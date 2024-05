Find out about these recently called leaders of 21 stakes — from the Netherlands to New Zealand

The Manti Tabernacle, which is used as a meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is shown in Manti, Utah, on Monday, April 22, 2024.

The following new stake presidents have been called.

AUCKLAND NEW ZEALAND WATERVIEW STAKE: (April 21, 2024) President — Daymon Loy Nin, 56, Whanau Tahi Ltd. head of strategy; succeeding Michael Fonoti Satele; wife, Annitta Poutu Nin. Counselors — Tevita Fakatau’au Kau, 48, Design Production Ltd. foreman; wife, Patricia Latu Kau. Dong Ning Liu, 50, Celine’s Pet Food (New Zealand) Ltd. director and self-employed IT consultant; wife, Ling Wang Liu.

AURORA COLORADO STAKE: (March 3, 2024) President — Joseph Aaron Lea-Okalani Doxey, 42, Douglass Colony Group construction division manager; succeeding Douglas Kent Whetten; wife, Natalie Rachel Fuerst Doxey. Counselors — Luis Raul Rivera, 44, self-employed subcontractor; wife, Perla Patricia Rivera. Timothy Lee Bradford, 35, Denver Health and Hospital Authority internal audit manager; wife, Cassandra Leigh Anderson Bradford.

BOYACÁ COLOMBIA STAKE: (March 3, 2024) President — Marcos Vacares Pinto, 53, Cementos Argos S.A. maintenance officer; succeeding Giovanny Hernando Sanchez Pineda; wife, Erika Milena de Vacares Patiño. Counselors — Rolan Gallego Beleño, 49, electronic items seller and Church contractor; wife, Marta Isabel de Gallego Pineda. William Gabriel Castro Gordillo, 38, Axalta sales coordinator; wife, Monica Paola Lizcano Florez.

BUENOS AIRES ARGENTINA ESCOBAR STAKE: (April 14, 2024) President — Pedro Eduardo Rodriguez, 46, Cemayco Soluciones Constructivas SRL managing partner; succeeding Luis Tustavo Diaz; wife, Carolina Barrientos Rodriguez. Counselors — Arnaldo Germán Diego Ivaldi, 44, Real Estate Property Registry analyst and registry advertising administrator; wife, Carolina Nora Lazarte Ivaldi. Esteban Omar Jose Gonzalez, 51, Seminaries and Institutes of Religion coordinator; wife, Noemi Elsaidi Gonzalez.

CANCÚN MÉXICO HACIENDAS STAKE: (March 10, 2024) President — Mario Bante Ramos, 33, Truper SA de CV sales adviser; succeeding Miguel Angel Ramon Muñoz; wife, Diana Laura Lopez Cruz. Counselors — Daniel Roca Cabrera, 42, FB Distribution warehouse manager; wife, Breny Maribel de Roca Mendez. Uvaldo Medina Lopez, 39, Artigas Arquitectos employee; wife, Veronica Lopez Cruz.

CEDAR CITY UTAH MARRIED STUDENT STAKE: (March 10, 2024) President — Scott Holbrook Brown, 61, dentist; succeeding Kenneth Rand Bettridge; wife, Leah Ann Jones Brown. Counselors — Robert Eugene Nakken, 58, orthopedic surgeon; wife, Sydney Alaine Beere Nakken. Hal Crawford Murdock, 62, American Pacific Corp. CEO; wife, Stacey Ballard Murdock.

FERNANDO DE LA MORA PARAGUAY STAKE: (March 10, 2024) President — David Jesus Riveros Florentin, 46, Product Lab Eticos - Bioeticos marketing and business development manager; succeeding Jorge Miguel Suarez Catania; wife, Karen Johana Da Silva Ojeda. Counselors — Renato Jose Paredes Britez, 32, Engine SA director; wife, Vivian Andrea Ojeda Chica. Jonas Ramirez Hermosilla, 35, trader and Hotel Santo Domingo receptionist; wife, Dlia Macarena Sienra Meilicke.

KUMASI GHANA UNIVERSITY STAKE: (March 17, 2024) President — Michael Nuamah, 47, Consolidated Bank Ghana Ltd. logistics and records management; succeeding Proseper Mensah; wife, Rosemond Acquah. Counselors — Michael Agyei Brobbey, 34, Ages Dot Com ICT Services IT officer; wife, Agnes Addai-Yeboah Brobbey. Kenneth Kofi Osei, 30, entrepreneur; wife, Veronica Nyame.

LEHI UTAH GATEWAY STAKE: (March 17, 2024) President — Trey Weston Orsak, 39, High Ground Development operations manager; succeeding Peter Jay Ehat; wife, Rachelle Myler Orsak. Counselors — Benjamin Alden Packer, 46, BYU–Pathway Worldwide vice president of student success; wife, Sara Lin Miller Packer. Brandon T Hobbs, 52, postmaster; wife, Brittany Paige Dorton Hobbs.

LOGAN UTAH MARRIED STUDENT 1ST STAKE: (April 14, 2024) President — Daniel Vance Holland, 57, Utah State University professor; succeeding Stephen Alburtus Simmons; wife, Carole Ann Jensen Holland. Counselors — Matthew Nelson Hyde, 58, high school art educator; wife, Jennifer Ann Walker Hyde. Andrew Scott Corbett, 57, RR Donnelley business analyst; wife, Marnae Bunch Corbett.

LOGAN UTAH YSA 3RD STAKE: (April 21, 2024) President — Ernest Brett Horsley, 55, physician-OB/GYN; succeeding Corey Duane Killpack; wife, Amy Anne Marchbanks Horsley. Counselors — Michael Shane Peterson, 52, The Bancorp Bank government leasing manager and vice president; wife, Lee Ann Crossley Peterson. Bruce C Chang, 53, Brigham Young University religion professor, Seminaries and Institutes of Religion teacher, and BYU Continuing Education Programs session director and speaker; wife, Kaziah Jane Pack Chang.

OREM UTAH NORTHRIDGE STAKE: (April 21, 2024) President — Mark Evan Longhurst, 59, Brigham Young University network engineering manager; succeeding Stephen Wallace Liddle; wife, Carolyn Powell Longhurst. Counselors — Gary Nathan Nakken, 46, NoordaCOM associate clinical professor of osteopathic principles and practice; wife, Steffanie Michelle Sorensen Nakken. Zachary Dale Eager, 40, Alpine School District special education director; wife, Lindsey Jeane Walker Eager.

OTTAWA ONTARIO STAKE: (April 28, 2024) President — Wiliam Jay Onofrychuk, 46, Canadian federal government manager; succeeding Terry Stephen Nemeth; wife, Annette Elizabeth Spencer Onofrychuk. Counselors — David Philippe Groux, 43, Government of Canada senior economic adviser; wife, Catherine Riou Groux. Nathaniel Hatley Rollins, 46, Government of Canada manager; wife, Brianna Leslie Rollins.

RIFLE COLORADO STAKE: (April 28, 2024) President — Gregory Bert Adair, 50, dentist; succeeding Douglas Edward Kennedy; wife, Jennifer Shiner Adair. Counselors — Jared Michael Curt, 44, physical therapist; wife, Courtney Peterson Curt. Scott Steven Baltzer, 49, Level BuildCo and Baltzer Construction owner; wife, Jessical Elyse Dunn Baltzer.

RIO DE JANEIRO BRAZIL ANDARAÍ STAKE: (March 3, 2024) President — Jean Candido de Oliveira Gomes, 35, BB Asset coordinator; succeeding Fernando da Silva Torres; wife, Gabriela Moura Dantas de Araujo Gomes. Counselors — Luiz Leandro de Oliveira Junho, 51, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. manager; wife, Arina Kelly de Lucena Santos Oliveira. Carlos Eduardo Eufrausino da Silva, 37, lawyer and Claro S.A. occupational safety technician; wife, Alice Marques Moreira Santos Eufrausino.

ROSEVILLE CALIFORNIA STAKE: (April 14, 2024) President — David Johnson Pratt, 45, Ameriprise Financial financial adviser; succeeding William Shane Trythall; wife, Heather Renae Pearson Pratt. Counselors — Bradley Richard Heaton, 45, Sutter Health Sutter Surgery Center Division CEO; wife, Emily Anna Nelson Heaton. Joseph Payne Benson, 47, John Adams Academies Inc. executive director; wife, Heidi Stephenson Benson.

SÃO JOSÉ DOS CAMPOS BRAZIL STAKE: (March 3, 2024) President — Marcio Santos Tsuchiya, 42, business owner; succeeding Amauri Alves Dos Santos; wife, Érika Alencar Braga Tsuchiya. Counselors — Leandro Amaral Pereira, 38, Itaú Unibanco software engineering coordinator; wife, Tânia Akiko Takahashi Pereira. Cristovam Moreira de Souza, 39, Preserva director; wife, Giselle Andréa Rodrigues de Souza.

SÃO PAULO BRAZIL CUMBICA STAKE: (March 17, 2024) President — Ederson Santos Carvalho, 41, Drogarias Carvalho CEO and founder; succeeding Igor Rocha Da Silva; wife, Cleo Raiol Macedo Carvalho. Counselors — Jailson de Melo Silva, 33, AGP Group and PG Products sales executive; wife, Patricia Almeida Novaes de Melo. Brener Nenrique Rodrigues de Oliveira, 28, QLL - Quality in Logistics key account logistics analyst; wife, Katia Moreira da Silva Oliveira.

THE HAGUE NETHERLANDS STAKE: (March 17, 2024) President — Rainier Gfeller, 39, SD Worx presales director; succeeding Eelco Tjitze Scheltinga; wife, Juanita Regina Schipper Gfeller. Counselors — Merryn Paul Jongkees, 64, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints multilanguage supervisor; wife, Ribanna Goudberg Jongkees. Kelvin Daves Witt, 37, chiropractor; wife, Ariel Jensen Witt.

VALPARAÍSO CHILE WEST STAKE: (March 17, 2024) President — Cristopher Leandro Duran Carvajal, 40, Niijhuis Industries senior service engineer; succeeding Víctor Rodolfo Ramos Meza; wife, Gisela Andrea Ortega de Duran. Counselors — Rodolfo Isaías, 56, San Martin Foods chef; wife, Sandra Jacqueline Guerrero Rojas. Jared Cristian Campillay Caballero, 31, Salud & Dental dental technician; wife, Yasmín Nicole Arévalo Mellado.

VANCOUVER WASHINGTON WEST STAKE: (April 21, 2024) President — Ryan Derek LeBaron, 49, Bonneville Power Administration regional account manager; succeeding Wade Bradshaw Pickett; wife, Nicole Joan Mattson LeBaron. Counselors — Andrew David Sheppert, 54, physician; wife, Laura Pearson Sheppert. Clinton Russell Harrell, 53, dentist; wife, Lora Ann Fowler Harrell.