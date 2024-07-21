Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
In the News
In the Almanac
Callings

Find out about these recently called leaders of 10 stakes — from Italy to Tennessee

Notices of reorganized stakes from around the world

A Church meetinghouse in Parowan, Utah.
A meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Parowan, Utah. Wayne Johnson
Valerie Walton

By Valerie Walton

The following new stake presidents have been called.

ACCRA GHANA ADENTA STAKE: (June 2, 2024) President — James Belale Yeri, 46, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints area HR manager; succeeding Michel Djimedo Avegnon; wife, Peace Ehonam Dosu Yeri. Counselors — Emmanuel Kwesi Onomah, 46, Ghana Education Service English teacher; wife, Ernestina Ababio Onomah. Isaac Darko-Mensah, 41, Empower Playgrounds Inc. country director; wife, Amaadie Quashie Darko-Mensah.

ALESSANDRIA ITALY STAKE: (June 23, 2024) President — Morgan Tonon, 52, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints regional facilities manager; succeeding Matteo Garnero; wife, Stefania Ferrazzano. Counselors — Vincenzo Saeli, 58, Financial Police inspector; wife, Maria Mercedes Saeli Mora. Robert Gali, 43, Panificio Mario Genova Italia baker; wife, Daniela Barbiere.

COOKEVILLE TENNESSEE STAKE: (June 9, 2024) President — Tyler Gilbert Gunderson, 52, orthopedic surgeon; succeeding David Owen Day; wife, Rachelle Clark Gunderson. Counselors — Benny Glen Wilson, 69, farmer; wife, Jennifer Grissom Wilson. David Lennox Murdoch, 58, Worldplay development manager; wife, Barbara Lynn Brooks Murdoch.

CUIABÁ BRAZIL INDUSTRIÁRIO STAKE: (April 21, 2024) President — Raldy Leber Junior, 41, Brasif Máquinas sales representative; succeeding Giovani Jesus Carvalho; wife, Janine Peres Siqueira Leber. Counselors — Anestor Alves De Carvalho, 67, Ministry of Justice federal highway police officer; wife, Osmilda Fernandes Carvalho. Nelson Antonio de Souza Junior, 42, NTSec Group solutions architect in cybersecurity, network, cloud and DevSecOps; wife, Giselle Cristina Velasco Techi.

MÉRIDA MÉXICO CENTRO STAKE: (June 16, 2024) President — Alejandro Mayo Perez, 37, Grupo Salinas support engineer; succeeding Ramon Indalecio Leyva Chavez; wife, Naili Yanuri de Mayo Martinez. Counselors — Limhi Emmanuel Aban Cabrera, 32, Materials and Facilities of the Mexican Southeast departmental manager; wife, Anahi Morales Trejo. Janer Carlos Diaz Zavala, 35, RM Carpintería de Aluminios administration head; wife, Xochitl Sariah de Diaz Hernandez.

PORT HARCOURT NIGERIA CHOBA STAKE: (June 2, 2024) President — Digbo Ugochukwu Chori Obasi, 38, Dunic Engineering Ltd. civil engineer; succeeding Sancho Nwobuisi Chukwu; wife, Mercy Chika Samuel Chori-Obasi. Counselors — Richard Ikechi Njoku, 44, Philcom Integrated Ltd. waste management supervisor; wife, Dorothy Ogemdi Okoro Njoku. Chukwunedum Paul Oranye, 39, Federal College of Education (Technical) administrative officer; wife, Pamela Ukelonyani Agah Oranye.

PUNO PERÚ BELLAVISTA STAKE: (May 19, 2024) President — Domingo Dueñas Rodriguez, 42, National University of the Altiplano Puno laboratory worker; succeeding Felipe Paredes Quispe; wife, Rosalia de Dueñas Gutierrez. Counselors — Juan José Membrillo Aparicio, 42, Puno Regional Government specialist; wife, Claudia Elizabeth Valderrama Charaja. Raul Enrique Solis Gordillo, 35, Ministry of the Interior national police of Peru officer; wife, Vania Elizabeth Maldonado Cerrillo.

RECIFE BRAZIL CAXANGÁ STAKE: (May 19, 2024) President — Mosiah Martins Bezerra, 38, Seminaries and Institutes of Religion administrative assistant; succeeding Djalma Silva Guimarães; wife, Edilene Maria da Silva Bezerra. Counselors — Erik Roque Ferreira, 33, Ipojuca City Hall public employee; wife, Khrízia Taynã da Silva Roque. Rafael de Moura Campos, 37, CLT health manager and nurse; wife, Flavianne Vanderlei de Aguiar Campos.

SOROCABA BRAZIL STAKE: (May 26, 2024) President — Alex Bittencourt Canaveze, 46, Seminaries and Institutes of Religion institute director; succeeding Peterson Rolim de Freitas; wife, Milena Aparecida Dias Canaveze. Counselors — Luiz Fernando Perpétuo da Silva, 40, All In Móveis Planejados financial manager; wife, Elizabeth da Conceição Costa Silva. Francisco Geraldo Leite de Paula, 52, Sefra Corretora owner and partner; wife, Selma Regina Oliveira de Paula.

WILMINGTON DELAWARE STAKE: (June 9, 2024) President — Eric David Selden, 48, Ross Aronstam & Moritz LLP partner; succeeding Kent Amos Jordan; wife, Lacey Anne Greer Selden. Counselors — Jeffrey Earl Stoklosa, 45, Comcast cybersecurity architect; wife, Kimberly Slaugh Stoklosa. John Lewis Walker, 46, Comcast vice president of business development; wife, Chelsea Joy Foster Walker.

Related Story
Read more about recently called stake presidencies, mission leaders and temple leaders
Newsletters
Subscribe for free and get daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox
The three things you need to know everyday
Highlights from the last week to keep you informed