‘Consider the profound witness’ of the Book of Mormon, Elder Stevenson invites in new video

In this screenshot from a video released on Thursday, March 21, 2024, Elder Gary E. Stevenson testified of the Book of Mormon's ability to strengthen testimonies of the Savior.

In the fifth in a series of 15 videos set to be released by members of the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Elder Gary E. Stevenson shares his testimony of how individuals can gain a testimony of the Savior through prayerful study of the Book of Mormon.

The video is based on Elder Stevenson’s April 2023 general conference message titled “The Greatest Story Ever Told.” In the video, he talks about the way the Book of Mormon as a sacred record of the Savior’s Resurrection and subsequent visit to the Americas.

“His visit as a resurrected Savior, introduced by God the Father, is a most glorious and triumphant Easter message. It will help our family members gain a personal testimony of Jesus Christ as our Savior and Redeemer, who broke the bands of death.”

Elder Stevenson said no book does more than the Book of Mormon in showing that, because of Jesus Christ, everything changed, everything is better, life is manageable and everything is possible.

Approaching Easter Sunday, Elder Stevenson reminds listeners that the story of the Savior’s post-Resurrection appearance is part of the amazing story of the Redeemer of the World.

“We as Latter-day Saints are endowed with a most remarkable Easter gift,” he said. “A gift of unique witness, another testament of the Easter miracle that contains perhaps the most magnificent Easter scriptures in all of Christianity.”

Elder Stevenson concluded his message with an invitation for all to read the Book of Mormon to strengthen their testimonies of the Savior and his doctrine.

“I invite you to look at the Book of Mormon in a new light and consider the profound witness it bears of the reality of the risen Christ as well as the richness and depth of the doctrine of Christ,” he said.

Elder Stevenson on the Savior

Elder Stevenson was sustained in general conference as a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Oct. 3, 2015. He has spoken in general conference 20 times.

In the April 2014 general conference, Elder Stevenson addressed the youth of the Church and encouraged them to make their best efforts during “Your Four Minutes.”

“Remember, you are not alone. The Savior has promised that He will not leave you comfortless. You also have family, friends, and leaders who are cheering you on.”

He encouraged youth to lean on the Savior during their mortal life and compared life to some Olympic sports.

“You are in the midst of an exhilarating journey. In some ways, you are racing down the half-pipe or sled track, and it can be challenging to perform each element or navigate each turn along the way. But remember, you’ve prepared for this for millennia. This is your moment to perform. This is your four minutes! The time is now!”

Three years ago, in his April 2021 general conference address titled “Hearts Knit Together,” Elder Stevenson taught how followers of Jesus Christ should build each other up in kindness and avoid bullying of any kind.

“Clearly, the adversary is using [bullying] to hurt your generation. There is no place for this in your cyberspace, neighborhoods, schools, quorums or classes. Please do all you can to make these places kinder and safer.”