europe
The Church released a statement Thursday evening, March 3: “From the earliest hours, the Church began contacting friends and collaborating organizations in the region to assess needs and purchase food and other necessities,” it began. And Sister Sharon Eubank, Latter-day Charities president and first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, explained how the Church was pre-positioned to help the refugee exodus out of Ukraine. Also, the Europe Area presidency called for a day of prayer and fasting among Latter-day Saints in Europe on Sunday, March 6.
3. Temple and Family History instruction led by Elder Bednar, Elder Gong, President Johnson and Sister Aburto
“Joyfully Bound to the Savior through Ordinances and Covenants: The Blessings of Power and Protection” serves as the theme of the 2022 Temple and Family History Leadership Instruction, with the online broadcast looking to the past, present and future benefits of temple service and family history work.
4. Elder Cook honors former Sen. Lieberman, emphasizes the importance of faith in the public square
Following meetings with religious leaders in New York City, and after participating in an event recognizing the contributions of former United States Sen. Joseph I. Lieberman, Elder Quentin L. Cook asked a diverse group gathered at the historic Riverside Church to protect faith.
5. Elder and Sister Soares share family and spiritual roots in Brazil during Family Discovery Day
Discovering family history includes more than seeking out ancestors and recording experiences, Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Rosana Soares, shared during their Family Discovery Day presentation part of RootsTech 2022 and broadcast on Saturday, March 5.
6. All-virtual RootsTech 2022 invites to ‘Choose Connection’
More than 1 million people from over 225 countries joined the all-virtual RootsTech 2022 as it opened Thursday, March 3. During the family history celebration, an original song and video around the “Choose Connection,” the Church History Department announced a merged database, and FamilySearch released a new Get Involved app. Seven keynote speakers from around the world shared family stories of how they connect with others, including through comedy, music and family stories.
7. Temple announcements
New developments were announced this week for five temples around the world — from Utah to Idaho to California to a group of islands off the coast of West Africa.
8. Bishop Keith B. McMullin joins the Church News podcast and discusses key Christlike leadership principles that bless work, life and family
After decades of business leadership and general Church service, Bishop Keith B. McMullin has learned many principles of successful leadership — skills that are needed now more than ever during this time defined by the pandemic, political tensions, social strife and war.
9. More Eliza R. Snow discourses published; she encourages women to keep covenants, build the kingdom
After being formally set apart as the Church’s Relief Society general president in 1880, Eliza R. Snow felt the need to visit as many women as possible. The summaries of 150 times the second Relief Society general president spoke from September 1880 to December 1881 were published Feb. 15 on the Church Historian’s Press website.