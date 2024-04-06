Saturday morning session: See photos, read summaries from April 2024 general conference

In the
first talk of the first session of the 194th Annual General Conference, President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, testified that God hears every prayer and responds to each of them according to the path He has outlined.
Though prayers aren’t always answered the way individuals hope for, each prayer is heard and answered. Even Jesus Christ, who was perfect, prayed earnestly that He might seek the Father.
President Holland also testified of the reality of eternal life and the need to prepare for it.
When Christ comes, “He needs to recognize us — not as nominal members listed on a faded baptismal record but as thoroughly committed, faithfully believing, covenant-keeping disciples,” he said.
Members sustain the leadership of the church as thousands gather at the Conference Center for the Saturday morning session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and his wife, Sister Harriet Reich Uchtdorf, wave at the crowd as thousands gather at the Conference Center for the Saturday morning session of the 194th Annual General Conference in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Elder Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, walk to their seats for the Saturday morning session as thousands gather at the Conference Center for the 194th Annual General Conference in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 6, 2024. President Russell M. Nelson watched the first session from home. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Elder Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency and president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, conducts the Saturday morning session as thousands gather at the Conference Center for the 194th Annual General Conference in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Members sustain the leadership of the church as thousands gather at the Conference Center for the Saturday morning session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, speaks during the Saturday morning session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 6, 2024. | Cody Bell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Members sustain the leadership of the church as thousands gather at the Conference Center for the Saturday morning session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Members of the Tabernacle Choir sing during the Saturday morning session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints speaks during the Saturday morning session of the 194th Annual General Conference at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Conferencegoers move around the Conference Center during the Saturday morning session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Conferencegoers move around the Conference Center during the Saturday morning session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Crowd members stand and join with the Tabernacle Choir during a song at the Conference Center for the Saturday morning session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Crowd members stand and join with the Tabernacle Choir during a song at the Conference Center for the Saturday morning session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, speaks during the Saturday morning session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 6, 2024. | Cristy Powell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Members of the Tabernacle Choir sing during the Saturday morning session at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Crowd members listen during the Saturday morning session at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Saturday morning session at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Crowd members react as President Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints speaks during the Saturday morning session at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Members sustain the leadership of the church as thousands gather at the Conference Center for general conference in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Church leaders sustain the leadership of the church as thousands gather at the Conference Center for general conference in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Members of the audience stand and join with the Tabernacle Choir during a song at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Members of the Tabernacle Choir sing during the Saturday morning session at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Audience members watch the screens as President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, bends down to kiss Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, on the head as they exit after the Saturday morning session at the Conference Center for General Conference in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Kolja Hosch and Cassian Hosch of Germany pose with family member Ken Hosch of Arizona outside the Conference Center prior to the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, and President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, greet each other prior to the the Saturday morning session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 6, 2024. Church President Russell M. Nelson watched the session remotely. | Les Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Conferencegoers walk past before the morning session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 6, 2024. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News Inah Blasabas-Au takes a photo of her parents, Ignacio and Marlene Blasabas, who are visiting from the Philippines, with the snowy blossoms before the morning session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 6, 2024. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News Conferencegoers file in for the morning session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 6, 2024. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News Sister Mandibvenyi from Zimbabwe and Sister Fitia from Madagascar who are serving as full time missionaries in Ghana Cape Coast Mission, watch the Saturday morning session of the 194th Annual General Conference on April 6, 2024. | Sister Mandibvenyi and Sister F The 11 newly sustained General Authority Seventies sit on the stand during the Saturday morning session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 6, 2024. | Les Nilsson, The Church of Jesus From left, Anyelic Moreno and Alice Blandon walk in the plaza before the morning session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 6, 2024. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square sings during the Saturday morning session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 6, 2024. | Les Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Members of the Wylie 3rd Ward, Richardson Texas Stake, gather at Bishop Osvaldo Morales's home to watch the Saturday morning session of the 194th Annual General Conference on April 6, 2024. | Osvaldo Morales Flowers have a coating of snow on them before the morning session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 6, 2024. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News Sister Laureana-Michel Kennedy of Florida greets conferencegoers for the morning session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 6, 2024. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News Flowers have a coating of snow on them before the morning session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 6, 2024. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News Thousands begin gathering at the Conference Center for the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Saturday morning session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 6, 2024. | Cristy Powell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Flowers and snow at the Conference Center as thousands begin gathering for the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Crowd members stand and join with the Tabernacle Choir during a song at the Conference Center for General Conference in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Thousands begin gathering at the Conference Center for the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Elder Parkin, Elder Monson, Elder Héchili, Elder Kachachuru and Elder Mauss, missionaries in the Côte d’Ivoire Abidjan East Mission, watch the Saturday morning session of the 194th Annual General Conference on April 6, 2024. | Sister Lauralyn Budge People scan their tickets as thousands begin gathering at the Conference Center for the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News The Angel Moroni statue sits atop the Salt Lake Temple as thousands begin gathering at the Conference Center for the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Elder Jack N. Gerard, General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Saturday morning session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 6, 2024. | Cristy Powell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints People pose for photos outside the Conference Center prior to the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News The Jarvis family from Stansbury Park takes a selfie outside the Conference Center prior to the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News The Peterson family from North Ogden pose for photos outside the Conference Center prior to the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Crowd members stand and join with the Tabernacle Choir during a song at the Conference Center for General Conference in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Fineasi Lolohea takes a selfie with his kids, Fitisemanu and Brynn, before entering the Conference Center for the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Matthew Runquist, Denescartes Amony and Toscanini Jean Charles pose for a photo outside the Conference Center prior to the Saturday morning session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Elder Alexander Dushku, General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Saturday morning session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 6, 2024. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Thousands begin gathering at the Conference Center for the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Matthew Runquist, Denescartes Amony and Toscanini Jean Charles pose for a photo outside the Conference Center prior to the Saturday morning session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News The Peterson family from North Ogden pose for photos outside the Conference Center prior to the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Thousands begin gathering at the Conference Center for the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Approximately 15,000 people gathered in the Conference Center on Saturday morning. The session was conducted by
President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, who led the sustainings for current and new Church leaders.
Additionally,
Sunday School President Mark L. Pace and his counselors, Brothers Milton Camargo and Jan E. Newman, were released effective Aug. 1. At that time, Elder Paul V. Johnson will begin his service as the new Sunday School president. Brother Chad H Webb and Brother Gabriel W. Reid will serve as first and second counselors, respectively. Elder Johnson currently serves as a General Authority Seventy and will receive emeritus status effective Aug. 1.
Closing the session was
President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, who s poke about the importance of temple covenants. “Trials, challenges and heartaches will surely come to all of us. … Yet, as we attend the temple and remember our covenants, we can prepare to receive personal direction from the Lord.”
The session’s other speakers were
Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency; and Elder Alexander Dushku and Elder Jack N. Gerard, both General Authority Seventies. Jared B. Larson, managing director of internal audit for the Church, gave the Church audit report.
Prayers were offered by
Elder S. Gifford Nielsen and Elder Mark D. Eddy, General Authority Seventies. Elder Nielsen will receive emeritus status effective Aug, 1.
The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, with Mack Wilberg and Ryan Murphy directing, performed “Come, We That Love the Lord,” “The Morning Breaks,” “Did You Think to Pray?”, “Press Forward, Saints,” “I Know That My Savior Loves Me” and “We Thank Thee, O God, for a Prophet.”