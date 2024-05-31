In a video posted on May 28, 2024, Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shares his experiences in Lima, Peru.

This week on social media, leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shared their global experiences with members and offered insights on perfection, prayer and ministering.

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared his thoughts on the admonition “be ye therefore perfect” (Matthew 5:48), encouraging Saints not to fall into the trap of thinking it means to never make mistakes. He quoted President Russell M. Nelson’s talk “Perfection Pending,” reminding members that to be perfect is “to reach a distant end, to be fully developed, to consummate or to finish.”

Elder Bednar ends with the invitation “to look for the Lord’s hand in your life helping you to be better every day in the journey of becoming ‘complete.’”

In a video, Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, shared a beautiful testimony of the healing power of the Atonement. She affirmed that, as described in the book of Isaiah, Christ can “bind up my broken heart, comfort me when I mourn, and give me beauty for ashes” (see Isaiah 61:1-3).

“Because of Jesus Christ and the blessings of His Atonement, I can always have hope despite the challenges and difficulties of life.”

In a video, Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles relayed his experience speaking with youth and young single adults in Maputo, Mozambique. With bright smiles, members gathered to hear Elder Christofferson’s three invitations:

Read the Book of Mormon every day. Prepare to receive a patriarchal blessing. Prepare to serve a mission.

Related Story Elder Christofferson invites Mozambique Saints to increase faith, keep covenants

Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, shared a touching story of being surprised on her birthday while on assignment at a stake conference. “These dear Saints took an interest in me, and their children ministered to me as they stood and sweetly sang ‘You’ve Had a Birthday.’”

Moved by this unexpected act of love, Sister Yee was reminded, “We are never too young or too old to minister and bring the Savior’s love and relief to others.”

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted about his inspiring visit with the stake presidents, youth and missionaries in Chile. He was amazed by the “spiritual depth and insights” and the open and willing hearts of the members he encountered there.

“A beautiful country! A beautiful people! A very bright future for the restored gospel!”

President Emily Belle Freeman, Young Women general president, shared her approach to seeking answers and deeper understanding through the scriptures. With a desire to learn more about prayer, she turned to Enos, who “reminds us that the Lord will answer. … In His own time and in His own way, He will answer.”

In a series of videos, Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles documented his travels throughout South America. While in Lima, Peru, Elder Rasband became emotional as he described his “historic experience” of meeting with missionaries who had gathered from the missionary training center and six other missions to sing and hear from Church leaders.

After Elder Rasband’s words, the missionaries gave the shout “¡hurra por Israel!”

President Mark L. Pace, Sunday School general president, expressed his gratitude for the abundant resources available in this dispensation and the blessing of having a living Prophet. He testified that God speaks through His prophets, and encouraged members to pay particular attention to President Nelson’s recent invitation to regularly attend the temple.

The video ends with his witness: “I bear testimony of President Russell M. Nelson and express my love and my fondest wish that all of us would listen to the Lord’s living prophets throughout our lives.”