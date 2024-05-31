President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, poses for photos prior to the first session of the dedication of the Saratoga Springs Utah Temple in Saratoga Springs, Utah, on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.

President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, turns 91 years old on May 31. He has served as a general authority since April 1985 and was sustained to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on April 1, 1995.

He served as first counselor in the First Presidency to President Thomas S. Monson and second counselor previously under President Gordon B. Hinckley. President Russell M. Nelson called President Eyring to serve as his second counselor in the First Presidency on Jan. 14, 2018.

President Eyring was born in Princeton, New Jersey, on May 31, 1933, and married Kathleen Johnson in July 1962. They are the parents of four sons and two daughters. She died on Oct. 15, 2023.

In honor of President Eyring’s 91st birthday today, here are nine of his quotes from the past year.

1. A mother’s influence

“Much of what I know came from my mother. As I reflect upon my life, I am increasingly grateful for her wisdom, for her love and for her faithfulness. She didn’t preach much, but she lived the gospel of Jesus Christ every day.”

— Facebook post, May 12, 2024

2. Temple covenants

President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, speaks during the Saturday morning session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 6, 2024. | Cody Bell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“Brothers and sisters, I humbly testify that as we attend the temple, we can be reminded of the eternal nature of our spirits, our relationship with the Father and His divine Son, and our ultimate desire to return to our heavenly home.”

— “All Will Be Well Because of Temple Covenants,” April 2024 general conference

3. Truths from the Savior about peace

“It is clear that the Lord loves us to pay the price of our sins so that we can — through our faith in him and our repentance — have the gift of the peace that ‘passeth all understanding’ (Philippians 4:7) in this life and with Him eternally.”

— Good Friday video, March 29, 2024

4. Come to the temple

From left to right, Sister Alexis Schmitt; Elder Jonathan S. Schmitt, a General Authority Seventy and assistant executive director of the Temple Department; Sister Jennifer Kearon; Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency; Elder Kevin W. Pearson, a General Authority Seventy and Utah Area president; and Sister June L. Pearson pose for photos at the newly completed Red Cliffs Utah Temple in St. George, Utah, on Saturday, March 23, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

“With all my heart, I urge [Latter-day Saints] to come to the temple often. ... Such faith cheers us in the hard times of separation from loved ones. It has for me.”

— Red Cliffs Utah Temple dedication, March 24, 2024

5. ‘God knows our every need’

“Many of you are praying for the strength to endure trials that test you to what may feel to you like your limit. God knows our every need, He loves us, and He watches over us. He gave us the gift of a Savior, His perfect Son. He is the Light of the World and the sure source of comfort, hope, peace and joy.”

— Facebook post, Dec. 15, 2023

6. The Holy Ghost

President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 193rd Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 1, 2023. | Cody Bell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“You and I have the opportunity to have the Holy Ghost as our constant companion and to have those truths confirmed as we remember and love the Savior, repent and ask for His love to be in our hearts.”

— “Our Constant Companion,” October 2023 general conference

7. Draw on the powers of temple covenants

President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, waves to a crowd gathered outside the temple following the second session of the dedication of the Saratoga Springs Utah Temple in Saratoga Springs, Utah, on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

“This temple is where you can draw more often on the powers of temple covenants. He knows your hearts. He knows your desire to be lifted and to become a more righteous people — just as the world becomes more contentious and fallen.”

— Saratoga Springs Utah Temple dedication, Aug. 13, 2023

8. The gospel of Jesus Christ leads to conversion

President Henry B. Eyring speaks at the 2023 Seminar for New Mission Leaders, at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah. | Cody Bell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“We have been called to help the Savior by inviting the Spirit for all who will come unto Him and so be saved. We are honored to be called and set apart to issue the invitation to as many of Heavenly Father’s children as we can.”

— Seminar for New Mission Leaders, June 24, 2023

9. God answers prayers

“He talks through His prophets and the Holy Ghost, when you have not even asked. He is sending messages all the time.”

— Church News video, June 1, 2023