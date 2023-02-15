Mary Magdalene speaks with Christ after His Resurrection, in an image from a video portrayal.

To commemorate the Atonement and Resurrection of Jesus Christ, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will conduct only sacrament meetings in wards and branches on Easter Sunday, April 9, with worship services — including messages and music — to center on the Savior.

That directive came in a First Presidency letter — signed by President Russell M. Nelson and his counselors, President Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring — sent Wednesday, Feb. 15, to Church leaders worldwide.

“During the Easter season we can strengthen our faith in Jesus Christ and share His gospel with others as we consider His life and mission,” wrote the First Presidency, encouraging Latter-day Saints to invite friends and family to join in the messages of hope and peace of Easter Sunday.

Additionally, all other Sunday meetings should be canceled for that day, and stake conferences are not scheduled on Easter Sunday, the First Presidency said.

The letter was sent to general authorities and general officers; Area Seventies; stake, mission and district presidencies; stake and ward councils; and bishoprics and branch presidencies.

In its entirety, it states:

“Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will celebrate Easter on Sunday, April 9, 2023, in commemoration of the Atonement and Resurrection of Jesus Christ. Sacrament meeting that day provides an opportunity to feature Christ-centered messages and sacred music. All other Sunday meetings should be canceled that day. Stake conferences will not be scheduled on Easter Sunday.

“During the Easter season we can strengthen our faith in Jesus Christ and share His gospel with others as we consider His life and mission. We may appropriately invite friends and family to join us that day to receive messages of hope, peace, the reality of immortality, and the possibility of eternal life through the Savior’s atoning sacrifice.”