Saturday morning session: See photos, read summaries from April 2024 general conference

The Jarvis family from Stansbury Park takes a selfie outside the Conference Center prior to the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 6, 2024.

In the first talk of the first session of the 194th Annual General Conference, President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, testified that God hears every prayer and responds to each of them according to the path He has outlined.

Though prayers aren’t always answered the way individuals hope for, each prayer is heard and answered. Even Jesus Christ, who was perfect, prayed earnestly that He might seek the Father.

President Holland also testified of the reality of eternal life and the need to prepare for it.

When Christ comes, “He needs to recognize us — not as nominal members listed on a faded baptismal record but as thoroughly committed, faithfully believing, covenant-keeping disciples,” he said.

1 of 57 Members sustain the leadership of the church as thousands gather at the Conference Center for the Saturday morning session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 2 of 57 Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and his wife, Sister Harriet Reich Uchtdorf, wave at the crowd as thousands gather at the Conference Center for the Saturday morning session of the 194th Annual General Conference in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 3 of 57 Elder Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, walk to their seats for the Saturday morning session as thousands gather at the Conference Center for the 194th Annual General Conference in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 6, 2024. President Russell M. Nelson watched the first session from home. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 4 of 57 Elder Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency and president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, conducts the Saturday morning session as thousands gather at the Conference Center for the 194th Annual General Conference in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 5 of 57 Members sustain the leadership of the church as thousands gather at the Conference Center for the Saturday morning session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 6 of 57 President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, speaks during the Saturday morning session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 6, 2024. | Cody Bell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 7 of 57 Members sustain the leadership of the church as thousands gather at the Conference Center for the Saturday morning session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 8 of 57 Members of the Tabernacle Choir sing during the Saturday morning session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 9 of 57 Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints speaks during the Saturday morning session of the 194th Annual General Conference at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 10 of 57 Conferencegoers move around the Conference Center during the Saturday morning session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 11 of 57 Conferencegoers move around the Conference Center during the Saturday morning session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 12 of 57 Crowd members stand and join with the Tabernacle Choir during a song at the Conference Center for the Saturday morning session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 13 of 57 Crowd members stand and join with the Tabernacle Choir during a song at the Conference Center for the Saturday morning session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 14 of 57 Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, speaks during the Saturday morning session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 6, 2024. | Cristy Powell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 15 of 57 Members of the Tabernacle Choir sing during the Saturday morning session at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 16 of 57 Crowd members listen during the Saturday morning session at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 17 of 57 Saturday morning session at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 18 of 57 Crowd members react as President Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints speaks during the Saturday morning session at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 19 of 57 Members sustain the leadership of the church as thousands gather at the Conference Center for general conference in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 20 of 57 Church leaders sustain the leadership of the church as thousands gather at the Conference Center for general conference in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 21 of 57 Members of the audience stand and join with the Tabernacle Choir during a song at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 22 of 57 Members of the Tabernacle Choir sing during the Saturday morning session at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 23 of 57 Audience members watch the screens as President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 24 of 57 Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, bends down to kiss Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, on the head as they exit after the Saturday morning session at the Conference Center for General Conference in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 25 of 57 Kolja Hosch and Cassian Hosch of Germany pose with family member Ken Hosch of Arizona outside the Conference Center prior to the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 26 of 57 President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, and President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, greet each other prior to the the Saturday morning session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 6, 2024. Church President Russell M. Nelson watched the session remotely. | Les Nilsson, The Church of Jesus 27 of 57 Conferencegoers walk past before the morning session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 6, 2024. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News 28 of 57 Inah Blasabas-Au takes a photo of her parents, Ignacio and Marlene Blasabas, who are visiting from the Philippines, with the snowy blossoms before the morning session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 6, 2024. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News 29 of 57 Conferencegoers file in for the morning session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 6, 2024. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News 30 of 57 Sister Mandibvenyi from Zimbabwe and Sister Fitia from Madagascar who are serving as full time missionaries in Ghana Cape Coast Mission, watch the Saturday morning session of the 194th Annual General Conference on April 6, 2024. | Sister Mandibvenyi and Sister F 31 of 57 The 11 newly sustained General Authority Seventies sit on the stand during the Saturday morning session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 6, 2024. | Les Nilsson, The Church of Jesus 32 of 57 From left, Anyelic Moreno and Alice Blandon walk in the plaza before the morning session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 6, 2024. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News 33 of 57 The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square sings during the Saturday morning session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 6, 2024. | Les Nilsson, The Church of Jesus 34 of 57 Members of the Wylie 3rd Ward, Richardson Texas Stake, gather at Bishop Osvaldo Morales's home to watch the Saturday morning session of the 194th Annual General Conference on April 6, 2024. | Osvaldo Morales 35 of 57 Flowers have a coating of snow on them before the morning session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 6, 2024. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News 36 of 57 Sister Laureana-Michel Kennedy of Florida greets conferencegoers for the morning session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 6, 2024. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News 37 of 57 Flowers have a coating of snow on them before the morning session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 6, 2024. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News 38 of 57 Thousands begin gathering at the Conference Center for the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 39 of 57 Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Saturday morning session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 6, 2024. | Cristy Powell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 40 of 57 Flowers and snow at the Conference Center as thousands begin gathering for the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 41 of 57 Crowd members stand and join with the Tabernacle Choir during a song at the Conference Center for General Conference in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 42 of 57 Thousands begin gathering at the Conference Center for the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 43 of 57 Elder Parkin, Elder Monson, Elder Héchili, Elder Kachachuru and Elder Mauss, missionaries in the Côte d’Ivoire Abidjan East Mission, watch the Saturday morning session of the 194th Annual General Conference on April 6, 2024. | Sister Lauralyn Budge 44 of 57 People scan their tickets as thousands begin gathering at the Conference Center for the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 45 of 57 The Angel Moroni statue sits atop the Salt Lake Temple as thousands begin gathering at the Conference Center for the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 46 of 57 Elder Jack N. Gerard, General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Saturday morning session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 6, 2024. | Cristy Powell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 47 of 57 People pose for photos outside the Conference Center prior to the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 48 of 57 The Jarvis family from Stansbury Park takes a selfie outside the Conference Center prior to the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 49 of 57 The Peterson family from North Ogden pose for photos outside the Conference Center prior to the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 50 of 57 Crowd members stand and join with the Tabernacle Choir during a song at the Conference Center for General Conference in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 51 of 57 Fineasi Lolohea takes a selfie with his kids, Fitisemanu and Brynn, before entering the Conference Center for the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 52 of 57 Matthew Runquist, Denescartes Amony and Toscanini Jean Charles pose for a photo outside the Conference Center prior to the Saturday morning session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 53 of 57 Elder Alexander Dushku, General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Saturday morning session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 6, 2024. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 54 of 57 Thousands begin gathering at the Conference Center for the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 55 of 57 Matthew Runquist, Denescartes Amony and Toscanini Jean Charles pose for a photo outside the Conference Center prior to the Saturday morning session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 56 of 57 The Peterson family from North Ogden pose for photos outside the Conference Center prior to the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 57 of 57 Thousands begin gathering at the Conference Center for the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Approximately 15,000 people gathered in the Conference Center on Saturday morning. The session was conducted by President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, who led the sustainings for current and new Church leaders.

Additionally, Sunday School President Mark L. Pace and his counselors, Brothers Milton Camargo and Jan E. Newman, were released effective Aug. 1. At that time, Elder Paul V. Johnson will begin his service as the new Sunday School president. Brother Chad H Webb and Brother Gabriel W. Reid will serve as first and second counselors, respectively. Elder Johnson currently serves as a General Authority Seventy and will receive emeritus status effective Aug. 1.

Closing the session was President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, who spoke about the importance of temple covenants. “Trials, challenges and heartaches will surely come to all of us. … Yet, as we attend the temple and remember our covenants, we can prepare to receive personal direction from the Lord.”

The session’s other speakers were Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency; and Elder Alexander Dushku and Elder Jack N. Gerard, both General Authority Seventies. Jared B. Larson, managing director of internal audit for the Church, gave the Church audit report.

Prayers were offered by Elder S. Gifford Nielsen and Elder Mark D. Eddy, General Authority Seventies. Elder Nielsen will receive emeritus status effective Aug, 1.

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, with Mack Wilberg and Ryan Murphy directing, performed “Come, We That Love the Lord,” “The Morning Breaks,” “Did You Think to Pray?”, “Press Forward, Saints,” “I Know That My Savior Loves Me” and “We Thank Thee, O God, for a Prophet.”