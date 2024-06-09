Learn about these 2 new, 6 reorganized stakes — from Guatemala to Germany

A meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City.

New stakes

A new stake has been created from the Logandale Nevada Stake. The Logandale Nevada West Stake, which consists of the Cottonwood, Hinckley, Meadow Valley, Muddy River and Pioneer wards, was created by Elder Jonathan S. Schmitt, General Authority Seventy, and Elder Jonathon W. Bunker, an Area Seventy.

LOGANDALE NEVADA WEST STAKE: (May 5, 2024) President — Chad Driscoll Leavitt, 50, Eagle View Contractors owner and president; wife, Tonia Cinnamon Coffman Leavitt. Counselors — Corey Bevan Dalley, 52, Overton Power District No. 5 line operations manager; wife, Kristi Lynn Nelson Dalley. Cody Clifford Hughes, 45, pediatric dentist; wife, Amy Nicole Swalberg Hughes.

A new stake has been created from the Ikot Akpaden Nigeria and Ikot Akpatek Nigeria stakes. The Onna Nigeria Stake, which consists of the Ikot Nkan and Ukpana branches and the Asong, Ikot Anang 1st, Ikot Anang 2nd, Okom and Udo wards, was created by Elder Jörg Klebingat, General Authority Seventy, and Elder Patrick Appianti, an Area Seventy.

ONNA NIGERIA STAKE: (March 17, 2024) President — Imoh Augustine Gideon, 49, farm owner and One-Call Global Ventures managing director; wife, Mira Imoh Gideon. Counselors — Joseph Akpan Davies, 60, retired security officer; wife, Janet Inyang Usen Joseph Davies. Aniefiok Monday Akpan, 31, landscaper.

Reorganized stakes

CALGARY ALBERTA WEST STAKE: (April 14, 2024) President — Kindal Maynard Robertson, 46, dentist; succeeding Colin Vernon Steele; wife, Treena Lyn Lamarche Robertson. Counselors — Derek Campbell Wride, 46, TD Bank director; wife, Rachelle Melchin Wride. Scott William Hill, 49, self-employed director; wife, Cassandra Jean Samhuri Hill.

GUATEMALA CITY EL MOLINO STAKE: (May 12, 2024) President — Erick Fernando Avila Sánchez, 35, Arrend Leasing S.A. financial administrative assistant and stock broker; succeeding Alan Estuardo Morales Cos; wife, Rocio Romero Paz. Counselors — Nery Elias Mendez Ruiz, 33, Norstar Logistics Solutions Inc. co-owner; wife, Maria Azucena Fernanda Cruz Chata. Otto Rene Juarez Rivera, 52, Secretariat of Food and Nutrition Security of the Presidency of Guatemala information analyst; wife, Elvia Etelvina Pineda Cruz de Juarez.

HAMBURG GERMANY STAKE: (April 28, 2024) President — Martin Fiedler, 45, University of Applied Sciences Hamburg full professor; succeeding Niels Ole Jensen; wife, Anike Magdalena Charlotte Nabrotzky Fiedler. Counselors — Benjamin Johannes Josephus van Impelen, 45, Adobe Systems GmbH professional service sales executive; wife, Nadine Imbeck van Impelen. Bernhard Heimo Hubertus Heinemann, 48, Federal Agency for Agriculture and Food technical inspection, budget and accounting department head; wife, Susen Cornehls Heinemann.

LOGAN UTAH MARRIED STUDENT 2ND STAKE: (April 28, 2024) President — Douglas J Waldron, 62, Xymat Engineering president and CEO; succeeding Steven J Edwards; wife, Paige Babinchak Waldron. Counselors — Kelly David Newman, 47, BlueEQ consultant and facilitator; wife, Cherish Nichole Morrell Newman. Keith Jay Nelson, 63, Alpine Orthopedic Specialists partner; wife, Joni Lyn Tueller Nelson.

MIDDLETON IDAHO EAST STAKE: (May 5, 2024) President — Zachary Brent Miller, 54, North County Medical vice president of business development; succeeding Fredrick Alan Betzold; wife, Kendra Scott Miller. Counselors — Darin Grant Maughan, 55, Express Appliance Outlet vice president and owner and Maughan Enterprises Inc. broker and owner; wife, Lorrie Collette Belliston Maughan. Jason Rulon Ramsey, 45, business owner; wife, Stacy Brook Ellis Ramsey.

PORTERVILLE CALIFORNIA STAKE: (May 19, 2024) President — Theb Manivanh, 51, clinician and mental health therapist; succeeding Kelley Dale Ivancovich; wife, Siphachanh Lounbandith Manivanh. Counselors — Joe David Hightower, 71, retired auto dealership owner and manager; wife, Erlinda Lopez Hightower. Clint Wilson Ashcraft, 46, McDermont Venture Inc. CEO; wife, Emily Annette Tree Ashcraft.