A variety of events for single Church members are happening around the world in 2024.

The Utah Area Presidency recently announced the 2024 Utah Area Young Single Adult Conference, taking place Aug. 2 through Aug. 4 in Salt Lake City, with complementary events happening elsewhere in Utah, as well.

Modeled after last year’s first-ever event, the conference will include a two-day convention with keynote speakers, a major concert, dances and other evening entertainment, and a devotional with a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

But young single adults in Utah aren’t the only ones with opportunities to strengthen their faith and enjoy time with their peers. For example, the annual Festinord has long connected young single adults from Nordic countries.

While this year’s Festinord is already sold out, a variety of other upcoming events are still available. Here’s a look at conferences for single Church members happening around the world in 2024.

2024 Washington D.C. Mid-Single Adults Conference

A flier announcing the 2024 Washington D.C. Mid-Single Adults Conference. | 2024 Washington D.C. Mid-Single Adults Conference

The 2024 Washington D.C. Mid-Single Adults Conference is taking place May 17 through May 19 in Arlington, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.

Designed for single adults ages 29 through 50 in the North American northeast area, the conference is themed “Rejoice in the Lord” and includes activities in and around D.C. such as hikes, sports, museum tours and an evening gala. An optional visit to the Washington D.C. Temple will also occur just before the conference starts.

This year’s keynote speaker is Terryl Givens, fellow at the Neal A. Maxwell Institute of Religious Scholarship at Brigham Young University and author of over 20 books. Other speakers include mystery and suspense novelist Traci Hunter Abramson; and licensed marriage and family therapist Kelly Walker.

Tickets are $45 until May 1, after which prices will increase. Register online at www.dcmidsinglesconference.com/registration.

North America Central Area

The Especially for Youth program is collaborating this year with the North America Central Area to present five young single adult conferences across the U.S.

Skyler Wilcox, a senior administrator with Especially for Youth, clarified that these conferences are not official Especially for Young Single Adult conferences such as last summer’s gathering in Nauvoo. Rather, the Especially for Youth Program is providing planning support to the North America Central Area for these conferences.

Themed “Think Celestial: A Guide to God’s Plan of Salvation,” the conferences are geared toward young single adults ages 18 through 30. Thursday lunch and dinner, Friday lunch and dinner, and Saturday lunch are provided, and dietary needs can be noted during registration.

Registration for each conference is $50 per participant. While the Especially for Youth program does not offer financial aid, local bishops and stake presidencies may have support available for young single adults who can’t pay the registration fee, Wilcox said.

The conferences will occur at the following locations and dates:

Kansas City, Missouri

Dates: May 29 through June 1.

Address: To be determined.

Registration opens: May 1 at 9 a.m. Mountain Time.

Maximum number of participants: 750.

Housing provided: No.

Activities: Session director messages; visits to Adam-ondi-ahman, the Independence Visitors Center, Liberty Jail and the Kansas City Temple; a dance; an area wide broadcast; a service project; and a religious freedom breakout session.

Denver, Colorado

Dates: May 29 through June 1.

Address: Colorado School of Mines, 1500 Illinois Street, Golden, Colorado.

Registration opens: May 1 at 9 a.m. Mountain Time.

Maximum number of participants: 1,000.

Housing provided: No.

Activities: Session director messages; classes and breakout sessions; outdoor activities; a dance; an area wide broadcast; a testimony meeting; a service project; and a talent show.

Boise, Idaho

Dates: May 29 through June 1.

Address: Canyon County Fair Building (111 S. 22nd Ave. S., Caldwell, Idaho) and a local meetinghouse (6111 Birch Lane, Nampa, Idaho).

Registration opens: May 1 at 9 a.m. Mountain Time.

Maximum number of participants: 2,000.

Housing provided: No.

Activities: Session director messages; activities at Wahooz; classes and breakout sessions; a concert; a dance; an area wide broadcast; and a service project.

A flier announcing a 2024 young single adult conference happening in Boise, Idaho. | Instagram screenshot

Nauvoo, Illinois

Dates: Aug. 14 through 17.

Address: A local stake center at 380 N. Durphy Street, Nauvoo, Illinois.

Registration opens: May 1 at 9 a.m. Mountain Time.

Maximum number of participants: 500.

Housing provided: Yes, at the Nauvoo Family Inn and Suites, 1875 Mulholland Street, Nauvoo, Illinois.

Activities: Session director morningsides; visits to historic Nauvoo and Carthage Jail; an area wide broadcast; a talent show; and a service project.

Idaho Falls, Idaho

Dates: Aug. 14 through 17.

Address: Mountain America Center, 1690 Event Center Drive, Idaho Falls, Idaho.

Registration opens: May 13 at 9 a.m. Mountain Time.

Maximum number of participants: 2,000.

Housing provided: No.

Activities: Session director messages; classes and breakout sessions; a concert; a service project; a dance; and an area wide broadcast.

Wilcox said that young single adults who attended Especially for Youth sessions as teens will find similar experiences at the five upcoming young single adult conferences, such as classes, session directors and talent shows.

Especially for Youth helped shape their testimonies, Wilcox said, and these new conferences will “connect them back to the previous experiences that they had as youth when they attended EFY.”

Philippines

A multi-stake young single adult conference is taking place June 18 through 20 at Resorts Negrense in Bacolod, Philippines.

The event will include young single adults from the Binalbagan Stake, the Dumaguete Stake and the Tanjay District, according to the conference’s Facebook page.

To attend, register at bit.ly/3QiN9sy.

A variety of events for young single adults are happening around the world in 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Brasov, Romania

The Church’s Brasov Romania District will host an international young single adult conference from Sept. 2 through 6 in Bran, Romania.

Held at the Club Vila Bran, event organizers invite young single adults from central and eastern European countries to attend the conference, themed “Becoming Peacemaker Disciples.”

The conference costs € 50 (about $54 USD) for participants from eastern European countries and € 100 (about $107 USD) for participants from all other countries.

“Immerse yourself in spiritual classes aligned with the theme, dance the night away at lively events, embark on invigorating hikes and engage in games,” the conference’s website states. “It’s not just about the activities; it’s an exciting opportunity to connect more deeply with Jesus Christ, becoming one of His best disciples.”

To attend, register at application.ysac.eu/romania-2024/ by July 1.

Are you attending or running a young single adult conference that Church News should know about? Email the staff at churchnews@deseretnews.com.