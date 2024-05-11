A mother walks next to her two sons, who are riding their bicycles.

When President Russell M. Nelson said “the highest and noblest work in this life is that of a mother” in the April 1999 general conference, he was talking to all women, past, present and future.

He, along with other Church leaders, honors mothers and women all around the world. In honor of Mother’s Day in the United States on Sunday, May 12, listed below are quotes from each member of the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints about motherhood and womanhood.

Every woman a mother

President Russell M. Nelson | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“No one can duplicate the influence of a mother. ... Anytime I use the word ‘mother,’ I am not talking only about women who have given birth or adopted children in this life. I am speaking about all of our heavenly parents’ adult daughters. Every woman is a mother by virtue of her eternal divine destiny.”

— Church President Russell M. Nelson, “Sisters’ Participation in the Gathering of Israel,” October 2018 general conference

‘One of the many noble women’

President Dallin H. Oaks | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“I was blessed with an extraordinary mother,” said President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, whose mother raised him and his siblings alone after his father died when President Oaks was 7 years old. “She surely was one of the many noble women who have lived in the latter days. ... She gave me a great deal of responsibility and freedom. She encouraged me to have a job.” (See “Elder Dallin H. Oaks: In the Footsteps of the Other Apostles,” by Don L. Searle, Ensign, November 1985.)

President Dallin H. Oaks with his mother, Stella, brother Merrill and sister Evelyn. President Oaks’ father died when he was 7 years old, and his mother raised three children on her own. | Provided by President Dallin H. Oaks

Susceptible to the Spirit

President Henry B. Eyring | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“As daughters of God, you have an innate and great capacity to sense the needs of others and to love. That, in turn, makes you more susceptible to the whisperings of the Spirit. The Spirit can then guide what you think, what you say and what you do to nurture people so the Lord may pour knowledge, truth and courage upon them.”

— President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, “Women and Gospel Learning in the Home,” October 2018 general conference

Voahina Alvarez gets a kiss and a flower for Mother’s Day from Mataunui Vasthi at a meetinghouse for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Papeete, Tahiti, on May 26, 2019. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

‘Saviors on Mount Zion’

President Jeffrey R. Holland. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“To all mothers in every circumstance, including those who struggle — and all will — I say: ‘Be peaceful. Believe in God and yourself. You are doing better than you think you are. In fact, you are saviors on Mount Zion, and like the Master you follow, your love “never faileth.”’ ... I can pay no higher tribute to anyone.”

— President Jeffrey R. Holland, now acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, “Behold Thy Mother,” October 2015 general conference

‘Happiness is your heritage’

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“All my life I have been surrounded by women who inspired, taught and encouraged me. I am who I am today in large part because of these singular women. Each time I meet with the sisters of the Church, I sense that I am in the midst of similar remarkable souls. ... As spirit daughters of our Heavenly Father, happiness is your heritage.”

— Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf, “Happiness, Your Heritage,” October 2008 general conference

A young mother and her son enjoy the fountain outside the Arequipa Peru Temple on Dec. 15, 2019. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Gratitude to women everywhere

Elder David A. Bednar | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“Through the simple consistency of her example and testimony, my mother kindled in me the first flames of faith in the Savior and in His latter-day Church. I express my profound gratitude to mothers and women everywhere who spread goodness and love.”

— Elder David A. Bednar, Facebook post, May 12, 2019

Divine qualities

Elder Quentin L. Cook | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“Our Latter-day Saint women are incredible! God placed within women divine qualities of strength, virtue, love and the willingness to sacrifice to raise future generations of His spirit children.”

— Elder Quentin L. Cook, “LDS Women Are Incredible!” April 2011 general conference

‘A certain virtue’

Elder D. Todd Christofferson | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“Women bring with them into the world a certain virtue, a divine gift that makes them adept at instilling such qualities as faith, courage, empathy and refinement in relationships and in cultures.”

— Elder D. Todd Christofferson, “The Moral Force of Women,” October 2013 general conference

A calling

Elder Neil L. Andersen | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“‘Motherhood is not a hobby, it is a calling.’”

— Elder Neil L. Anderson, “Children,” October 2011 general conference (quoting Rachel Jankovic)

Emma Salerno, 7, prepares her Primary talk at home with her mother, Norma, and sister, Alice, in Rome, Italy, on Sunday morning, Nov. 18, 2018. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Women of faith

Elder Ronald A. Rasband | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“When I think of those who have helped make me who I am, I think first of my sweet and selfless eternal companion, Melanie. ... I am also thankful for my own mother, who was a loving leader in our family and who nurtured my love of the scriptures. ... Women of faith have profound influence upon families and the world. Please know you are cherished and loved.”

— Elder Ronald A. Rasband, Facebook post, May 14, 2017

‘Example of pure goodness’

Elder Gary E. Stevenson | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Gary E. Stevenson described his mother as an “example of pure goodness.” He said of her in an Ensign article: “Her expectations motivated me. Almost every action I made was measured against the thought, ‘I do not want to disappoint my mom.’” (See “Elder Gary E. Stevenson: An Understanding Heart,” Ensign, June 2016.)

Elder Gary E. Stevenson with his mother from the Ensign article “Elder Gary E. Stevenson: An Understanding Heart,” by Elder Robert D. Hales. (June 2016) | Screenshot from ChurchofJesusChrist.org

Following an example

Elder Dale G. Renlund | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Dale G. Renlund’s mother, Mariana Andersson, was from Sweden. When she and Elder Renlund’s Finnish father, Mats Åke Renlund, decided to get married, they were determined to be married only in a temple. Following his parents’ example, Elder Renlund and Sister Ruth Renlund married in the temple. “Aside from the decision to be active in the Church, marrying Ruth has been the most amazing thing in my life,” Elder Renlund said in an interview with the Church News.

A love for people

Elder Gerrit W. Gong | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Of his wife, Elder Gerrit W. Gong said to Church News, “Susan is an extraordinary person. ... I think it’s fair to say that some of the opportunities that we’ve had are because of her and her being willing to go and try new things and meet new people. I’m grateful for that. She goes everywhere and does everything. People love her, and she loves them.”

‘True hero and inspiration’

Elder Ulisses Soares | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Of his wife and mother of their children, Elder Ulisses Soares said in an Ensign article of Sister Rosanna Soares, “She is the true hero and inspiration in our family. She’s loving, kind and patient with everybody. She unites our family, and she sees good in everyone. She has contributed enormously to what has happened in my life.” (See “Elder Ulisses Soares: A Man Without Guile” by Elder Neil L. Andersen, Ensign, October 2018.)

Elder Ulisses Soares with his wife, Sister Rosana Soares, from the Ensign article “Elder Ulisses Soares: A Man without Guile” by Elder Neil L. Anderson. (October 2018) | Screenshot from ChurchofJesusChrist.org

Faith and dedication

Elder Patrick Kearon | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

After being called as a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, Elder Patrick Kearon spoke about traveling to major cities across Eastern Europe as a General Authority Seventy. In Istanbul, Turkey, a city of many religions and cultures existing together, Elder Kearon and his wife, Sister Jennifer Kearon, met a woman who was “remarkable, resilient, strong, faithful, positive, can-do, amazing.” She rode a bus three hours just to attend Sunday worship services. Her faith and dedication — as well as the faith and dedication of other Latter-day Saint pioneers — inspired him, he told the Church News.