President Camille N. Johnson, Relief Society general president, shares one of her favorite scriptures in the Book of Mormon in a video on Facebook posted July 17, 2024.

This week on social, church leaders share the blessings of staying close to the Savior along with how others’ Christlike actions have impacted them.

President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, shared an excerpt from his October 2022 general conference talk, “Lifted Up upon the Cross.”

He reminds members that, “We follow Him everywhere, including, if necessary, into arenas filled with tears and trouble, where sometimes we may stand very much alone.”

President Camille N. Johnson, Relief Society general president, also shared a passage from the poem “The Land of Beginning Again,” by Louisa Fletcher Tarkington. It describes a mythical land where it is possible that heartaches “Could be dropped like a shabby old coat at the door / And never put on again.”

President Johnson reminds members that, “‘The Land of Beginning Again’ isn’t wishful thinking. When we avail ourselves of the Atonement of Jesus Christ, we may be relieved of the burden and consequences of sin and succored in our heartbreak and grief.”

Later this week, President Johnson posted a video where she shared the scripture Mosiah 4:9, which is a favorite of hers and her son Tanner. After Tanner was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, this scripture brought both mother and son comfort, as it reaffirms “that we can believe in a God who creates all things, who has power over all things, and who has wisdom.”

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared his experience of visiting his childhood home and being reminded of his family’s strength and love for each other despite the hardships imposed by war.

Addressing worried parents and future parents, Elder Uchtdorf suggests focusing “on raising your children with Christlike love and teaching them to love our Father in Heaven and Savior Jesus Christ, they will be empowered with the ability to navigate through all of life’s challenges.”

Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, posted a #99plus1 story about a time when she was new to her calling and feeling overwhelmed. Whenever she was feeling down, Sister Fuller would bring her lunch with encouraging notes to help Sister Spannaus feel appreciated.

Just like Sister Fuller helped Sister Spannaus, ask yourself, “Who needs your help today?”

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted a message on the blessings of the temple, especially those that are promised in the endowment. He bore testimony that “with the varying views that exist in our world today, the temple endowment allows us to clearly see God’s plan for His sons and daughters.”

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, posted a video of her teaching a primary class. She told the story of attending an activity for Primary children with disabilities. While singing “Do As I’m Doing,” Lexi, a little girl with Down syndrome, volunteered to jump for her friend Eli, who was in an electric wheelchair.

“We are never more like our Savior Jesus Christ than when we do something for someone that they cannot do for themselves”

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared a video where he invites members to develop a mindset that one can be taught by anyone else.

“If we are willing and humble, the Lord will give us more opportunities to learn and grow.”

Brother Bradley R. Wilcox, first counselor in the Young Men general presidency, shared a #99plus1 story. While looking through end-of-the-semester emails about grades and questions, Brother Wilcox opened an email from a student thanking him for his efforts as a professor.

In expressing his gratitude for this student, Brother Wilcox reminds members that “sometimes a simple thank-you can make a big difference.”