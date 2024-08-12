President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and his wife, Sister Kristen M. Oaks, wave to attendees of the Urdaneta Philippines Temple dedication in Urdaneta, Pangasinan, Philippines, on Sunday, April 28, 2024.

President Dallin H. Oaks was called to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in April 1984 and called as first counselor in the First Presidency in January 2018. Born on Aug. 12, 1932, in Provo, Utah, he and his two siblings were raised by their mother after their father died.

While attending Brigham Young University, President Oaks met June Dixon, and they married in 1952. They have six children. She died of cancer in 1998. President Oaks married Kristen M. McCain in 2000. He graduated in accounting from BYU and received a law degree from the University of Chicago Law School.

President Oaks was a member of the Utah National Guard, Illinois National Guard and Army Reserve. He clerked for Chief Justice Earl Warren at the U.S. Supreme Court, taught at the University of Chicago, was the president of BYU from 1971 until 1980 and was appointed to the Utah Supreme Court, on which he served until his call to be an Apostle.

In honor of President Oaks’ birthday today, here are nine of his quotes from the past year.

1. Teachings of the Prophet

President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, hugs President Russell M. Nelson, as they and President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, begin to exit following the First Presidency’s Christmas Devotional in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

“I have known President Russell M. Nelson, my dear friend, for many years. In that time, he has endured difficulties of varying degrees. Yet he has provided a remarkable example of how understanding the Atonement of Jesus Christ can bring to us heavenly relief in our trials. ...

I assure you that President Nelson doesn’t just teach these truths; he truly believes and lives them. Like him, let us find peace in our challenges by turning to our Savior Jesus Christ.”

— Facebook post about the new manual of teachings, Aug. 1, 2024

2. Study the life of Jesus Christ

President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, speaks about the Savior as a role model at the 2024 Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Saturday, June 22, 2024. | HUNTER WINTERTON

“Teach your missionaries to study the life of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and to make His qualities their role models for mortality and all eternity.”

— 2024 Seminar for New Mission Leaders, June 22, 2024

3. ‘This is His house’

President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and his wife, Sister Kristen M. Oaks, center; are joined by Elder Kevin R. Duncan, General Authority Seventy and executive director of the Temple Department, and his wife, Sister Nancy R. Duncan, left; and Elder Carlos G. Revillo Jr., a General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the Philippines Area presidency, and his wife, Sister Marites F. Revillo, right, near the Urdaneta Philippines Temples, in Urdaneta, Pangasinan, Philippines, on Saturday, April 27, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

“Temple teachings center on Jesus Christ, whose house this is. All that is taught here relates to our Savior. This is His house. This is His work and the work of His Father.”

— Urdaneta Philippines Temple dedication, April 28, 2024

4. Filling temples

Prior to dedicating the Urdaneta Philippines Temple, President Dallin H. Oaks joins the Church News podcast to recall his experiences while living and serving in the Philippines. | Screenshot from YouTube

“And so, by building a lot of temples, we are writing for ourself a requirement that we be more diligent in teaching the doctrine of the Church, temple covenants and worthiness, so that we will be able to fill temples in all these places where we are building them, instead of just building them.”

— Church News podcast, April 23, 2024

5. Temple covenants

President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 7, 2024. | CRISTY POWELL

“Persons who wear their garments faithfully and keep their temple covenants continually affirm their role as disciples of the Lord Jesus Christ.”

– “Covenants and Responsibilities,” April 2024 general conference

6. The Savior comforts, heals and strengthens

In a video released on Saturday, March 30, 2024, President Dallin H. Oaks speaks about obtaining forgiveness and comfort from the Savior. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“Because of His atoning experience in mortality, our Savior is able to comfort, heal and strengthen all men and women everywhere, but I believe He only does so for those who seek Him and ask for His help.”

— Easter video, March 30, 2024

7. Resurrection

President Dallin H. Oaks of the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, center, watches the Mesa Easter Pageant in Mesa, Arizona, on Saturday, March 23, 2024. | Scott P. Adair

“The resurrection from the dead is the reassuring personal pillar of our faith. It adds meaning to our doctrine, motivation to our behavior and hope for the future.”

— Mesa Easter Pageant cast devotional, March 23, 2024

8. Disciples of Jesus Christ

President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, and his wife, Sister Kristen M. Oaks, tell a story to their great-grandchildren about a time when President Oaks' grandmother listened to the Holy Ghost, during the March 9, 2024, Friend to Friend broadcast. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“Disciples of Jesus Christ listen to Jesus Christ. Sometimes, He gives us a feeling, sometimes a thought, sometimes we hear His voice. President Nelson has asked us to listen to our Savior and hear Him.”

— Friend to Friend, March 9, 2024

9. Desires and choices

President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, speaks during the Saturday morning session of the 193rd Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Sept. 30, 2023. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“We have a loving Heavenly Father who will see that we receive every blessing and every advantage that our own desires and choices allow.”

— “Kingdoms of Glory,” October 2023 general conference