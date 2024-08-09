Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Kathy Andersen, greet youth following a devotional in Brasília, Brazil, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Elder Neil L. Andersen was born on Aug. 9, 1951, in Logan, Utah, and raised in Pocatello, Idaho. He met his wife, Sister Kathy Williams Andersen, while attending Brigham Young University, and they have four children. He has been serving in the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles since April 4, 2009.

Elder Andersen earned a Master of Business Administration from Harvard University. After the family moved to Tampa, Florida, Elder Andersen served as president of the Tampa Florida Stake. From 1989 to 1992, Elder and Sister Andersen were mission leaders in the France Bordeaux Mission.

Elder Andersen was called to the First Quorum of the Seventy in 1993 and had Church assignments and responsibilities in Brazil, Western Europe, Mexico and Central America. In addition to English, he speaks French, Portuguese and Spanish.

In honor of Elder Andersen’s birthday today, here are nine of his quotes from the past year.

1. Eternal connections

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles teaches on Saturday, June 22, 2024, in the 2024 Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah. | Cristy Powell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“The temple speaks to the immortality of the soul and the eternal importance of the Savior Jesus Christ. It reminds the new member that this earth life is a temporary but critical chapter that greatly impacts his or her eternal life. Performing vicarious baptisms for beloved family members who have already moved through the veil brings a perspective few other experiences can duplicate.”

— 2024 Seminar for New Mission Leaders, June 22, 2024

2. Look to the future with faith and hope

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints greet students at BYU–Idaho before a devotional on Sunday, May 19, 2024, in Rexburg, Idaho. | Michael Lewis

“Look to your future with faith and hope. Especially, center your life in your faith in Jesus Christ and in the ordinances, covenants and teachings of His holy house. See yourself for who you really are. Pray and prepare yourself and envision an eternal companion with you. Anticipate your family and posterity, who will bring you unspeakable joy in the eternities ahead.”

— BYU–Idaho devotional, May 19, 2024

3. The house of the Lord

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 7, 2024. | CRISTY POWELL

“My beloved friends, if we are able and have not already increased our attendance at the temple, let us regularly find more time to worship in the house of the Lord.”

— “Temples, Houses of the Lord Dotting the Earth,” April 2024 general conference

4. ‘All our thoughts’

In this screenshot from a video released on Saturday, March 23, 2024, Elder Neil L. Andersen teaches the blessings that come from focusing on Jesus Christ. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“Filling our mind with the power of Jesus Christ does not mean that He is the only thought we have. But it does mean that all our thoughts are circumscribed in His love, His life and teachings and His atoning sacrifice and glorious Resurrection.”

— Easter video message, March 23, 2024

5. ‘He lives’

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Kathy Andersen, greet Arizona State University student D'Angelo Perez at a reception prior to the ASU Family Education Night in Tempe, Arizona, on Feb. 29, 2024. | Provided by Candice Copple

“The greatest discoveries of my own life, and the amazing, powerful, unforgettable experiences of the Spirit, have confirmed to me in a sure and certain way that Jesus is our Savior and Redeemer, that He lives, that He is resurrected, and that if we will make Him at the very center of how we see the world and how we see our eternal lives, it will bring us happiness and joy, both in this life and in the life to come.”

— ASU Family Education Night, Feb. 29, 2024

6. God’s priesthood power

Elder Neil L. Andersen with his wife, Sister Kathy Andersen, spent an hour walking through the rooms of the unfinished Alabang Philippines Temple with a group of youth in Alabang, Philippines, on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“[God] will reward all good people everywhere and all who believe in Him. But let us not be mistaken. This, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is where His priesthood has been restored.”

— Ministry in the Philippines, Feb. 18, 2024

7. Speak of Christ

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. | Adam Fondren para Deseret News

“When you don’t know what to say, you speak of Christ. And as you do, there will be a Spirit that comes into that room, into your voice. Because the knowledge of Jesus Christ is the most important knowledge you can share.”

– Provo Missionary Training Center devotional, Oct. 24, 2023

8. The power of tithing

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 193rd Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Sept. 30, 2023. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“The spiritual power of the divine law of tithing is not measured by the amount of money contributed, for both the prosperous and the poor are commanded by the Lord to contribute 10% of their income. The power comes from placing our trust in the Lord.”

— “Tithing: Opening the Windows of Heaven,” October 2023 general conference

9. Understanding in the temple

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles greets members after the dedication of the Brasília Brazil Temple on Sept. 17, 2023. | Ale Borges, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“As we bring our ancestors beyond the veil the holy ordinances they desire, and as the holy endowment is presented to us each time we are here, the eyes of our understanding are opened. We better see the purposes of our being on earth.”

— Brasília Brazil Temple dedication, Sept. 17, 2023