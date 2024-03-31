Read about these 8 new stake presidencies — from Austin, Texas, to Alberta

Menu
By Valerie Walton
AUSTIN TEXAS STAKE: (March 3, 2024) President — Russell Warren Aldridge, 42, SISU president and co-founder; succeeding Scott Charles Kelley; wife, Abbey Lee Edelman Aldridge. Counselors — Michael Shawn Salisbury, 59, Dell Technologies product line manager; wife, Gina Yvonne Martineau Salisbury. Jared Kelly Thomas, 42, freelancer; wife, Amber Naomi Overton Thomas.

AYAUCHO PERÚ STAKE: (March 10, 2024) President — Eduardo Huamaní Quispe, 35, ThinkLand instructor and DOIT manager; succeeding Carlos Atauria Mañuico; wife, Maria Isabel Vasquez Hinojosa. Counselors — Hernan Alex Quispe Juscamaita, 42, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints maintenance technician; wife, Janet de Quispe Zea. Maximo Cardenas Huaman, 55, independent stylist; wife, Enma de Cardenas Palomino.

CIUDAD VICTORIA MÉXICO NORTH STAKE: (Feb. 11, 2024) President — Heber Neftali Vazquez Hernandez, 37, Tamaulipas State Government federal tax supervisor; succeeding Nazario Antonio López Barrios; wife, Andrea Yajaira Oliva Cruz. Counselors — Abel Leobardo Garcia Covarrubias, 47, Secretary of Education in Tamaulipas designer; wife, Alba Delia de Garcia Lopez. Emiliano Vidal Jimenez Manzano, 32, independent contractor and project leader; wife, Alejandra Lizbeth García Álvarez.

CURITIBA BRAZIL BOQUEIRÃO STAKE: (Feb. 4, 2024) President — Marcos Roberto Schmidt, 54, businessman; succeeding Ricardo Francis Reghin; wife, Ruia Mara Penteado Schmidt. Counselors — Gérson Passos Camargo, 65, Business Management Clinic Ltd. executive director; wife, Ana Relindes Camargo. Evandro Dionisio Pazinatto de Moura, 57, Pazinatto de Moura Transport Ltd. managing partner; wife, Isabel Cristina Cadamuro de Moura.

GUATEMALA CITY LA ESPERANZA STAKE: (Feb. 11, 2024) President — Marvin Estuardo Alvarado Secaida, 37, Telus International application analyst; succeeding Sergio Armando Castañon Lopez; wife, Lesvia Victoria Ramirez Garcia. Counselors — Edgar Geovanny Martinez Gonzalez, 43, sales executive; wife, Ruth Azucena Garcia Gonzalez. Pablo Raul Cal Jul, 31, Conduent customer service agent; wife, Flor de Maria Linares Garcia.

MEDICINE HAT ALBERTA STAKE: (March 10, 2024) President — Clark Benjamin Hyde, 40, optometrist; succeeding Dale Alan Salmon; wife, Jayne Elizabeth Roberts Hyde. Counselors — Mark Allan Heinricks, 56, Prairie Rose Public Schools deputy superintendent; wife, Laurie May Jones Heinricks. Jon Merrill Nielson, 54, Grasslands School Division teacher; wife, Cori Ann Danielle Gibb Nielson.

OAKLAND CALIFORNIA STAKE: (March 3, 2024) President — David Keith Kimball, 53, Prosper Marketplace CEO; succeeding Darryl Paul Rains; wife, Sara Jo Loosli Kimball. Counselors — Jeffrey John Logan, 53, Granny B’s Cookies chairman; wife, Michelle Marie Esplin Logan. Donald Nelson Sherwood, 63, Turo senior director of corporate FP&A; wife, Amanda Jane Burgi Sherwood.

ST. GEORGE UTAH YSA 1ST STAKE: (March 3, 2024) President — Shane Austin Flowers, 54, Compass Group/Foodbuy CEO of health care and education; succeeding Timothy Scott Hollingshead; wife, Andrea Maria Jorgensen Flowers. Counselors — John Hartwell Reedy, 61, retired ExxonMobil technical and supervisory professional; wife, Mabel Leigh Potter Reedy. Kip Allen Kint, 58, BNI Utah South owner and executive director; wife, Rebecca Leigh Booras Kint.

‘Joy comes from and because of’ the Savior, President Nelson says in new video
Ryan Jensen
On Easter Sunday, President Russell M. Nelson shares his testimony that "Our Savior’s Atonement made eternal life a possibility and immortality a reality for all."
Read about these 8 new stake presidencies — from Austin, Texas, to Alberta
Valerie Walton
Notices of reorganized stakes from around the world.
See the Church’s 335 temples across 6 maps
By 
Scott Taylor
Together, the 6 maps show the status of each house of the Lord worldwide — dedicated, under construction, under renovation, or announced and in planning.
Strengthening Marriage course transforms relationships in West Africa
By 
Mary Richards
Couples in Lome, Togo, talk about what they learned from a Strengthening Marriage class from the Church's Family Services.
Music & the Spoken Word: Because He is risen
By 
The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square
Because He is risen, all humankind will be resurrected and live again. Everything that seems so unfair about life can be put right, Lloyd Newell observes in this week's "Music & the Spoken Word" with The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square. Watch it here.
The Savior can ‘comfort, heal and strengthen,’ President Oaks says in new video
By 
Ryan Jensen
The day before Easter, President Dallin H. Oaks shares his testimony of the Savior’s ability and desire to bless Heavenly Father’s children.