The Savior ‘absorbed all unfairness,’ Elder Renlund says in new video

In this screenshot from a video released on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, Elder Dale G. Renlund teaches that Jesus Christ rights all that is unfair.

In the fourth in a series of 15 videos set to be released by members of the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Elder Dale G. Renlund shares his testimony of how the Savior helps individuals overcome unfairness of all degrees.

The video is based on Elder Renlund’s April 2021 general conference message titled “Infuriating Unfairness.” In the video, he talks about the way the Savior is uniquely qualified to succor Heavenly Father’s children and consecrate their situations for their gain.

“In the eternities, Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ will resolve all unfairness,” he said. “In unfair situations, one of our tasks is to trust that all that is unfair about life can be made right through the Atonement of Jesus Christ.”

Elder Renlund said individuals have a responsibility to trust the Lord and His ability to make things right in the eternities, understanding that, “Jesus Christ overcame the world and absorbed all unfairness.”

“Because of Him, we can have peace in this world and be of good cheer. If we let Him, Jesus Christ will consecrate the unfairness for our gain,” he said.

In this screenshot from a video released on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, Elder Dale G. Renlund testified that the Savior atoned for the world because of His love for Heavenly Father and His children. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

This video is the fourth in a series of daily releases that will lead up to Easter Sunday and will share testimonies of the many ways Jesus Christ is the Savior and Redeemer of the world. The videos will be published on the social media platforms of each respective Apostle and will culminate with videos from President Russell M. Nelson and his counselors in the First Presidency of the Church.

Elder Renlund on the Savior

Elder Renlund was sustained in general conference as a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on October 3, 2015. He has spoken in general conference 19 times.

In his first general conference address in October 2009, Elder Renlund taught about maintaining a holy change of heart throughout our life.

“We need to be eager to please God and worship Him with fervor and passion. This means that we maintain faith in Jesus Christ by praying, studying the scriptures, partaking of the sacrament each week, and having the Holy Ghost as our constant companion,” he said.

Ten years later, he spoke similarly about having an “Unwavering Commitment to Jesus Christ” and leaving an “old” life behind when we accept the Savior and make covenants with Heavenly Father.

“Eventually, this commitment becomes part of who we are, embedded in our sense of self, and ever present in our lives. Just as we never forget our own name no matter what else we are thinking about, we never forget a commitment that is etched in our hearts.”

Most recently, Elder Renlund spoke in general conference about how “Jesus Christ Is the Treasure.” He outlined some of the blessings that come to those who consistently focus on the Savior.

“I encourage you to remember and always focus on Jesus Christ. He is our Savior and Redeemer, the ‘mark’ to whom we should look, and our greatest treasure. As you come to Him, you will be rewarded with strength to face life’s challenges, courage to do what is right, and the ability to fulfill your mission in mortality.”