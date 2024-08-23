This week on social: President Camille N. Johnson announces Church donation to combat malnutrition

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson announced that The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is giving $5 million to Edesia Nutrition, in an Instagram post on Aug. 22, 2024.

This week on social media, Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson announced The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ $5 million donation to prevent and treat malnutrition, while Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf and Elder David A. Bednar, both of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, reminded members to be mindful of their media usage. Other leaders shared highlights from past talks, experiences at Church meetings around the world and the power of music.

President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, posted an excerpt from his speech “A Life Founded in Light and Truth” given at Brigham Young University in 2000. He promised “that as you obey the commandments you will know the truth and be strengthened and warmed by light and love, which will come from God.”

President Johnson announced on Relief Society Worldwide that The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is giving $5 million to Edesia Nutrition. This money will be used to prevent and treat acute malnutrition in children and mothers. “When you bless women and children, you invest in the future,” President Johnson shared.

Elder Uchtdorf shared a clip from his recent Utah Area YSA Conference devotional. He encouraged members to “take charge of your own use of media. If you put Jesus Christ in the center of your frame, I promise that you will see everything else more clearly.”

Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman on Young Women Worldwide shared her appreciation for the young women serving as greeters following an experience visiting a small branch. In the middle of sacrament meeting, the greeter, a young woman who had arrived late, entered and proceeded to greet the congregation.

“And I learned right away what that little branch felt was most important. It’s why I am so excited about young women all over the world having this new opportunity,” President Freeman wrote. “It’s important. More important than you might think.”

Elder Bednar posted a video reflecting on his BYU Education Week message from 10 years ago, “To Sweep the Earth as with a Flood,” when he invited individuals to “flood the earth” with positive and gospel messages through social media.

Elder Bendar shared another video clip from his recent interview where he revisits his invitation to “flood the earth.” He encourages members not to be reactive to negative responses, saying instead, “we can choose to be peacemakers so that our examples represent the gospel that we proclaim.”

From Cosenza, Italy, Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, posted a picture with her new friend Marlysa. While the only young woman in her small branch, Marlysa greeted everyone with a hug or kiss, and beautifully bore her testimony in sacrament meeting.

“She is a disciple of Jesus Christ beautiful and full of joy,” Sister Spannaus wrote. “I want to always remember what Marlysa taught me that Sunday.”

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted a clip from his November 2016 general conference talk “Lest Thou Forget.” He reassures members that Christ is aware of individual trials and struggles, and “Heavenly Father knows and loves each of us. You are His son or daughter, and His love remains constant.”

Brother Bradley R. Wilcox, first counselor in the Young Men general presidency, posted a video of his two young grandchildren singing “A Child’s Prayer.” He shared, “I’m so grateful for the power of sacred music and for the testimony I feel from these cute kids whenever they sing.”