Find out about these recently called leaders of 10 stakes — from Italy to Tennessee

A meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Parowan, Utah.

The following new stake presidents have been called.

ACCRA GHANA ADENTA STAKE: (June 2, 2024) President — James Belale Yeri, 46, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints area HR manager; succeeding Michel Djimedo Avegnon; wife, Peace Ehonam Dosu Yeri. Counselors — Emmanuel Kwesi Onomah, 46, Ghana Education Service English teacher; wife, Ernestina Ababio Onomah. Isaac Darko-Mensah, 41, Empower Playgrounds Inc. country director; wife, Amaadie Quashie Darko-Mensah.

ALESSANDRIA ITALY STAKE: (June 23, 2024) President — Morgan Tonon, 52, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints regional facilities manager; succeeding Matteo Garnero; wife, Stefania Ferrazzano. Counselors — Vincenzo Saeli, 58, Financial Police inspector; wife, Maria Mercedes Saeli Mora. Robert Gali, 43, Panificio Mario Genova Italia baker; wife, Daniela Barbiere.

COOKEVILLE TENNESSEE STAKE: (June 9, 2024) President — Tyler Gilbert Gunderson, 52, orthopedic surgeon; succeeding David Owen Day; wife, Rachelle Clark Gunderson. Counselors — Benny Glen Wilson, 69, farmer; wife, Jennifer Grissom Wilson. David Lennox Murdoch, 58, Worldplay development manager; wife, Barbara Lynn Brooks Murdoch.

CUIABÁ BRAZIL INDUSTRIÁRIO STAKE: (April 21, 2024) President — Raldy Leber Junior, 41, Brasif Máquinas sales representative; succeeding Giovani Jesus Carvalho; wife, Janine Peres Siqueira Leber. Counselors — Anestor Alves De Carvalho, 67, Ministry of Justice federal highway police officer; wife, Osmilda Fernandes Carvalho. Nelson Antonio de Souza Junior, 42, NTSec Group solutions architect in cybersecurity, network, cloud and DevSecOps; wife, Giselle Cristina Velasco Techi.

MÉRIDA MÉXICO CENTRO STAKE: (June 16, 2024) President — Alejandro Mayo Perez, 37, Grupo Salinas support engineer; succeeding Ramon Indalecio Leyva Chavez; wife, Naili Yanuri de Mayo Martinez. Counselors — Limhi Emmanuel Aban Cabrera, 32, Materials and Facilities of the Mexican Southeast departmental manager; wife, Anahi Morales Trejo. Janer Carlos Diaz Zavala, 35, RM Carpintería de Aluminios administration head; wife, Xochitl Sariah de Diaz Hernandez.

PORT HARCOURT NIGERIA CHOBA STAKE: (June 2, 2024) President — Digbo Ugochukwu Chori Obasi, 38, Dunic Engineering Ltd. civil engineer; succeeding Sancho Nwobuisi Chukwu; wife, Mercy Chika Samuel Chori-Obasi. Counselors — Richard Ikechi Njoku, 44, Philcom Integrated Ltd. waste management supervisor; wife, Dorothy Ogemdi Okoro Njoku. Chukwunedum Paul Oranye, 39, Federal College of Education (Technical) administrative officer; wife, Pamela Ukelonyani Agah Oranye.

PUNO PERÚ BELLAVISTA STAKE: (May 19, 2024) President — Domingo Dueñas Rodriguez, 42, National University of the Altiplano Puno laboratory worker; succeeding Felipe Paredes Quispe; wife, Rosalia de Dueñas Gutierrez. Counselors — Juan José Membrillo Aparicio, 42, Puno Regional Government specialist; wife, Claudia Elizabeth Valderrama Charaja. Raul Enrique Solis Gordillo, 35, Ministry of the Interior national police of Peru officer; wife, Vania Elizabeth Maldonado Cerrillo.

RECIFE BRAZIL CAXANGÁ STAKE: (May 19, 2024) President — Mosiah Martins Bezerra, 38, Seminaries and Institutes of Religion administrative assistant; succeeding Djalma Silva Guimarães; wife, Edilene Maria da Silva Bezerra. Counselors — Erik Roque Ferreira, 33, Ipojuca City Hall public employee; wife, Khrízia Taynã da Silva Roque. Rafael de Moura Campos, 37, CLT health manager and nurse; wife, Flavianne Vanderlei de Aguiar Campos.

SOROCABA BRAZIL STAKE: (May 26, 2024) President — Alex Bittencourt Canaveze, 46, Seminaries and Institutes of Religion institute director; succeeding Peterson Rolim de Freitas; wife, Milena Aparecida Dias Canaveze. Counselors — Luiz Fernando Perpétuo da Silva, 40, All In Móveis Planejados financial manager; wife, Elizabeth da Conceição Costa Silva. Francisco Geraldo Leite de Paula, 52, Sefra Corretora owner and partner; wife, Selma Regina Oliveira de Paula.

WILMINGTON DELAWARE STAKE: (June 9, 2024) President — Eric David Selden, 48, Ross Aronstam & Moritz LLP partner; succeeding Kent Amos Jordan; wife, Lacey Anne Greer Selden. Counselors — Jeffrey Earl Stoklosa, 45, Comcast cybersecurity architect; wife, Kimberly Slaugh Stoklosa. John Lewis Walker, 46, Comcast vice president of business development; wife, Chelsea Joy Foster Walker.