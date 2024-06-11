Here’s what Primary teachers can do for their fifth Sunday lesson this month on covenants

As Primary teachers plan for their classes on Sunday, June 30, they are encouraged to prepare a lesson to help children in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints better understand covenants.

June 30 is a fifth Sunday of the month, and on fifth Sundays, Primary teachers are encouraged to use learning activities in “Appendix B: Preparing Children for a Lifetime on God’s Covenant Path” from the “Come, Follow Me” manual.

An email sent Tuesday, June 11, to Primary teachers around the world explains that the resources in the appendix were developed to help children better understand the blessings and privileges of making and keeping sacred covenants with their Heavenly Father.

“As Primary teachers and leaders, you can prayerfully choose topics from this resource that are most applicable to the children you teach and serve,” the email explains.

Appendix B includes several prophetic teachings, scriptures, videos and learning activities under the following categories:

Principles and Ordinances of the Gospel of Jesus Christ

Baptism

Confirmation

The Sacrament

Priesthood Power, Authority, and Keys

The Temple and the Plan of Happiness

Primary General President Susan H. Porter said, “This is a wonderful opportunity for Primary teachers to choose from the material what would be most appropriate for their age group or what their class is preparing for.”

For example, one activity idea outlines how to help baptized and confirmed children think of times they may have felt the Spirit — for example, when singing a song about the Savior or when doing something kind for others. Then teachers can ask questions that will allow the children to recognize the spiritual feelings that the Holy Ghost brings.

An idea to help children learn about making covenants in the house of the Lord is to draw a gate leading to a path. Read together 2 Nephi 31:17–20, where Nephi compares the covenant of baptism to a gate and invites everyone to continue on the path after baptism. Then explain that there are more covenants to make after baptism, including covenants made in the temple — and President Russell M. Nelson has called this path the “covenant path.”

Teachers can also draw from the special issue of the Friend called “Baptism and Confirmation,” or any of the Friend to Friend broadcasts which have taught about the covenant path.

In addition to the fifth Sunday, the lessons can also be incorporated into Primary lessons throughout the year.

President Porter said, “Our hope is that with the help of parents and Primary teachers, children will come to understand and want to live the covenants they make with their Heavenly Father when they are baptized — and look forward to walking the covenant path with the Savior throughout their lives.”