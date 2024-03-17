Menu
Read about these 14 new stake presidencies — from Farmington to the Philippines

Notices of reorganized stakes from around the world

By Valerie Walton
The Salt Lake Grant Stake center.
The Salt Lake Grant Stake center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Wayne Johnson

BEIRA MOZAMBIQUE MANGA STAKE: (Feb. 25, 2024) President — Mario Bernardo Pumbumua, 30, Desperte Africa manager; succeeding Elias Joaquim; wife, Maria Domingos Manuel Massiua Pumbumua. Counselors — Joaquim Mawane, 40, health care department head; wife, Rita Oliveira Maramba. Fernando Carlos Lino, 32, self-employed business owner; wife, Cleide Da Gloria João De Sousa Lopes.

CEDAR PARK TEXAS STAKE: (Feb. 25, 2024) President — Hyrum Michael Smith, 53, OpenText regional vice president of sales; succeeding Ryan Dee Robinson; wife, Jenifer Jane Cook Smith. Counselors — Tyson David Smith, 39, attorney; wife, Kristina Wirthlin Smith. Aldo Fernandez Zapien, 44, USAA software engineer; wife, Dafne Ivett De Fernandez Carrillo.

FARMINGTON UTAH SOUTH STAKE: (Feb. 25, 2024) President — John Edward Crowley, 55, Cambridge Financial Group financial adviser; succeeding Robert Donald Howell; wife, Janet Ann Nilsen Crowley. Counselors — Justin Ralph Baer, 50, attorney; wife, Krista Fuller Baer. John Spencer Mordue, 53, John Henry Smith insurance president and owner; wife, Kimberly Ann Farr Mordue.

HIROSHIMA JAPAN STAKE: (Jan. 28, 2024) President — Yusuke Sawa, 45, Seminaries and Institutes of Religion coordinator; succeeding Mitsuji Matsushige; wife, Yuki Sawa. Counselors — Hiroyuki Akagi, 52, Hiroshima Prefecture councilor; wife, Yuko Akagi. Kei Kiribayashi, 56, Smile Medical Corp. director; wife, Chiwa Kiribayashi.

JOÃO PESSOA BRAZIL STAKE: (Feb. 25, 2024) President — Victor de Souza Petrucci, 41, Court of Justice of Paraíba judicial analyst; succeeding Alvaro Carvalho de Farias; wife, Raquel Sales Abreu Petrucci. Counselors — André Luis Gomes, 42, Zap Controle Environmental CEO and founder; wife, Juliana Rodrigues Gomes. John David França Vasconcelos, 41, General Comptroller of the Union auditor; wife, Márcia Vieira Mariz Vasconcelos.

NORTH LAS VEGAS NEVADA STAKE: (Feb. 25, 2024) President — Mark Alan Turner, 51, physical therapist; succeeding Robert William Stewart; wife, Kimberley Susan Jackson Turner. Counselors — Boyden Evan Nelson, 54, Nelson Surveying LLC professional land surveyor; wife, Mary Ellen Hafen Nelson. Palota Purcell, 63, Robertson’s Ready-Mix Concrete and Aggregate dispatch operator and service agent; wife, Anna Taupaolo Falelua Tenney Purcell.

OCUMARE DEL TUY VENEZUELA STAKE: (Feb. 25, 2024) President — Jesus Leonardo Rodriguez Romero, 36, Ministry of Popular Power for Education mathematics teacher; succeeding Carlos Alberto Santeliz Zamora; wife, Eliany Magdalena Leon Rodriguez. Counselors — Luis Alfonso Briceño Cortes, 50, Command and Communications Control Center operations coordinator; wife, Yelitza Yolimar Azuaje de Briceño. Airon Alexander Piñero Peña, 31, administrative assistant for the Church; wife, Genesis Osmarit Matehus Carrero.

PAGO PAGO SAMOA WEST STAKE: (Feb. 4, 2024) President — William Ena Spitzenberg, 47, PIOA Consulting CEO and owner; succeeding Adney Marion Ma’anaima Reid; wife, Leleagaatutuila Sisi Levalasi Loi-On Spitzenberg. Counselors — Gary Afi Tipa, 34, Courts of American Samoa interpreter and probation officer; wife, Charity Sasaotimuga Aiava Tipa. Faaogea Fiu, 48, Pritchard Airport Service traffic agent; wife, Silotoa Luavasa Fiu.

PEÑAFLOR CHILE STAKE: (March 3, 2024) President — Claudio Andres Navarro Alegria, 42, CLM Digital Solutions business developer; succeeding Marco Antonio Vidal Saavedra; wife, Paulina Andrea De Navarro Rodriguez. Counselors — Francisco Javier Cortés Jofre, 36, Church temple construction project manager; wife, Rosina Angélica Vergottini Podestá. Jesus Rafael Luces Manrique, 49, Importer of KYM Tires from Chile head of logistics and warehouses; wife, Yngrid Anabel de Luces Lara.

PROVO UTAH YSA 15TH STAKE: (March 3, 2024) President — Michael Dean Barnes, 59, Brigham Young University professor of public health; succeeding David Lee Tueller; wife, Stephanie Ann Morrison Barnes. Counselors — Mark Anthony Jackson, 59, BYU MPS security; wife, Anita Marie Olsen Jackson. Gregory Spencer Moffat, 55, Moffat Co. president of construction; wife, Cheryl Jo Gilbert Moffat.

PROVO UTAH YSA 17TH STAKE: (Feb. 25, 2024) President — Gregory Paul Cook, 54, DoTerra International co-founder and board of directors member; succeeding Gregory John Heiner; wife, Julie Larson Cook. Counselors — Kevin Randall Snow, 57, operations and financial manager, and Church area auditor; wife, Tara Lynn Young Snow. Teotihuacan Packer Ngatuvai, 53, Fidelity Investments financial consultant; wife, Claudia Elizabeth Rojas Ngatuvai.

READING PENNSYLVANIA STAKE: (March 3, 2024) President — Jonathan Michael Stapley, 50, B. Braun senior director of product management; succeeding Keith Brian Wills; wife, Sarah Elizabeth Watson Stapley. Counselors — Phillip Knight Brinton, 49, pediatric dentist; wife, Malesa Ruth Weber Brinton. Jhommpy Bladimir García, 50, Perkiomen School world language department head; wife, Betiania Duarte Nuñez García.

SAN ANTONIO TEXAS LA CANTERA STAKE: (Feb. 18, 2024) President — Jonathan Michael Villarreal, 38, self-employed president; succeeding Lisle Chandler Updike; wife, Elizabeth Veronica Villarreal. Counselors — Thomas Ryan Baum, 49, Thomas Stone & Materials owner; wife, Kimberly Morris Baum. Benjamin Edward Thatcher, 45, City of Boerne city manager; wife, Summer Gillis Thatcher.

VALENZUELA PHILIPPINES STAKE: (Feb. 11, 2024) President — Rene Boy Martin Ariola, 40, Philippines Area presidency management control auditor; succeeding Danilo Fabian Costales; wife, Mary Grace Fajardo De Sotto Ariola. Counselors — Wilson Yap Paredes Jr., 43, Dewan Architects & Engineers BIM operations manager; wife, Lalaine Ollet Lim Paredes. Josef Matthieu Dagal Bassig, 38, Tanay Rural Bank Inc. chief information security officer; wife, Gracielle Baluyot Dela Cruz Bassig.

Read about these 14 new stake presidencies — from Farmington to the Philippines
