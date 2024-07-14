Learn about these 21 reorganized stake presidencies around the world — from Canada to Costa Rica

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The following new stake presidents have been called.

AHUACHAPÁN EL SALVADOR STAKE: (April 28, 2024) President — Carlos Armando Garcia Jimenez, 44, self-employed; succeeding Gabriel Martinez Vicente; wife, Irma Dinora Rodriguez de Garcia. Counselors — Manuel Antonio Catalan Roque, 58, Ministry of Education director and professor; wife, Transito Rosalba Lopez De Catalan. Rene Mauricio Trejo, 34, Créditos Innova SA de CV credit granting supervisor; wife, Maria Isabel Mendez de Trejo.

ALAJUELA COSTA RICA STAKE: (May 5, 2024) President — Ruben Dario Escobar Moreno, 34, Snap Finance SRL process excellence manager; succeeding Carlos Fernando Arias Soto; wife, Melissa Quesada Ramirez de Escobar. Counselors — Marco Antonio Hidalgo Campos, 44, ModSquad Inc. worldwide payroll supervisor; wife, Solange Maria Vega Castro. Jose Luis Quesada Alvarado, 58, Radio Taxi San Ramón taxi driver administrator; wife, Carmen Lidia Ramírez Chavarria.

ALBUQUERQUE NEW MEXICO WEST STAKE: (June 2, 2024) President — Gary Owen Cordray, 50, Cordray Electric Inc. president; succeeding L Martin Schaap; wife, Nicole Leimamo Miguel Cordray. Counselors — Erik Karl Webb, 61, Sandia National Laboratories senior manager; wife, Cynthia Suzanne Hibben Webb. Jonathan Levi Williamson, 47, podiatrist; wife, Isabella Maria Martinez Williamson.

CIUDAD JUÁREZ MÉXICO LAS TORRES STAKE: (May 5, 2024) President — Roberto Carlos Velazquez Velazquez, 38, federal government teacher; succeeding Catarino Carrasco Tercero; wife, Yadira Alvarez Moreno. Counselors — Ricardo Villarauz Gabino, 52, College of Technical Professional Education of the State of Chihuahua teacher; wife, Blanca Estela de Villarauz Rico. Luis Efrain Jauregui Ramirez, 37, Infolink sales representative and bilingual agent; wife, Carmen Rocio Carrasco Delgado.

ENSENADA MÉXICO STAKE: (May 26, 2024) President — Jose Manuel Zamudio, 32, NTT Data software quality engineer senior analyst, and Dev Climbers SA de CV CEO; succeeding Victor Hugo Flores Jacquez; wife, Alicia de Zamudio Calderon. Counselors — Jose Israel Paez Ornelas, 34, Autonomous University of Baja California college professor and National Autonomous University of Mexico postdoctoral researcher; wife, Ana Gabriela de Paez Zepeda. Gerardo Albers Hernandez, 43, BBVA México SA business executive; wife, Doranne Jeanneth Lopez Pacheco.

GISBORNE NEW ZEALAND STAKE: (June 16, 2024) President — Caleb Joshua West, 36, Beach Bend Road LTD forest manager; succeeding Maui Ta’aroa Isaia Aben; wife, Libby Kararaina Walker West. Counselors — Melvyn George Brown, 59, Petfood New Zealand Intl. Ltd. health and safety procurement manager; wife, Yvette Megan Greening Brown. Orlo Lee Dennison, 48, Gisborne District Council land information team leader; wife, Lanae Eileen Fisk Dennison.

HERRIMAN UTAH SOUTH STAKE: (June 9, 2024) President — Steven Woodman Haynie, 41, self- employed general contractor; succeeding Richard Matthew Johnson; wife, Dana Danielle Powers Haynie. Counselors — Steven Eugene Seamons, 46, Edwards Lifesciences distinguished engineer; wife, Amelia Oliver Seamons. Curtis Andrew Cannon, 51, Wells Fargo senior business development officer; wife, Hillary Lynne Dewsnup Cannon.

JUNDIAÍ BRAZIL REPRESA STAKE: (May 5, 2024) President — Mário Aparecido Dias, 56, CTM Brazil manager; succeeding Eduardo Lucio Mendes Tavares; wife, Carmen Lúcia Gonçalves de Sá Dias. Counselors — Antonio Gabriel Spina, 49, lawyer; wife, Zenilda Lopes Sampaio Spina. Ikael Muniz Pinto, 31, Univar Solutions technical manager; wife, Lívia Moraes Araujo Muniz.

KOFORIDUA GHANA STAKE: (June 16, 2024) President — Desmond Osei Anom, 45, Ghana Education Service teacher; succeeding Justice Kwame Obeng; wife, Cynthia Nkansah Anom. Counselors — Richard Amankwah Botchway, 34, FamilySearch Intl. data specialist; wife, Comfort Animwah Amoah Amankwah Botchway. Kenneth Stephen Ugochukwu Okonkwo, 44, Federal Ministry of Health senior medical laboratory scientist; wife, Ngozi Marian Okeke Okonkwo.

KONA HAWAII STAKE: (June 2, 2024) President — Stanton Imua Loo, 49, Waste Management heavy equipment operator foreman; succeeding Johnathan William Kalaukiamalu’okohala Poliahu; wife, Ellise Yoshie Kanai Otake Loo. Counselors — Fangaoke Aholelei, 54, HM Development president; wife, Patricia Lynn Rheingans Aholelei. David Samuel Fediuk, 49, Fediuk Homes Inc. general contractor; wife, Chelise Johnston Fediuk.

LOS LUNAS NEW MEXICO STAKE: (June 9, 2024) President — Samuel David Hawkins, 49, Sandia National Laboratories staff-tech; succeeding Gerald Lee Clark; wife, AnaLisa Michelle Cordova Hawkins. Counselors — Jon William Wallace, 52, Sandia National Laboratories member of technical staff; wife, Gina Christiansen Wallace. Aaron David Hamilton, 38, Moss Adams LLP assurance senior manager; wife, Rebecca Janssen Hamilton.

MAYAGÜEZ PUERTO RICO STAKE: (April 14, 2024) President — Nelson David Rodriguez Sepulveda, 52, San German Municipal Police lieutenant; succeeding Oscar Alberto Perez; wife, Carmen Yariz Vargas Santana. Counselors — Luis Gerardo Toro Cruz, 35, Pratt and Whitney senior engineer; wife, Paola Melissa Feito Montanez. Angel David Gonzalez Bosques, 48, self-employed businessman; wife, Sermari Soto Mercado.

PAPEETE TAHITI STAKE: (May 12, 2024) President — Tahitoe Michael Carlson, 42, Onati network data expert; succeeding Bruno Heipua Ercoli; wife, Maheatea Tetuahau Daina Marie- Therese Chan Carlson. Counselors — Jimmy Karl Nick Takotua Temorere, 38, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter- day Saints travel and fleet coordinator; wife, Joyce Marguerite Lin-Sin Temorere. Thierry Tihoni Tihopu, 56, Interior Ministry immigration police officer; wife, Isabelle Teroroputai Peterano Tihopu.

PLAYA DEL CARMEN MÉXICO STAKE: (May 12, 2024) President — Gali Geovani Canul Barcelo, 38, self-employed general director; succeeding Gabriel Arturo Tec Chi; wife, Andrea Mayte Gonzalez Uribe. Counselors — Daniel Ugalde Maldonado, 49, PW Companies general manager; wife, Rebecca Lynn Wells Ugalde. Fancisco Ruben Gongora Ucan, 33, web developer; wife, Rubi Stephanie de Gongora Cupul.

RENO NEVADA STAKE: (June 2, 2024) President — Charles Brent Woodman, 61, Woodman Law Group shareholding attorney; succeeding Ryan Eric Dobbs; wife, Cheryl Louise Bianucci Woodman. Counselors — Kevin David Smith, 54, Mead & Hunt market leader; wife, Amanda Michelle Stott Smith. Daniel Burt Hunsaker, 50, National Fitness Campaign director of supply chain and innovation; wife, Teresa Ann Petersen Hunsaker.

RICHMOND UTAH STAKE: (June 9, 2024) President — Judson Cole Eades, 50, Adrenalin Industries owner; succeeding Michael Evan Hall; wife, Sadie Hurst Eades. Counselors — Jason David Crafts, 56, Gossner Foods Inc. director of quality assurance; wife, Kelly Lyn Pidcock Crafts. Dillan Lars Bergeson, 44, Bergeson Construction Inc. owner and operator; wife, Lacie Thomas Bergeson.

SANTA FE ARGENTINA STAKE: (May 12, 2024) President — Juan Jose Levrino, 54, Seminaries and Institutes of Religion coordinator; succeeding Juan Manuel Games Kiener; wife, Monica Andrea Magdalena Levrino. Counselors — Oscar Dario Abalos, 57, self- employed; wife, Claudia Marcela Abalos. Andres Matias Vidal, 40, self- employed; wife, Maria Laura Vidal.

TABER ALBERTA STAKE: (June 2, 2024) President — Kenneth Drue Pitcher, 52, Save on Foods Pharmacy pharmacy department manager; succeeding Mark Arthur Baldry; wife, Kathryn Renae Lucas Pitcher. Counselors — Troy Park Anderson, 61, Alberta Government agriculture supervisor; wife, Lindsay Margaret Campbell Anderson. Darin Oliver Wight, 39, Baldry Sugden LLP lawyer and partner; wife, Jenna Esther Baldry Wight.

THATCHER ARIZONA STAKE: (June 2, 2024) President — Dennis Rhett Dodge, 53, self-employed co-owner; succeeding Todd Durand Haynie; wife, Alysia Diane Herring Dodge. Counselors — Dustin Irvin Welker, 44, Graham County county manager; wife, Amanda Lyn Mc Euen Welker. Thomas McKay Frost, 35, Edward Jones certified financial planner; wife, Allie Lyndel Spilsbury Frost.

TRUJILLO PERÚ JERUSALÉN STAKE: (April 28, 2024) President — Eduard Ciles Diaz Calderon, 54, Digelt EIRL manager; succeeding Miguel Angel Avila Garcia; wife, Fany Margo Diaz Leon de. Counselors — Carlos Humberto Torres Sanchez, 55, LCT Engineers General Contractors EIRL manager; wife, Maribel Giovana Quispe Casana. Rodrigo Mendoza Alfaro, 42, Marketing and Distributor Jimenez SAC sales supervisor; wife, Roxana Maribel de Mendoza Diaz.

YUBA CITY CALIFORNIA STAKE: (June 9, 2024) President — Benjamin Scott Fausett, 50, Federated Mutual Insurance special accounts risk consultant; succeeding Stephen Frederick Hammarstrom; wife, Allison Maria Ewell Fausett. Counselors — James Robert Nore, 54, Modern Plumbing owner; wife, Amy Marie Collins Nore. Gregory Hyde Martin, 52, Taylor Morrison land development manager; wife, Lorie Larsen Martin.