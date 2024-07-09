Learn about these 2 new, 22 reorganized stake presidencies — from Spokane to Switzerland

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

New stakes

A new stake has been created from the Salt Lake Utah South (Tongan) and Salt Lake Utah West (Tongan) stakes. The Salt Lake Utah Central Stake (Tongan), which consists of the Kearns 9th, Kearns 13th, Midvale 14th, Oquirrh 11th, Taylorsville 5th, Taylorsville 6th and West Jordan 8th wards, was created by Elder K. Brett Nattress, General Authority Seventy, and Elder Jared Black, an Area Seventy.

SALT LAKE UTAH CENTRAL STAKE (TONGAN): (May 19, 2024) President — Albert Jean Moleni, 54, Pacific Rim Trucking LLC owner; wife, Sulia Mele Le’ota Moleni. Counselors — Filimone Maketi Niualiku, 50, Rydalch Electric apprentice; wife, Lu’isa Tupou Kafaloto Valeti Sharlene Hola Niualiku. Fe’iloakitohi Similai, 53, self-employed; wife, Etivina ‘Aifehi Vaisa Similai.

A new stake has been created from the West Jordan Utah Bingham Creek, West Jordan Utah Cobble Creek, West Jordan Utah Copper Hills, West Jordan Utah East, West Jordan Utah Mountain View, West Jordan Utah Oquirrh Point, West Jordan Utah Westbrook and West Jordan Utah Westland stakes. The West Jordan Utah Wasatch Meadows Stake (Spanish), which consists of the Bingham Creek, Cobble Creek 5th, Copper Hills 5th, Mountain View 4th, Oquirrh Point 5th, River 9th, Westbrook 10th and Westland 5th wards, was created by Elder Carlos A. Godoy of the Presidency of the Seventy and Elder Federico M. Kähnlein, an Area Seventy.

WEST JORDAN UTAH WASATCH MEADOWS STAKE (SPANISH): (May 19, 2024) President — Gil Isaac Osuna Hernandez, 34, Goldman Sachs vice president; wife, Andrea Osuna Hernandez. Counselors — Carlos Evert Peña Gruezo, 60, Advantage Utah and FC Printing digital press operator; wife, Nimia Maria Gutierrez de Peña. Juan Jose Leon Atencio, 42, CEO Janitorial Service president and CEO; wife, Zarayen Griseldy de Leon Oviedo.

Reorganized stakes

ACONCAGUA CHILE STAKE: (May 19, 2024) President — Rosalino Maximiliano Moreno Alfaro, 56, business owner; succeeding Hugo Alberto Garcia Chambi; wife, Priscilla Josette de Moreno Castro. Counselors — Andres Eduardo Labra Soto, 35, Zurich Santander planning and performance management deputy manager; wife, Eliana Silvia Romina Gonzalez. Richard Horacio Acuña Calderon, 43, Aramark Mining and Remote Services supervisor; wife, Paola Constanza Valdivia Lizama.

AREQUIPA PERÚ MANUEL PRADO STAKE: (May 5, 2024) President — Victor Raul Huayapa Puma, 43, Asdigraf Peru SAC general manager; succeeding Jacob Noe Cruz Calla; wife, Maritza Rocio de Huayapa Rojas. Counselors — Jose Manuel Rodriguez Sotelo, 57, Varic SRL manager; wife, Gloria Lizbeth de Rodriguez Arce. Jafet Alef Leiva Bernal, 30, The Good Shepherd Educational Consortium professor; wife, Lucia Fernanda Vera Cornejo.

BERN SWITZERLAND STAKE: (April 28, 2024) President — Simon Roland Dätwyler, 53, OncoMedical AG CEO; succeeding Rolf Jean Rudin; wife, Coleen Ferun Dold Dätwyler. Counselors — Benjamin Adrian Von Allmen, 40, Gymnasium Neufeld teacher; wife, Ruth Forster Von Allmen. Nathan Theodor Lauener, 49, die Mobiliar Versicherungen AG system architect; wife, Sarah Forster Lauener.

CABIMAS VENEZUELA STAKE: (April 28, 2024) President — Rafael Ramón Peña Perozo, 61, Hospital of Cabimas-Zulia Venezuela healthcare worker; succeeding Josmel Olinto Sanchez Rondon; wife, Gladys Isola Useche de Peña. Counselors — Raúl Núñez Correa, 55, retired; wife, Carmen Julia Herrera de Núñez. Antonio Jesús Salazar Portillo, 36, IUP Santiago Mariño and IUT Juan Pablo Perez Alfonzo professor; wife, Iveth Carolina Ágreda Castillo.

COOMERA AUSTRALIA STAKE: (April 28, 2024) President — Vaiarii Ahtham Bouzige, 40, Trulet CEO; succeeding Joseph Howard Skipps; wife, Kelly Louise Rancie Bouzige. Counselors — Samuel James Smibert, 41, Prestige Cars Pty. Ltd. financial controller; wife, Jacqueline Sarah Corrie Barnes Smibert. Juan Isaac Davis Murphy, 44, eHealth NSW Government solution architect; wife, Laine Te Puhirangi Katene Murphy.

IONA IDAHO STAKE: (June 9, 2024) President — Ryan Jay Reeves, 54, mortician; succeeding Bradley Scott Bateman; wife, Heidi Jean Baldwin Reeves. Counselors — Tyson Dean Hackbarth, 46, Idaho Farm Bureau district manager, and Hackbarth Enterprises owner; wife, Janeal Spaulding Hackbarth. Kirt William Schwieder, 47, farmer; wife, Kaelyne Johnson Schwieder.

MANTARO PERÚ STAKE: (June 16, 2024) President — Hubert Jhon Jimenez Fasabi, 36, Jimriver Empresa Minera EIRL lead manager; succeeding Julio Max Inga Dolores; wife, Roxana Maria Rosario Loayza. Counselors — Miguel Antonio Cachuan Baltazar, 35, Agrobanco prevensionist; wife, Pamela Luisa de Cachuan Ricaldi. Victor Javier Muñoz Walde, 57, Ministry of Education director of educational institution; wife, Doris Mariela de Muñoz Rosas.

MÉXICO CITY MADERO STAKE: (May 5, 2024) President — Ronald Vidal Escobar Pilay, 32, Deal Engine Inc. compliance analyst; succeeding José Arturo Laredo Cortés; wife, Gabriela Abigail de Escobar Santiago. Counselors — Gabriel Garnica Torres, 32, Colgate-Palmolive Mexico accounting team lead; wife, Andrea Italivi de Garnica Hernandez. Eduardo Silva Velez, 36, business owner; wife, Pamela Fraga Altieri.

MIDVALE UTAH UNION FORT STAKE: (June 9, 2024) President — Walter LaMar Ewell, 68, retired law enforcement officer; succeeding Bradley Alan Sheneman; wife, Margaret Susan Opie Ewell. Counselors — Bradd Vinson Poffenberger, 57, high school business teacher; wife, Lachell Simmons Poffenberger. John Christopher Kennedy, 38, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators technical product and solutions manager.

NKULUMANE ZIMBABWE STAKE: (June 9, 2024) President — Liberty Mbewe, 27, self-employed auto electrician; succeeding Fortunate Chitiyo; wife, Rutendo Antonio Banda Mbewe. Counselors — Nigel O’Brian Ntutuko Ndlovu, 35, self-employed director and CEO, and Dabane Water Workshops finance and administration officer; wife, Ridah Blessings Rukanzakanza Ndlovu. Onward Mubwanda, 38, Masters Hardware department head; wife, Blessing Munjeri Mubwanda.

OLATHE KANSAS STAKE: (June 9, 2024) President — Eric Bradley Gillis, 45, CareTrust REIT senior vice president of investments; succeeding Darren Amundsen Boyack; wife, Kathryn Harline Gillis. Counselors — David Kelly Rindlisbacher, 50, Genentech therapeutic area manager; wife, Wendy Denise Cobia Rindlisbacher. Bradley Paul Halverson, 54, Macquarie Asset Management portfolio manager; wife, Anne-Marie Israelsen Halverson.

OLAVARRÍA ARGENTINA STAKE: (May 19, 2024) President — Nicolas Rene Pereyra Diaz, 48, Unicen university professor, and Municipality of Olavarría emergency doctor; succeeding Gustavo Ezequiel Andia; wife, Evangelina Elizabet Steben. Counselors — Cristian Fabian Pesente, 46, Juncadella Flow Transporter driver with signature of armored units; wife, Brenda Loreley Manera. Pablo Horacio Paez, 38, IELTS Chile and DGCyE English professor; wife, Julia Claudia Fiabane.

OREM UTAH HEATHERIDGE STAKE: (April 14, 2024) President — Jeff Fred Hunsaker, 59, Visa vice president and head of NA account management; succeeding James Thomas Evans; wife, Angela Gillman Hunsaker. Counselors — John Benjamin Peterson, 49, BambooHR co-founder and co-chairman of the board, and HWHL investor; wife, Natalie Nicole Robson Peterson. Darren Thomas Hougaard, 56, Bridle Up Hope-Heber executive director; wife, Julie Ann Jacobson Hougaard.

PORT MORESBY PAPUA NEW GUINEA STAKE: (May 26, 2024) President — Andrew Loii Kau, 43, MLU analyst; succeeding Moasope Christian McCarthy; wife, Nawasa Barbara Wahoi Kau. Counselors — Ronnie Sialis Woiwoi, 60, PNG Service Centre finance analyst; wife, Charlotte Woiwoi. Steven Sarufa Haromeara, 40, PNG Immigration and Citizenship Service Authority manager; wife, Dianna Aru Kilori Haromeara.

QUETZALTENANGO GUATEMALA STAKE: (May 19, 2024) President — Williams Francisco Perez Gonzalez, 47, Quetzaltenango Guatemala Temple secretary; succeeding Daniel Alejandro Ramos Ruiz; wife, Lariza Del Milagro Recinos Enriquez de Perez. Counselors — Dionicio Francisco Garcia Ajpacaja, 47, business owner; wife, Marta Heidy Marisol Castro Tezo. Carlos Augusto González y González, 40, Óptica View optometrist technician; wife, Belkis Indira Banegas Diaz.

SALT LAKE BONNEVILLE YSA STAKE: (April 14, 2024) President — Samuel Charles Straight, 56, Redox Bio-Nutrients general counsel and chief operating officer; succeeding Derek Bennett Miller; wife, Deirdre Marie Stevens Straight. Counselors — Spencer Peterson Eccles, 56, The Cynosure Group managing director and co-founder; wife, Kristine Lifferth Eccles. James R Olson, 56, Utah Jazz president; wife, Suzan Larsen Olson.

SPOKANE WASHINGTON STAKE: (June 2, 2024) President — Timothy Michael Cobb, 45, Farmland Company Inc. owner and broker; succeeding Darrell Lee Moseley; wife, Janelle Marie Black Cobb. Counselors — Philip Roy Huber, 56, interventional cardiologist; wife, Alice Alexandra Oveson Huber. Jason Lavar Richardson, 46, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Family Services Spokane, Washington, agency manager; wife, Arianne Leigh Rau Richardson.

ST. GEORGE UTAH PINE VIEW STAKE: (June 2, 2024) President — Michael Jeffery Olson, 46, Utah Tech University associate athletics director and Seminaries and Institutes of Religion institute instructor; succeeding Bruce Edward Frodsham; wife, Janille Anderson Olson. Counselors — David Fielding Chase, 46, TCN product and engineering manager; wife, Beckie Gerber Chase. Shayne Conrad Sabaitis, 57, SLG Suites general manager; wife, Stephanie Bell Sabaitis.

ST. PETERSBURG FLORIDA STAKE: (March 24, 2024) President — Leandro Nascimento Quatel Silva, 37, Atain Insurance corporate and litigation counsel; succeeding Todd Clark Bangerter; wife, Jennifer Merrifield Quatel. Counselors — John Vesaliva Mataele, 41, business owner; wife, Amelia Ana Amone Mataele. Edwin Francisco Camacho, 56, realtor; wife, Daniela Nahir Berta Camacho.

TAICHUNG TAIWAN WEST STAKE: (April 28, 2024) President — Wen Shuai Weng, 49, Seminaries and Institutes of Religion coordinator; succeeding Chi Hsun Liao; wife, Shu Mei Chen Weng. Counselors — Yu Pang Lin, 49, Hehe Machinery Co. Ltd. section manager; wife, Hui Chuan Hung Hong. Yi Tung Lai, 43, Corning Display Technology engineer team leader; wife, Li Zi Kang.

WINNIPEG MANITOBA EAST STAKE: (April 28, 2024) President — Glenn Danniel Mendoza Soriano, 38, Bell MTS senior business collection specialist; succeeding Joshua Matthew Gruninger; wife, Mary Michelle John Rennice D. Dela Cruz Soriano. Counselors — Ephraim de Jesus De Guzman, 51, Hanover School Division teacher; wife, Jennifer Alice Lillie De Guzman. Leonardo Pires Dos Santos, 34, Dozr Inc. senior software developer; wife, Laís Carvalho Cisneiros Silva dos Santos.

WINSLOW ARIZONA STAKE: (May 19, 2024) President — Timothy Chad Fish, 42, Civil Solutions Engineering & Management LLC managing member; succeeding Alan Jay Palmer; wife, Desiree’ Wright Fish. Counselors — Cristopher Cole Moss, 44, self-employed business owner; wife, Leann Cziep Moss. Peter Emil Larson, 59, Seminaries and Institutes of Religion coordinator; wife, Peria Ann Baldwin Larson.