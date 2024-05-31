President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, turns 91 years old on May 31. He has served as a general authority since April 1985 and was sustained to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on April 1, 1995.
He served as first counselor in the First Presidency to President Thomas S. Monson and second counselor previously under President Gordon B. Hinckley. President Russell M. Nelson called President Eyring to serve as his second counselor in the First Presidency on Jan. 14, 2018.
President Eyring was born in Princeton, New Jersey, on May 31, 1933, and married Kathleen Johnson in July 1962. They are the parents of four sons and two daughters. She died on Oct. 15, 2023.
In honor of President Eyring’s 91st birthday today, here are nine of his quotes from the past year.
1. A mother’s influence
“Much of what I know came from my mother. As I reflect upon my life, I am increasingly grateful for her wisdom, for her love and for her faithfulness. She didn’t preach much, but she lived the gospel of Jesus Christ every day.”
— Facebook post, May 12, 2024
2. Temple covenants
“Brothers and sisters, I humbly testify that as we attend the temple, we can be reminded of the eternal nature of our spirits, our relationship with the Father and His divine Son, and our ultimate desire to return to our heavenly home.”
— “All Will Be Well Because of Temple Covenants,” April 2024 general conference
3. Truths from the Savior about peace
“It is clear that the Lord loves us to pay the price of our sins so that we can — through our faith in him and our repentance — have the gift of the peace that ‘passeth all understanding’ (Philippians 4:7) in this life and with Him eternally.”
— Good Friday video, March 29, 2024
4. Come to the temple
“With all my heart, I urge [Latter-day Saints] to come to the temple often. ... Such faith cheers us in the hard times of separation from loved ones. It has for me.”
— Red Cliffs Utah Temple dedication, March 24, 2024
5. ‘God knows our every need’
“Many of you are praying for the strength to endure trials that test you to what may feel to you like your limit. God knows our every need, He loves us, and He watches over us. He gave us the gift of a Savior, His perfect Son. He is the Light of the World and the sure source of comfort, hope, peace and joy.”
— Facebook post, Dec. 15, 2023
6. The Holy Ghost
“You and I have the opportunity to have the Holy Ghost as our constant companion and to have those truths confirmed as we remember and love the Savior, repent and ask for His love to be in our hearts.”
— “Our Constant Companion,” October 2023 general conference
7. Draw on the powers of temple covenants
“This temple is where you can draw more often on the powers of temple covenants. He knows your hearts. He knows your desire to be lifted and to become a more righteous people — just as the world becomes more contentious and fallen.”
— Saratoga Springs Utah Temple dedication, Aug. 13, 2023
8. The gospel of Jesus Christ leads to conversion
“We have been called to help the Savior by inviting the Spirit for all who will come unto Him and so be saved. We are honored to be called and set apart to issue the invitation to as many of Heavenly Father’s children as we can.”
— Seminar for New Mission Leaders, June 24, 2023
9. God answers prayers
“He talks through His prophets and the Holy Ghost, when you have not even asked. He is sending messages all the time.”
— Church News video, June 1, 2023