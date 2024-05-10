Menu
Video: President Camille N. Johnson teaches ‘covenant confidence is in Jesus Christ’

President Johnson shares how she learned to listen to the inspiration of the Holy Ghost and trust in the Savior and His Atonement

By Ryan Jensen
An aerial view of BYU campus looking out towards Utah Lake at sunset with the words BYU Women's Conference, President Camille N. Johnson, Relief Society general president in the bottom left corner.
During the 2024 BYU Women's Conference, Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson taught that "covenant confidence is in Jesus Christ." Screenshot from YouTube

Tens of thousands of women participated in person and online in this year’s BYU Women’s Conference May 1-3, 2024 in Provo, Utah. During the conference, Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson shared a keynote address titled “Lessons Learned in Inviting Christ to Author My Story.”

Speaking from the Marriott Center at Brigham Young University to the women of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, President Johnson shared how she has learned to listen to the inspiration of the Holy Ghost and trust in the Savior and His Atonement.

“My covenant relationship with God brings me confidence,” she said. “My covenant confidence is in Jesus Christ.”

She told those listening that joy and confidence come from understanding their “role, purpose and responsibility in the plan of happiness.”

President Johnson’s message was streamed live on the Church’s website, Gospel Stream and the Church’s inspiration YouTube channel.

