Learn about these 17 new stake presidencies — from Peru to the Philippines

A meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Parowan, Utah.

BACOLOD PHILIPPINES NORTH STAKE: (March 10, 2024) President — Joaquin Tayo Montero, 46, jail officer; succeeding Christian Bañares Mojico; wife, Maja Madonna Villalobos Amolong Montero. Counselors — Marno Chavez Santander, 53, self-employed; wife, Honey Bee Abalo Villegas Santander. Given Lacson Lapore, 31, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple facilities manager; wife, Niffy Ann Sebuera Santillan Lapore.

BLACKFOOT IDAHO NORTHWEST STAKE: (March 10, 2024) President — Joseph Luke Despain, 49, Despain Construction LLC partner; succeeding Troy Martin Goodwin; wife, Amelia Ann Lilya Despain. Counselors — Alan Jake Poulter, 51, physician; wife, Marie Baldwin Poulter. Korden Farrell Wray, 53, Rocky Mountain Claims Service owner; wife, Sara Jane Dance Wray.

CHICLAYO PERÚ STAKE: (Feb. 18, 2024) President — José Luis Arroyo Obando, 43, Imagen Records SCRL associate director; succeeding Edwin Daniel Díaz Díaz; wife, Frida Milena de Arroyo Bustamante. Counselors — José Edinson Quintana Guerrero, 48, Grupo Dmat - Masecod Sac administrative manager; wife, Maria Maximina de Quintana Montalván. Gabriel Andy Garcia Jimenez, 29, self-employed administrator; wife, Ysabel Kary de Garcia Cieza.

CONYERS GEORGIA STAKE: (March 17, 2024) President — Rick William Jones, 57, Caliber Living CEO; succeeding Frank Aloys Nolden; wife, Tamara Lee Owen Jones. Counselors — Scott Henry Frandsen, 49, Gwinnett County Public Schools principal and Piedmont College adjunct professor; wife, Denise Munk Frandsen. Kenneth Ray Avery, 49, Avery & Co. Contracting Services and 36 Storage owner and president; wife, Jennifer Blackhurst Avery.

ERDA UTAH STAKE: (Feb. 11, 2024) President — Shawn Michael Johnson, 43, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints director of global sales channel support; succeeding Travis Michael Knudsen; wife, Anna-Marie Cluff Johnson. Counselors — Steven Clark Bruderer, 46, general dentist; wife, Michelle Weston Bruderer. Charles Thomas English, 64, Proofpoint public sector account manager; wife, Joanne Hatch English.

GUAYAQUIL ECUADOR EL SALADO STAKE: (March 10, 2024) President — Jorge Luis Tibanquiza Moran, 43, Hispanoamerica Educational Unit teacher; succeeding Jorge Luis Correa Orozco; wife, Gladys Aurora de Tibanquiza Suarez Haro. Counselors — Jorge Raul Ramos Bulgarin, 43, refrigeration technician; wife, Pilar Maxima Quimi Cardenas. Felix Teodoro Salguero Lozano, 40, general pool equipment installation technician; wife, Adela Johanna de Salguero Molina.

HATTIESBURG MISSISSIPPI STAKE: (Feb. 11, 2024) President — Christopher Kelly Cronin, 51, dentist; succeeding Neal Troy Holm; wife, Angela Dawn Trussell Cronin. Counselors — Brad Anthony Trussell, 54, self-employed business owner; wife, Faith Lea Holland Trussell. Blen Douglas Blackwell, 46, physician assistant orthopedic trauma; wife, Jill Denise Tolbert Blackwell.

LIMA PERÚ LA MOLINA STAKE: (March 10, 2024) President — Ronald Hugo Huaita Enciso, 33, South America Northwest Area senior data analyst; succeeding Armando Alonso Rebaza Atanacio; wife, Lilia Mercedes de Huaita Visbal. Counselors — Jorge Manuel Cristanto Segovia, 44, Grifos Espinoza SA administrator; wife, Mercedes Antonia de Cristanto Romero. Ruben Gadea Cabinillas, 50, Alimentos Peruanos GyG EIRL legal representative; wife, Yamick de Gadea Guevara.

MURRAY UTAH NORTH STAKE: (March 10, 2024) President — Jeffrey Lynn Dredge, 62, Platform Management Group director of accounting; succeeding Timothy Jack Taylor; wife, Denise Squire Dredge. Counselors — James Scott Smiley, 55, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints video and animation director; wife, Lisa Le Johnson Smiley. Steven Reed Schaefermeyer, 41, City of South Jordan director of planning; wife, Rosanne Michele Bassett Schaefermeyer.

PASADENA CALIFORNIA STAKE: (March 17, 2024) President — Shaun Henry Jorgensen, 54, The Walt Disney Company lead coordinator; succeeding Patrick Thierry Perkins; wife, Connie Lee Farrer Jorgensen. Counselors — Todd Edward McNairy, 52, County of Los Angeles Department of Public Health health promotion bureau senior staff analyst; wife, Melinda Sue Gilliom McNairy. Tugavao Alo, 45, Lavalava Live owner and insurance agent; wife, Yvonne Wong Alo.

PIMA ARIZONA STAKE: (March 3, 2024) President — Channen Grady Day, 48, attorney; succeeding Mark Spencer Beus; wife, Sarah Dawn Bryson Day. Counselors — Phillip Eugene Cook, 56, Graham County Electric Cooperative CEO; wife, Becky Lyn Boren Cook. Jace Dobbie Nelson, 46, Roadrunner Rehab partner and physical therapist; wife, Melinda Pratt Nelson.

SAN SALVADOR EL SALVADOR SOYAPANGO STAKE: (Jan. 28, 2024) President — Hunberto Antonio Martinez Flores, 54, Basculas y Balanzas SA de CV sales manager; succeeding Nestor Baltazar Bonilla Novoa; wife, Julia Cristina Peña de Martinez. Counselors — Nefi Jacob Estrada Rivera, 43, Executive Hydroelectric Commission of the Lempa River CEL budget analyst; wife, Karla Yesina Romero de Estrada. Jose Gerson Diaz Martinez, 44, Corintex SA de CV driver mechanic; wife, Carmen Lissette Galdamez de Diaz.

SANDY UTAH CENTRAL STAKE: (March 24, 2024) President — Bruce Alan Koch, 51, Rhodes International Inc. procurement manager; succeeding Larry David Monson; wife, Zalia Sutherland Koch. Counselors — Steven David Goaslind, 42, KeyBank commercial banking payments adviser; wife, Kristen Marie Updike Goaslind. Eduardo Hernan Altamirano Espinoza, 61, Tru-Cut LLC finishing manager; wife, Paulina Alejandra Sanhueza Bustos Altamirano.

SIOUX CITY IOWA STAKE: (March 17, 2024) President — Rhoderic Charles Greenhalgh, 61, Great West Casualty Company AVP client support services; succeeding Jeffrey Lawrence Hemmingsen; wife, Shannon Lynne Nelson Greenhalgh. Counselors — Brian Douglas Johnson, 50, orthopedic surgeon; wife, Stacey Elizabeth Allen Johnson. Scott Alan Russell, 56, Vulcraft Group of Nucor Steel innovation services manager; wife, Kellie Michelle Kauffman Russell.

SPANISH FORK UTAH YSA STAKE: (March 10, 2024) President — Dallan Richard Moody, 50, Brigham Young University senior associate athletic director of finance and strategy; succeeding Allen David Merrill; wife, April Baadsgaard Moody. Counselors — Carlos Roberto Tita, 56, LKL tint room specialist; wife, Ines Rosario Adelina Endrek Tita. Kenneth Paul Caldwell, 48, Festo distribution sales manager; wife, Karen Marie Bagley Caldwell.

TUXTLA GUTIÉRREZ MÉXICO GRIJALVA STAKE: (Feb. 11, 2024) President — Ramon Corzo Toledo, 46, Secretary of Environment and Natural History director; succeeding Jesus Adrian Vazquez Roman; wife, Georgina Sariah Flores Zorrilla. Counselors — Omni Soriano Hernandez, 51, Chiapas High School administrator; wife, Zaira Gelvina de Soriano Montesinos. Cristiam Ramirez Gomez, 42, electrical material business administrator; wife, Mayra Belinda de Ramirez Adan.

UPPER HUTT NEW ZEALAND STAKE: (Feb. 25, 2024) President — Ricky James Miller, 54, Ministry of Social Development director deputy chief executive office; succeeding Huriwhenua Taiaroa Parata; wife, Te Aomarama Henare Miller. Counselors — Lloyd Lester Huntsman Jr., 56, Awanui Labs medical lab scientist; wife, Sally Jayne Everitt Huntsman. Tupu Mark Norman Williams, 67, Ministry of Education, semi-retired; wife, Erica Deidre Mortimer Williams.