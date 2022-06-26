During the week of June 19-25, general leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints spoke at the 2022 Seminar for New Mission Leaders. Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicated the Praia Cape Verde Temple, and Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles rededicated the Hong Kong Temple.

The Church released a statement on the importance of water conservation. A pavilion named after Sister Ardeth G. Kapp, former Young Women general president, was dedicated at Heber Valley Camp by Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. A Latter-day Saint researcher joined the Church News podcast to talk about cultivating gratitude and indebtedness to God. The Church News published a feature on NBA and EuroLeague champion Elijah Bryant sharing the gospel via social media.

Find summaries and links to these seven stories below.

1. Seminar for New Mission Leaders

Mission presidents and their wives listen to messages shared at the 2022 Seminar for New Mission Leaders in the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Members of the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and other Church leaders are speaking during the 2022 Seminar for New Mission Leaders, held June 23-26 at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah.

The new mission leaders, who begin their three-year service July 1, will be serving in one of the 164 missions across the globe, including the new Rwanda Kigali and Hawaii Laie missions.

2. Elder Andersen dedicates Praia Cape Verde Temple

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and his wife, Sister Kathy Andersen, greet those outside the Praia Cape Verde Temple prior to the first of three dedicatory sessions on Sunday, June 19, 2022. Credit: Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Less than 600 meters — or 2,000 feet — from where one Apostle of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints dedicated Cabo Verde for the preaching of the gospel 28 years ago, another Apostle dedicated the new Praia Cape Verde Temple.

Elder Andersen dedicated the Praia temple Sunday, June 19, in three sessions. The location on Cidade de Lisboa Avenue — in the capital city’s old town center called “Plateau” on a raised area overlooking the Atlantic Ocean — is just southwest of where then-Elder Dallin H. Oaks dedicated the 10-island nation off the west coast of Africa in 1994.

3. Elder Gong rededicates the Hong Kong Temple

The Hong Kong Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was rededicated on June 19, 2022. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

After renovation that began in 2019, the Hong Kong Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will reopen next month following its rededication June 19. Church members in the Hong Kong Temple district participated in person and by broadcast, rejoicing that the temple is ready to welcome members again.

“Temples help members better understand the purpose of life, encourage them to be more faithful, generous and kind and give them strength to meet challenges in life,” said Alan Cheung, a local leader.

4. Church releases statement on importance of water conservation

The shallow Virgin River flows through St. George, Utah, on Friday, June 10, 2022. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

As much of the American West is experiencing a serious drought, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released a statement June 22 on the importance of water conservation. The statement details what the Church is doing to conserve water in and around its facilities, reminds Latter-day Saints of their responsibility to care for their environment and invites all to reduce water use wherever possible.

5. New pavilion at Heber Valley Camp named for Ardeth G. Kapp

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of that Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, second from left; Sister Elaine L. Jack, former Relief Society general president, left; Sister Ardeth G. Kapp, former Young Women general president, second from right; and Sister Patricia T. Holland, former Young Women general presidency counselor, pose for a photograph after the Ardeth G. Kapp Pavilion dedication service at the Heber Valley Camp near Heber City, Utah, on Monday, June 20, 2022. Credit: Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

Standing in front of colorful flags at a camp created to strengthen the faith and testimonies of young women, Sister Ardeth G. Kapp, former Young Women general president, spoke of the rising generation of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

They are a “mighty force for righteousness,” she said, moments before a new pavilion at the Heber Valley Camp was named for her life and service on June 20.

6. Church News podcast: Cultivating gratitude to God

Church News podcast features Jenae Nelson, a research fellow at Baylor University and a research affiliate at Harvard University, sharing research she conducted as a BYU doctoral student.

An iconic Christian hymn encourages listeners who may be “tempest-tossed” or otherwise burdened to “Count Your Blessings.” Jenae Nelson, who has conducted research on indebtedness with Brigham Young University professors Sam Hardy and Dianne Tice, bolsters this claim. She joined the week’s episode of the Church News podcast to discuss her research and share how cultivating gratitude and indebtedness can improve a person’s life and deepen his or her connection to God.

7. NBA and EuroLeague champ Elijah Bryant shares the gospel via social media, no apologies

Latter-day Saint basketball player Elijah Bryant, a former BYU athlete, played a key role in Turkey’s Anadolu Efes winning the 2022 EuroLeague championship. Credit: Twitter photo courtesy of Elijah Bryant

As Elijah Bryant is establishing his “brand” as a title-winner on the court, his growing international fanbase is learning more and more of his deep religious convictions. The athletic, 6-foot-5-inch guard frequently uses Twitter and other social media to share favorite scripture passages and quotes from Latter-day Saint leaders.