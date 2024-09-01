Learn about these 1 new and 13 reorganized stake presidencies — from Vanuatu to Venezuela

Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Full-time missionaries walk to the Huancayo Peru El Valle Stake Center on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024.

The following stake presidents have been called.

New stakes

A new stake has been created from the Lilongwe Malawi District. The Lilongwe Malawi Stake, which consists of the Chinsapo Branch and the Kalambo 1st, Kalambo 2nd, Kasungu 1st, Kasungu 2nd, Kawale, Lilongwe and Presidential Way wards, was created by Elder Denelson Silva, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Ignatius Maziofa, an Area Seventy.

LILONGWE MALAWI STAKE: (June 2, 2024) President — George Victor Yohane, 34, NB Gardening and Cleaning Services independent contractor, and G4S supervisor; wife, Naomi B. Yohane. Counselors — Leinhard Amos, 42, IEYP works clerk; wife, Elliness Tuntufye Kalambo Amos. Lameck Dominic Chisale, 29, Mentors International Organization country director and self-employed transporter; wife, Grace Chinthenga Chisale.

Reorganized stakes

BOGOTÁ COLOMBIA CIUDAD JARDIN STAKE: (July 7, 2024) President — Jean Paul Carnevali Vargas, 42, Libralife Mexico operation manager and Aproxima SAS president; succeeding Franklin Montoya Garcia; wife, Jennysfer Carolina Carnevali Rodriguez. Counselors — David Gomez Rengifo, 57, conductor; wife, Luz Estella de Gomez Marin. Jorge Romero Pineda, 52, independent interior designer; wife, Yessika Liliana Castro Jaramillo.

HUANCAYO PERÚ EL VALLE STAKE: (July 7, 2024) President — Henry Erick Anselmo Espinoza, 43, Living Insurance life insurance company, life annuity executive; succeeding Willy Antonio Baltazar Segura; wife, Kelly Ursula Meza Rojas. Counselors — Edwin Choque Surichaqui, 40, Caja Huancayo business adviser; wife, Giulianna Edith de Choque Yulgo. Martín Luis Figueroa López, 44, Advisor IT SAC, microcomputer technical support service; wife, Yavelia Miriam de Figueroa Condori.

LEHI UTAH TRAVERSE MOUNTAIN STAKE: (Aug. 11, 2024) President — Christopher Steven Hansen, 46, Drift Hero president; succeeding David Brandley Heninger; wife, Emily Hibbard Hansen. Counselors — Miguel Angel Jaimes, 45, Hyperwallet customer success director; wife — Ruth Nohemi Garces Rangel Jaimes. David Ryan Scoville, 45, Arive Homes owner; wife, Jennifer Anne Ferrell Scoville.

LOS ANGELES CHILE SOUTH STAKE: (June 23, 2024) President — Flavio Cristian Manfred Henriquez Sanchez, 47, SALFA S.A. warehouse supervisor; succeeding Osvaldo Elias Martinez Carreño; wife Laura Elizabeth de Henriquez Sanchez. Counselors — Pablo Ariel Pinar Maldonado, 52, self-employed; wife, Tatiana Odette de Pinar Ovando. Pedro Luis Morales Curriao, 40, audiovisual company owner; wife, Debora Yanira Urra Jara.

MABALACAT PHILIPPINES STAKE: (July 7, 2024) President — Randy Alejaga Rosales, 49, Department of Education Angeles City school principal; succeeding Cristopher Estolas Dulay; wife, Maricel Libantino Munar Rosales. Counselors — Robert Evans Bimbo Gulatera, 33, Dynamic Quest Philippines service desk engineer; wife, Rhonamae Ann Valenzuela Dizon Gulatera. Kristoffer Ian Viray Dulay, 30, Rightscape Real Estate Services marketing associate; wife, Princess Aine Salac Curro Dulay.

MANAGUA NICARAGUA BELLO HORIZONTE STAKE: (Aug. 18, 2024) President — Carlos Gilberto Zepeda Navarrete, 34, National University of Engineering professor and Managua city Engineering Department head; succeeding Larry Mauricio Martinez Cordobas; wife, Marlin Paola Zepeda Ortega Vasquez. Counselors — Elmer Antonio Guadamuz Coca, 40, merchant; wife, Meyling Adelina Espinal de Guadamuz. Hyrum José Maravilla Hernandez, 26, Excalibur Homes leasing and application processing; wife, Daysi Lucero Martinez Gallegos.

MÉRIDA VENEZUELA STAKE: (June 30, 2024) President — Robert Alexander Rojas, 52, Instituto Nacional de Educación Socialista professor; succeeding Edgar Alexander Altamiranda Maldonado; wife, Esther Maria Ochoa de Rojas. Counselors — Marlon Jose Perez Montilla, 46, DVSA Petroleo S.A. nursing supervisor; wife, Jannette Coromoto Molina Perez. Kevin Alberto Perez Barrios, 36, Ciph3r Full Stack developer; wife, Dulce Fabiola Pérez Guillén.

NUKU’ALOFA TONGA STAKE: (June 9, 2024) President — William Udarbe Tu’ikolovatu, 29, National Retirement Benefits Fund ICT manager; succeeding Tevita Masipaua Hikila; wife, Faafetaiileatua Fatu Tu’ikolovatu. Counselors — Filivalea Mafoa Piuleini, 59, former electrician in the armed forces; wife, ‘Ofa Lelenoa Piuleini. Siaosi Leopoli Finau, 35, small business owner; wife, Senevivi Falatau Finau.

OREM UTAH 2ND STAKE (TONGAN): (June 9, 2024) President — Mote Siufanua Jr., 56, Utah Department of Transportation Region 3 safety manager; succeeding Richard Sione Paongo; wife, Lorelei Talalelei Liufau Siufanua. Counselors — William Fa’asefulu Tenney Jr., 56, Brigham Young University career adviser; wife, Mechelle Mihi May Carroll Tenney. Viliami Feilo Angilau, 53, MB3 Construction CEO; wife, Moana Ungatea Havea Angilau.

OREM UTAH WINDSOR STAKE: (Aug. 11, 2024) President — Michael David Jones, 53, Brigham Young University professor; succeeding Darren Dean Smith; wife, Angela Stratton Jones. Counselors — Maui Michael Chai, 61, Kala Packaging president and CEO; wife, Kara Laurean Tanner Chai. Travis Paul Searle, 45, Brigham Young University assistant teaching professor; wife, Lori Michelle Allred Searle.

PORT VILA VANUATU STAKE: (June 30, 2024) President — Paul Arongon Kaun, 49, Vanuatu National Power and Water Authority contractor and National Bank of Vanuatu chairman of the board of directors; succeeding Yvon Jacques Basil; wife, Sereima Singia Kaun. Counselors — Hesron Mark Vano, 37, Public Service Commission chief of protocol; wife, Rose Mwetu Vano. William Boehula, 31, Bountiful Car Rentals Santo owner and Bountiful Tours and Transfers Vanuatu owner; wife, Asha Laycock Boehula.

TOOELE UTAH NORTH STAKE: (Aug. 11, 2024) President — Alvaro Garcia Ramirez III, 50, American Preparatory Academy junior high school director; succeeding Kenneth Roy Frailey; wife, Monica Sharp Ramirez. Michael Robert Greensides, 51, Unified Fire Authority division chief; wife, Valerie Jean Crawford Greensides. Jedidiah Grant Vorwaller, 48, Pepsi Bottling Co. warehouse loader; wife, Celia Olsen Vorwaller.

VALENCIA CALIFORNIA STAKE: (Aug. 11, 2024) President — Kristopher Joseph Barton, 48, Centerfield Media chief executive officer; succeeding Bradley Gary Larkins; wife, Elisa Pauline Zinn Barton. Counselors — Mark Douglas Reeve, 62, Northrop Grumman physicist; wife, Shellie Corrinne Olsen Reeve. Michael Eav, 42, UBS account vice president; wife, Ashlee O’Brien Eav.