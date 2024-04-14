The Rome Italy Temple is reflected in the window of the Rome Temple Visitor's Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Emphasizing the importance of the garment of the holy priesthood, the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has updated the temple recommend interview questions and issued a statement on the wearing of the temple garment. “The garment of the holy priesthood is a sacred symbol of Jesus Christ and is a reminder of our covenant relationship with Him and Heavenly Father,” wrote President Russell M. Nelson and his counselors, President Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring.

“As endowed members keep the covenants they have made, including the sacred privilege to wear the garment, they will have greater access to the Savior’s mercy, protection, strength, and power.”

With a subject title of “The Garment of the Holy Priesthood,” the Friday, April 12, letter was sent to general authorities and general officers; Area Seventies; stake mission and temple presidents; and bishops and branch presidents.

The letter also notes changes to two questions in the temple recommend interview — questions 13 and 14 – as well as to the statement on wearing the temple garment. That statement is read by local leaders to members during the recommend interview and is designed to help all “better understand the importance of wearing the temple garment as instructed in the initiatory ordinances,” the letter stated.

The letter said the updated interview questions can be found at Leader and Clerk Resources at lcr.ChurchofJesusChrist.org, and it included a document titled “Updated Temple Recommend Questions” to be used by local units until updated temple recommend books are sent to units needing replacements.

April 12, 2024

To: General Authorities; General Officers; Area Seventies; Stake, Mission, District, and Temple Presidents; Bishops and Branch Presidents

The Garment of the Holy Priesthood

Dear Brothers and Sisters:

The garment of the holy priesthood is a sacred symbol of Jesus Christ and is a reminder of our covenant relationship with Him and Heavenly Father. As endowed members keep the covenants they have made, including the sacred privilege to wear the garment, they will have greater access to the Savior’s mercy, protection, strength, and power.

The temple recommend questions (13 and 14) and the statement on wearing the temple garment have been updated to help leaders and members better understand the importance of wearing the temple garment as instructed in the initiatory ordinances.

The updated interview questions can be found at Leader and Clerk Resources (lcr.ChurchofJesusChrist.org). The enclosed document, titled “Updated Temple Recommend Questions,” should be inserted into existing temple recommend books replacing page 3. Existing temple recommend books should be used until depleted. Beginning April 17, 2024, updated temple recommend books will be sent to units that order replacements.

Sincerely yours,

(signed)

Russell M. Nelson

Dallin H. Oaks

Henry B. Eyring

The First Presidency





Recommend questions and statement

The temple recommend questions and statement on the wearing of the garment are available to the public. They can also be found online in Chapter 26 of the Church’s “General Handbook: Serving in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.”

And in his concluding address of the October 2019 general conference, President Nelson listed the temple recommend interview questions — including some that had recently had been revised for clarity — that Latter-day Saints are asked by local leaders to confirm their worthiness and readiness to enter the temple.

The updated two questions come from a separating of a single question asked in the temple recommend interview. The two questions, which are omitted when a leader is interviewing a member who is not endowed, are:

“Do you keep the covenants that you made in the temple?”

“Do you honor your sacred privilege to wear the garment as instructed in the initiatory ordinances?

After these two questions, leaders are directed to read the “Wearing the Temple Garment” statement, which as revised reads:

“The garment of the holy priesthood reminds us of the veil in the temple, and that veil is symbolic of Jesus Christ. When you put on your garment, you put on a sacred symbol of Jesus Christ. Wearing it is an outward expression of your inner commitment to follow Him. The garment is also a reminder of your temple covenants. You should wear the garment day and night throughout your life. When it must be removed for activities that cannot reasonably be done while wearing the garment, seek to restore it as soon as possible. As you keep your covenants, including the sacred privilege to wear the garment as instructed in the initiatory ordinances, you will have greater access to the Savior’s mercy, protection, strength, and power.”

Recent focus on temple covenants, garments

The letter comes just days after the conclusion of the Church’s April 2024 general conference, with many talks about the importance of the Lord’s house and temple ordinances and covenants. Some even spoke directly about the garment of the holy priesthood.

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and his counselors, President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, left, and President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, sit in their seats prior to the afternoon session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 7, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

In his Sunday afternoon session address, which concluded with the announcement of 15 new temple locations, President Nelson said priesthood keys — which distinguish The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from any other organization on earth — “make it possible for every covenant-keeping man and woman to enjoy incredible personal spiritual privileges.”

He added: “The temple is the gateway to the greatest blessings God has in store for each of us. The temple is the only place on earth where we may receive all of the blessings promised to Abraham.”

President Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, taught in the Sunday morning session: “The Church of Jesus Christ is known as a Church that emphasizes making covenants with God. Covenants are inherent in each of the ordinances of salvation and exaltation this restored Church administers.”

Each member who is endowed in the temple is responsible to wear a temple garment, a special undergarment worn beneath clothing to remind them of the sacred covenants made and blessings promised in the house of the Lord, he said.

“To achieve those holy purposes, we are instructed to wear temple garments continuously, with the only exception being those obviously necessary. Because covenants do not take a day off, to remove one’s garments can be understood as a disclaimer of the responsibilities and blessings to which they relate,” President Oaks said. “In contrast, persons who wear their garments faithfully and keep their temple covenants continually affirm their role as disciples of the Lord Jesus Christ.”

In the Saturday morning session, President Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, taught: “When you keep your temple covenants and remember them, you invite the companionship of the Holy Ghost to both strengthen and purify you.”

He added: “You may then experience a feeling of light and hope testifying that the promises are true. You will come to know that every covenant with God is an opportunity to draw closer to Him, which will then create a desire in your heart to keep temple covenants.”

Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, said in the Saturday morning session: “Our temple garment reminds us that the Savior and the blessings of His Atonement cover us throughout our lives. As we put on the garment of the Holy Priesthood each day, that beautiful symbol becomes a part of us.”

Citing Romans 13:14 — “Put ye on the Lord Jesus Christ,” Sister Dennis added: “By keeping my covenants and obligations with God, including wearing the garment of the holy priesthood, my very life can become a personal symbol of my love and deep gratitude for my Savior, Jesus Christ, and my desire to have Him with me always.”

Additional resources

Additional explanations about the garment of the holy priesthood can be found at ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

An overview simply titled “Garments” from the Church’s Topics and Questions webpage provides explanations and historical context, such as: “In our day the garment encourages modesty, but its significance is much deeper. For Church members who have received the endowment, the garment reminds them of their connection to God, their commitment to follow His will, and the blessings and protection God has promised the faithful.” The overview also provides links to additional online information.

The section “Temple Garments and Ceremonial Clothing” on the webpage “Prophetic Teachings on Temples” features instruction such as this one from President Nelson’s “Personal Preparation for Temple Blessings” talk in April 2001 general conference: “Wearing the temple garment has deep symbolic significance. It represents a continuing commitment. Just as the Savior exemplified the need to endure to the end, we wear the garment faithfully as part of the enduring armor of God. Thus, we demonstrate our faith in Him and in His eternal covenants with us.”

A brief video titled “Sacred Temple Clothing” also speaks briefly about the significance and sacredness of the garment of the holy priesthood. The video is also available on YouTube.com.