Learn about 2 new, 5 reorganized stake presidencies in North Dakota, West Virginia, Utah and Ghana

Notices of new and reorganized stakes around the world

By Valerie Walton
A meetinghouse in the Salt Lake Holladay South Stake.
A meetinghouse in the Salt Lake Holladay South Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Wayne Johnson

New stakes

A new stake has been created from the Mapleton Utah North Stake. The Mapleton Utah East Stake, which consists of the Mapleton 2nd, Mapleton 6th, Mapleton 7th, Mapleton 15th, Mapleton 23rd, Mapleton 29th and Mapleton 31st wards, was created by Elder Christophe G. Giraud-Carrier, General Authority Seventy, and Elder Jason C. Jensen, an Area Seventy.

MAPLETON UTAH EAST STAKE: (Feb. 25, 2024) President — Matthew Edward Lewis, 53, senior software engineer for the Church; wife, Kimberly Ann Criddle Lewis. Counselors — Thane Jeffrey Mitton, 60, Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. executive director of corporate tax; wife, Lynette Bringhurst Mitton. Lewis Richard Nuttall, 47, Burgers Supreme business owner; wife, Florence Ilene McLay Nuttall.

A new stake has been created from the Mpintsin Ghana Stake. The Sofokrom Ghana Stake, which consists of the Beposo Branch and the Daboase, Essipon, Inchaban, Shama, Sofokrom 1st and Sofokrom 2nd wards, was created by Elder Alfred Kyungu, General Authority Seventy, and Elder Daniel Kabason, an Area Seventy.

SOFOKROM GHANA STAKE: (March 3, 2024) President — Wisdom Kwesi Tetteh, 44, Quality Systems LTD operations manager; wife, Philomina Ghamli Tetteh. Counselors — Laud Ato Essel, 41, mechanical engineer; wife, Emma Folsom Eshun Essel. John Ankrah, 36, Ghana Education Service teacher; wife, Winifred Codjoe Ankrah.

Reorganized stakes

ASHAIMAN GHANA STAKE: (Feb. 4, 2024) President — Adjei Eric Owusu, 34, Granite Advisors managing director; succeeding Alexander Kwame Boateng; wife, Caroline Dzigbordi Ahiamatah Owusu. Counselors — Vincent Edem-Akabutu, 44, Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority assistant manager of central stores; wife, Wilemina Akweley Edem-Akabutu. Patrick Takyi Ennuson, 34, Seminaries and Institutes of Religion institute instructor; wife, Ruth Sitsope Kottoh Ennuson.

CLARKSBURG WEST VIRGINIA STAKE: (March 3, 2024) President — Robert Paul Hoskin, 55, Clear Mountain Bank financial adviser; succeeding Andro Kim Haws; wife, Stephanie Fern Barrowes Hoskin. Counselors — Mathew Jack Hart, 49, Omnis Building Technologies vice president of human resources; wife, Annalee Francis Hart. William Grant Drennen, 49, Manpower Group market manager; wife, Kari Anne Hunter Drennen.

MAPLETON UTAH NORTH STAKE: (Feb. 25, 2024) President — Benjamin Franklin Cummings, 41, Utah Valley University associate professor and graduate program director, and Blue Barn Wealth partner; succeeding Matthew Edward Lewis; wife, Kaylyn Faye Newhall Cummings. Counselors — Darin Ray Eckton, 49, Utah Valley University professor; wife, Betsy Lynn Ferguson Eckton. Geoffrey Albert Wright, 46, Brigham Young University professor; wife, Leah Naomi Sherry Wright.

MINOT NORTH DAKOTA STAKE: (March 10, 2024) President — Robert Edward Lee Boyer, 47, FCI Constructors Inc. project manager; succeeding Tyson David Williams; wife, Nickolee Zollinger Boyer. Counselors — Peter Kyle Isom, 50, self-employed oil and gas service provider; wife, Sandra Kay Hirschi Isom. Darren Christian Hill, 36, ophthalmologist; wife, Tia Lynne Grayson Hill.

SPANISH FORK UTAH SOUTH STAKE: (Jan. 21, 2024) President — Jason Alan DeFreese, 40, Pantheon contract renewals manager SLED; succeeding Craig Reading Lewis; wife, Laura Ann Dallin DeFreese. Counselors — Aaron Golden Cook, 49, CORE Utah Real Estate owner; wife, Amie Hawkins Cook. Kevin David Oyler, 45, Spanish Fork City city council member and Nu Skin Enterprises business intelligence analyst; wife, Angela Jeppsen Oyler.

