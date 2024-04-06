Apostles are conducting 3 of 5 sessions of April 2024 general conference

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, conducts the afternoon session at the Conference Center during General Conference in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 6, 2024.

President Russell M. Nelson invited members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles to conduct select general sessions of the April 2024 general conference — a responsibility traditionally handled by a member of the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

In fact, by the end of the April 6-7 weekend, three members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will have conducted the conference’s general sessions.

“During this conference, you will note that members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles have been invited to conduct three of the five sessions,” said President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, at the start of the Saturday morning session. “We are grateful for their assistance.”

Four hours later, Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles welcomed attendees as he conducted the Saturday afternoon session. The entire First Presidency sat behind him as he stood at the podium.

Church President Russell M. Nelson, center; President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, left, and President Henry B. Erying, second counselor in the First Presidency, stand during the Saturday afternoon session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 6, 2024. | CRISTY POWELL

Having someone other than the President of the Church or one of his counselors conduct conference sessions is rare, but has happened both historically and in recent years.

On occasion in the past, when part or all of the First Presidency have been absent from conference sessions, the First Presidency has designated someone to conduct the session. Typically, it has been the senior-most Apostle not in the First Presidency.

But that wasn’t the case Saturday. With Elder Stevenson ordained an Apostle in 2018, there are more in the quorum who have longer tenures as Apostles.

And the last time someone other a member of the First Presidency conducted a general conference came just two years ago. President Jean B. Bingham, then the Relief Society general president, conducted the Saturday evening session of the April 2022 general conference, with President Oaks offering an introductory message.

This is not the first time President Nelson has involved members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in something that previously was handled mostly by members of the First Presidency.

Early in his tenure as President of the Church, which started in January 2018, President Nelson found ways to involve members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in his ministry trips and in presiding at temple dedications and rededications.

“These Brethren are so loyal. I love them — like my own brothers, like my own sons,” he said in São Paulo, Brazil, in September 2019.

Watching his Brethren carry out the work of the Church across the globe has brought President Nelson great joy.

“Have you ever been a father and taken children on a fishing trip? Are you happy catching a fish? Are you happier watching your children catch a fish?’ "