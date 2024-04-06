Why temples and covenants matter: Peace, confidence, security, comfort and exaltation through Jesus Christ

President Russell M. Nelson, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, center, and his counselors, President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, left, and President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, take their seats for the Saturday afternoon session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 6, 2024.

When President Henry B. Eyring and Sister Kathy Eyring were away from their children at the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple as the Teton Dam collapsed in 1976, President Eyring assured his wife all would be well with their family because of temple covenants.

“I can assure you of the same truth,” President Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, told Latter-day Saints worldwide during the Saturday morning session of April 2024 general conference.

“My dear brothers and sisters, I bear witness that there is nothing more important than honoring the covenants you make, or may make, in the temple. No matter where you are on the covenant path, I urge you to qualify and become eligible to attend the temple. Visit as frequently as circumstances will allow. Make and keep sacred covenants with God.”

President Eyring taught that frequent participation in temple ordinances can create a pattern of devotion to the Lord.

“When you keep your temple covenants and remember them, you invite the companionship of the Holy Ghost to both strengthen and purify you,” he explained.

“You may then experience a feeling of light and hope testifying that the promises are true. You will come to know that every covenant with God is an opportunity to draw closer to Him, which will then create a desire in your heart to keep temple covenants.”

President Eyring was one of several Church leaders who taught about temple covenants during April 2024 general conference. They explained why a covenant relationship with God matters and how these covenants can bring peace, confidence, security and comfort through Jesus Christ.

President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, speaks during the Saturday morning session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 6, 2024. | Cody Bell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Choose a deeper relationship with God through covenants

Choosing to be part of a covenant enhances and deepens one’s relationship with God, said Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency.

“Our Father wants a deeper relationship with all His sons and daughters, but it is our choice,” she taught during the Saturday morning session. “As we choose to draw nearer to Him through a covenant relationship, it allows Him to draw nearer to us and more fully bless us.”

One’s relationship with God is further deepened as they make covenants with Him in the house of the Lord. Everything in the house of the Lord points to the Savior and His atoning sacrifice.

“Our temple garment reminds us that the Savior and the blessings of His Atonement cover us throughout our lives. As we put on the garment of the holy priesthood each day, that beautiful symbol becomes a part of us,” Sister Dennis said, referencing Romans 13:14: “Put ye on the Lord Jesus Christ.”

She testified: “Through a covenant relationship with God, our own lives can become a living symbol of our commitment and deep love for our Father in Heaven.”

Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, speaks during the Saturday morning session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 6, 2024. | CRISTY POWELL

Covenants secure us to the rock of Christ

In his message about spiritual stillness Saturday afternoon, Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles taught that Jesus Christ is the “rock upon which we should build the spiritual foundations of our lives.”

Elder Bednar explained that the foundation of a building connects it to the ground, and a strong and reliable connection between the ground and a foundation is essential to remain sturdy. Similarly, “the foundation of our lives must be connected to the rock of Christ if we are to remain firm and steadfast.”

He compared sacred covenants and ordinances to anchor pins and steel rods used to connect a building to bedrock. “Every time we faithfully receive, review, remember, and renew sacred covenants, our spiritual anchors are secured ever more firmly and steadfastly to the ‘rock’ of Jesus Christ,” he said. Over time, one becomes more grounded, rooted, established and settled.

“As the foundation of our lives is built upon the Savior, we are blessed to ‘be still’ — to have a spiritual assurance that God is our Heavenly Father, we are His children, and Jesus Christ is our Savior,” Elder Bednar said.

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 6, 2024. | CRISTY POWELL

Covenant belonging ‘comforts, connects, consecrates’

Speaking later in the Saturday afternoon session, Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles also referenced spiritual stillness and covenants.

“When we are still, open, and reverent, we may feel the beauty, purpose, and serenity of the covenant belonging the Lord offers,” he said. “In sacred moments, He may let us glimpse the larger eternal reality of which our daily lives are part, where small and simple things work together for the good of givers and receivers.”

Elder Gong shared the experience of a woman whose prayer for comfort was answered by the Lord with an unexpected opportunity to answer someone else’s prayer at a gas station.

He also shared an observation from a father assigned with his teenage son as ministering companions: “Ministering is when we go from being neighbors who bring cookies to trusted friends, spiritual first-responders.”

Elder Gong assured: “Things work together for good when we minister as Jesus Christ would. … Covenant belonging in Jesus Christ comforts, connects, consecrates.”

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 6, 2024. | CRISTY POWELL

‘Covenant confidence through Jesus Christ’

Speaking in the Saturday morning session, Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles taught that those who enter the house of the Lord embark on a journey of learning to become higher and holier disciples of Christ.

“The result of this sacred journey is that we obtain a holier and higher confidence for our day to day lives within our covenants made through Jesus Christ,” he said.

This “covenant confidence through Jesus Christ” — trusting in the quiet, yet certain, assurance of receiving the blessings that God promises for those who keep their covenants — fortifies, strengthens and empowers one to overcome doubt, despair, hopelessness and trials.

“Those who gain genuine confidence in the covenants made in the House of the Lord through Jesus Christ possess one of the most powerful forces that we can access in this life,” Elder Soares said.

The acceleration of temple-building will continue to excite, inspire and bless individuals. “Yet more important, as we change our preparation to enter the temple, we will change our experience in the temple, which will transform our lives outside of the temple,” he said.

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Saturday morning session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 6, 2024. | CRISTY POWELL

Eternal blessings of covenants: ‘Fruit that remains’

Elder Matthew L. Carpenter, General Authority Seventy, used an analogy of preserving peaches to teach about the eternal blessings of being true to the covenants made in marriage — a requirement for exaltation in the highest degree of the celestial kingdom.

“Our loving Heavenly Father has given us covenants so that we may have access to all that He has in store for us,” Elder Carpenter said during the Saturday evening session. “These sacred blessings from God are more delicious than any earthly fruit. They can be preserved for us forever, becoming fruit that remains, as we are faithful to our covenants. …

“Those who enter into the new and everlasting covenant of marriage and keep that covenant can become perfected and eventually receive the fulness of the glory of the Father, regardless of circumstances beyond their control.”