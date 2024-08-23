The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Lesa Stevenson, speak at a devotional in Idaho Falls, Idaho, on August 15, 2024, as part of an Especially for Young Single Adult Conference. His message was broadcast to two other young single adult conferences happening across North America.

Speaking to young single adults in Idaho, Illinois and Canada, Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles extended a call to action: to be peacemakers and build bridges of understanding.

Elder Stevenson’s message was broadcast to those participating in regional Especially for Young Single Adult Conferences from Aug. 14, through Aug. 16, ChurchofJesusChrist.org reported.

The conferences were among those the Especially for Youth Program collaborated on this year with the North America Central Area, Church News previously reported.

Elder Stevenson, who was accompanied by his wife, Sister Lesa Stevenson, spoke from Idaho Falls and invited young single adults to find ways to love, share and invite their friends, families and neighbors.

President Randall K. Bennett, General Authority Seventy and the newly called president of the North America Central Area of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and his wife, Sister Shelley Bennett, also spoke during the broadcast to welcome participants.

The individual conferences took place in Idaho Falls, Idaho; Nauvoo, Illinois; and Calgary, Canada. In addition to attending the broadcast and a variety of classes throughout the conferences, participants also engaged in service projects.

In Idaho Falls, more than 1,000 people completed 28 projects for the city and local schools. Additionally, over 400 young adults participated in temple work and FamilySearch Center activities.

In Calgary, 1,060 people assembled 1,200 hygiene kits. This included 600 men’s kits for the Salvation Army and 600 women’s kits for Street Sisters Calgary, a nonprofit serving women experiencing homelessness.

And in Nauvoo, 650 people contributed to the upkeep of paths and ditches at Nauvoo State Park.