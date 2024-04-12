Menu
This week on social: Youth leaders talk general conference, the Aaronic Priesthood theme and scripture study

President Freeman shares her post-conference routine, Young Men leaders say why they love the Aaronic Priesthood theme, Sister Spannaus offers scripture study tips and Sister Wright shares a quote on virtue

By Mario Miguel
"What's your one thing?" – President Emily Belle Freeman.
Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman shares a post suggesting girls choose their favorite quote from the April 2024 general conference and focus on it for the next six months. Screenshot from Facebook

This week on social media, leaders of the Young Women, Young Men and Primary programs shared guidance on focusing on important principles taught in general conference, finding strength in the Aaronic Priesthood theme, developing scripture study habits and living virtuously.

On Young Women Worldwide, Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman shared that after general conference she likes to choose one quote to focus on for the next six months. To remind herself of it, she will hang it on her mirror or use it as a screensaver on her phone.

“The Young Women Theme reminds us of the importance of seeking to improve each day. This is one way we can!” President Freeman said before inviting young women to share their favorite conference quote in the comments.

April 2024 general conference: Announcements, talk summaries, session highlights

The Young Men general presidency — President Steven J. Lund, Brother Bradley R. Wilcox and Brother Michael T. Nelson — recited the Aaronic Priesthood theme saying they “love it because it’s true and because we’ve made it our own.” They added that it can help young men know what to prioritize in their lives.

“As we remember the theme, it can be a source of strength and help us to be courageous as we make important decisions,” the presidency wrote.

Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, was joined by Young Women general advisory council member Lía Baez Vidal to offer some tips to help young people get into the habit of reading their scriptures.

  1. Put your scriptures on top of your pillow to remind you to read before you go to bed.
  2. Pick a topic of something you’re interested in learning about, and then pick a color to make notes for that specific topic.

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, posted a quote from Preach My Gospel that defines what virtue is.

Youth join JustServe efforts around North Texas with cleanup projects, donations and more
Episode 183: April 2024 general conference — leaders emphasize the importance of temples, covenants and joy
