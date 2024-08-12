President Dallin H. Oaks was called to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in April 1984 and called as first counselor in the First Presidency in January 2018. Born on Aug. 12, 1932, in Provo, Utah, he and his two siblings were raised by their mother after their father died.
While attending Brigham Young University, President Oaks met June Dixon, and they married in 1952. They have six children. She died of cancer in 1998. President Oaks married Kristen M. McCain in 2000. He graduated in accounting from BYU and received a law degree from the University of Chicago Law School.
President Oaks was a member of the Utah National Guard, Illinois National Guard and Army Reserve. He clerked for Chief Justice Earl Warren at the U.S. Supreme Court, taught at the University of Chicago, was the president of BYU from 1971 until 1980 and was appointed to the Utah Supreme Court, on which he served until his call to be an Apostle.
In honor of President Oaks’ birthday today, here are nine of his quotes from the past year.
1. Teachings of the Prophet
“I have known President Russell M. Nelson, my dear friend, for many years. In that time, he has endured difficulties of varying degrees. Yet he has provided a remarkable example of how understanding the Atonement of Jesus Christ can bring to us heavenly relief in our trials. ...
I assure you that President Nelson doesn’t just teach these truths; he truly believes and lives them. Like him, let us find peace in our challenges by turning to our Savior Jesus Christ.”
— Facebook post about the new manual of teachings, Aug. 1, 2024
2. Study the life of Jesus Christ
“Teach your missionaries to study the life of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and to make His qualities their role models for mortality and all eternity.”
— 2024 Seminar for New Mission Leaders, June 22, 2024
3. ‘This is His house’
“Temple teachings center on Jesus Christ, whose house this is. All that is taught here relates to our Savior. This is His house. This is His work and the work of His Father.”
— Urdaneta Philippines Temple dedication, April 28, 2024
4. Filling temples
“And so, by building a lot of temples, we are writing for ourself a requirement that we be more diligent in teaching the doctrine of the Church, temple covenants and worthiness, so that we will be able to fill temples in all these places where we are building them, instead of just building them.”
— Church News podcast, April 23, 2024
5. Temple covenants
“Persons who wear their garments faithfully and keep their temple covenants continually affirm their role as disciples of the Lord Jesus Christ.”
– “Covenants and Responsibilities,” April 2024 general conference
6. The Savior comforts, heals and strengthens
“Because of His atoning experience in mortality, our Savior is able to comfort, heal and strengthen all men and women everywhere, but I believe He only does so for those who seek Him and ask for His help.”
— Easter video, March 30, 2024
7. Resurrection
“The resurrection from the dead is the reassuring personal pillar of our faith. It adds meaning to our doctrine, motivation to our behavior and hope for the future.”
— Mesa Easter Pageant cast devotional, March 23, 2024
8. Disciples of Jesus Christ
“Disciples of Jesus Christ listen to Jesus Christ. Sometimes, He gives us a feeling, sometimes a thought, sometimes we hear His voice. President Nelson has asked us to listen to our Savior and hear Him.”
— Friend to Friend, March 9, 2024
9. Desires and choices
“We have a loving Heavenly Father who will see that we receive every blessing and every advantage that our own desires and choices allow.”