PROVO, Utah — Thousands of women gathered May 1-3 at the Brigham Young University campus in Provo, Utah, for the 2024 BYU Women’s Conference. This year’s theme comes from 2 Nephi 4:34, “O Lord, I have trusted in thee, and I will trust in thee forever.”
During the opening keynote address for the 2024 BYU Women’s Conference on Wednesday, May 1, Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson taught about the power and importance of covenants, at the BYU Marriott Center.
She was joined by Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, and Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor.
Other keynote presenters included Elder Brent H. Nielson, of the Presidency of the Seventy; Jennifer Kerns Davis, a member of the BYU Women’s Conference Committee; and Liz Darger, BYU senior associate athletic director. President Johnson’s keynote address on Friday morning was livestreamed on broadcasts.ChurchofJesusChrist.org, YouTube, the Gospel Stream app and other Church channels.
The 2024 conference featured more than 160 presenters and 84 sessions on a variety of topics, from parenting to finance to gospel insights. Presenters included the members of the Relief Society, Young Women, Young Men and Primary general presidencies. (See links to their presentation below.)
Church News executive editor Sarah Jane Weaver and reporters Mary Richards and Rachel Sterzer Gibson also presented on “Trust in the Lord and in His Prophets” on Friday, May 3.
BYU Women’s Conference is the largest annual three-day gathering of women of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint women in the world and enables women of faith to hear uplifting messages, gain insights and participate in service.
See below for links to keynote summaries, session highlights and other articles from the conference. Check back for updates from the conference.
About BYU Women’s Conference
BYU Women’s Conference has been bringing women together since 1976.
The conference draws more than 12,000 attendees each year. Since its beginning, more than 1 million service projects have been completed.
The event can be a time to gather with other women of faith, develop friendships, learn from the speakers and participate in service, said the website. Conference content is planned for those who are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; however, those of all faiths are welcome to attend.
Traditionally co-sponsored by the Relief Society organization, BYU Women’s Conference is now a BYU program coordinated by Continuing Education, like BYU Education Week.
See womensconference.byu.edu for more information.