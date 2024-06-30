Learn about these 21 new stake presidencies — from Hawaii to New Zealand

A meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City.

APIA SAMOA STAKE: (April 21, 2024) President — Spencer Tautu, 47, Ministry of Education Sports and Culture assistant CEO; succeeding Denny Faalogo; wife, Agnes Hunt Tautu. Counselors — Lauasa Fotualii, 40, Ministry of Health principal port health officer; wife, Evaline Pulu Fotualii. Silafono Solo, 54, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints facility manager; wife, Motisha Saifaaua Aiono Solo.

AUCKLAND NEW ZEALAND PENROSE STAKE: (May 19, 2024) President — Oscar Peter Utai, 31, Skyline Aviation Ltd. pilot; succeeding Faaleaga Young Yen; wife, Amberlingi Roselyana Patutaue Utai. Counselors — Paula Ma’afu Maliepo, 38, 3 Juniors Construction Ltd. contractor; wife, Fatafehi Taulani Katoa Maliepo. Awanuiarangi Morris, 26, Te Kotuku Ki Tee Rangi support worker; wife, Sarai Alice Paniora McKay Morris.

BOUNTIFUL UTAH ORCHARD STAKE: (April 28, 2024) President — Chad Barry Gardner, 58, SunGard Expert Solutions vice president of sales; wife, Elizabeth Susan Mangum Gardner. Counselors — Joseph Lowry Cowley, 61, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints property tax manager; wife, Kimberly Rich Cowley. David E Moulton, 43, DetNet Americas Inc. product and technical manager; wife, Sarah Nelson Moulton.

CARACAS VENEZUELA STAKE: (May 19, 2024) President — Fidel Alberto Castillo Gomez, 35, Nuñez, Castillo & Cia partner and Andrés Bello Catholic University professor; succeeding Felix Eduardo Quiñones Tovar; wife, Daniela Alejandra Tinoco Blanco. Counselors — Raul Antonio Osuna Olivero, 48, Zero Enthalpy Air Conditioning manager; wife, Yanet Lisbeth de Osuna Pulido. Edy Benitez Perez, 40, SPD Department employee; wife, Haydee del Carmen de Benitez Bracho.

CRESTWOOD KENTUCKY STAKE: (May 19, 2024) President — Kirk Thomas Graves, 44, Diversified Air Systems Inc. sales engineer; succeeding Eric David Bednar; wife, Amanda Jo Hall Graves. Counselors — Keith Linel Larsen, 50, GE Appliances product management executive director; wife, Jennifer Michelle Leach Larsen. Marshall Freedom Moore, 47, Galen College of Nursing vice president of campus operations; wife, Karissa Derricott Moore.

CURITIBA BRAZIL LUZ STAKE: (April 14, 2024) President — Pedro Sebastião Claudino, 49, self employed; succeeding Pedro Lucas de Moraes; wife, Angelita Muriel Zampieri Claudino. Counselors — Adelson Oliveira de Bargas, 39, Tortuga Produtos de Borracha Ltda. electrical maintenance technician; wife, Suellen Castanheira Ávila de Bargas. Nelson de Lima Junior, 41, entrepreneur; wife, Sirlene Marques Coimbra.

DRAPER UTAH MOUNTAIN POINT STAKE: (April 21, 2024) President — Jeffrey John Kirkham, 47, Savage Companies executive vice president and chief people and strategy officer; succeeding John Richard Taylor; wife, Stacy Monson Kirkham. Counselors — Jason Colton Cox, 49, Intermountain Health telehealth operations manager; wife, Molly Marie Pace Cox. David William Dodds, 42, Olympus Eye Associates owner and physician; wife, Kathryn Robinson Dodds.

GUAYAQUIL ECUADOR HUANCAVILCA STAKE: (May 19, 2024) President — Sandro Heriberto Ramirez Cedeño, 53, Unidad Educativa Thomas More general secretary; succeeding Jorge Washington Lima Aviles; wife, Carolina Magaly Ramirez Vallejo. Counselors — Robinson Josué Villacres Jarro, 33, Banco Pichincha commercial executive and services; wife, Maria Belen Moscoso Parrales. Denis Steven Luzardo Loor, 29, Agripac S.A. head of logistics; wife, Angie Stephany Oxolon de Luzardo.

HANNOVER GERMANY STAKE: (May 26, 2024) President — Karl Michael Wolfert, 42, Volkswagen AG public affairs manager; succeeding Karl Günter Borcherding; wife, Kristin Astrid Bachmann Wolfert. Counselors — Matthias Bröcker, 44, IGS Rodenberg teacher and German Translation Agency translator; wife, Katharina Müller Bröcker. Ingo Bergmann, 47, air traffic controller; wife, Kerstin Glomb Bergmann.

HARARE ZIMBABWE EAST STAKE: (April 14, 2024) President — Bongani Moyo, 37, self-employed travel agent; succeeding Ignatius Maziofa; wife, Lorraine Rufaro Sithole Moyo. Counselors — Reuben Akili, 47, Combined Harare Residents Association director; wife, Portia Chichoni Akili. Blessing Willis Sibesha, 35, farmer and Momentum Insurance Brokers marketing manager; wife, Elizabeth Sibesha Matema.

HINGHAM MASSACHUSETTS STAKE: (May 19, 2024) President — Jeremy Matthew Medford, 42, Eversource Energy electric system operations manager; succeeding Jared Lee Heaton; wife, Carrie Strong Medford. Counselors — John Richard Zeller, 68, retired newspaper distributor; wife, Maryanne Gannon Zeller. Mauro Sidney Dos Reis, 37, TNT Cleaning Services account supervisor; wife, Janaína Sivânia Rodrigues Dos Reis.

JAÉN PERÚ STAKE: (May 19, 2024) President — José Leonardo Piscoya Alvarado, 63, Jaén General Hospital medical assistant; succeeding Pedro Tesén Barrera; wife, Ammy Anabel Febres de Piscoya. Counselors — Julio Martin Vargas Mendoza, 50, car mechanic; wife, Doris Ernestina de Vargas Alarcon. Edwar Marcos Banda Estela, 37, independent construction worker; wife, Lucelí Analí Banda Guevara De.

KANSAS CITY MISSOURI STAKE: (May 19, 2024) President — Daryl Gregory Ward, 52, self-employed business owner; succeeding Gene Michael Ortiz; wife, Patricia Kae Rady Ward. Counselors — Jacob James Henderson, 48, Tarsus CFO Services director; wife, Charlotte Firth Henderson. Andrew Jacob Bonner, 47, AECOM flood risk solutions technical director; wife, Rhonda Rachelle Bailey Bonner.

KANEOHE HAWAII STAKE: (May 19, 2024) President — Kivalu Ramanlal, 56, MEI Corp. owner; succeeding Steve Fili Laulu; wife, Heather Batchelor Ramanlal. Counselors — Benjamin Chua Candari IV, 54, FSC Architects co-owner and co-founder; wife, Sherry Elaine Clark Candari. Vaughn Wailana Chong, 58, Roofers Union Local 221 financial secretary, treasurer and business manager; wife, Tanya Marie Embernate Chong.

LAGOS NIGERIA AGEGE STAKE: (May, 12, 2024) President — Ikechukwu Charles Ekwuruibe, 45, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints area security manager; succeeding Asuquo Edim Udobong; wife, Nneoma Sheila Nweke Ekwuruibe. Counselors — Victor Asukwo Ekpe, 53, Seminaries and Institutes of Religion director; wife, Affiong Edet Inyong Victor Ekpe. Samuel Oluwatosin Okunaiya, 34, OursandMine textile designer and Cilknature Ltd. communications executive and content director; wife, Queen Obiageli Okeugo Kalu Okunaiya.

LEEDS ENGLAND STAKE: (May 12, 2024) President — Adam Richard Craig, 42, Places for People human resources business partner; succeeding James Matthew Whitehead; wife, Amy Nicole Hancock Craig. Counselors — Wayne Eric Orchard, 55, Austin Kemp chief operating officer; wife, Melanie Jayne Calsen Orchard. John Telford Flinn, 45, Flinn Architecture LLP partner; wife, Hannah Ruth Smith Flinn.

ORANGE TEXAS STAKE: (April 21, 2024) President — Bowman Dale Fawcett, 53, GSK district sales manager; succeeding Daniel Lee Harris; wife, Nanette Sudweeks Fawcett. Counselors — Christopher Elefano Quirante, 58, physician assistant; wife, Benjeline Misalucha Quirante. Bobby Wayne Aucoin, 50, Westlake Chemical day supervisor; wife, Erin Elizabeth Burnthorn Aucoin.

PASAY PHILIPPINES STAKE: (May 19, 2024) President — Antonio Pua Villareal Jr., 36, Philippines government employee; succeeding Bryan Gomez Borela; wife, Joan Celebrado Altez Villareal. Counselors — Ronnie Ryan Sualog Cabarles, 39, RonCabz Transport CEO and owner; wife, Ishe Jamisola Tan Cabarles. Neil Gabriel Pomarejo Cruz, 31, Mlm Customs Brokerage customs representative; wife, Kristel Evangelista Villaflor Cruz.

SANTA ANA EL SALVADOR MOLINO STAKE: (May 26, 2024) President — Henry Geovanny Campos Zeceña, 38, Occidental Technology Group operations manager; succeeding David Hugo Abarca Marroquin; wife, Alicia Sulvany Cantor De Campos. Counselors — Edwin Omar Recinos Martinez, 37, Foundever Ltd. customer service agent; wife, Iris Vanessa Arocha de Recinos. Rivera Blanco Diego Alexander, 23, Almacenes Vidri de S.A. auditor; wife, Mirna Rosabel Reyes de Rivera.

SÃO JOSÉ BRAZIL STAKE: (May 5, 2024) President — Joaquim Clayton Melo de Souza, 51, Melo Administrative Services accountant; succeeding Claudiomiro da Silva; wife, Simone Eduarda Ouriques de Souza. Counselors — Olavo Alexandre Schmöckel, 41, Santa Catarina State civil police; wife, Isabel Monteiro Costa Schmöckel. Fernando da Silva Costa, 45, Softnex Technologia software engineer; wife, Lidia Martins de Almeida Costa.

VILLA ALEMANA CHILE STAKE: (April 21, 2024) President — Alfonso Enrique Becerra Rosales, 40, First Security project and systems deputy manager; succeeding Ramon Fernando Paez Lamartine; wife, Javiera Alejandra de Becerra Contreras. Counselors — Gonzalo Gustavo Gervic Muquillaza, 46, Atrex Chile IT manager; wife, Alejandra Pamela de Gervic Figueredo. César Simón Medina Gómez, 31, Gasvalpo natural gas network construction supervisor; wife, Camila Rebeca Tobar Alvarez.