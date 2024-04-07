President Russell M. Nelson: ‘Rejoice in the Gift of Priesthood Keys’

President Russell M. Nelson spoke during the Sunday afternoon session of April 2024 general conference about the “incredible personal spiritual privileges” available through the gift of priesthood keys.The following is a summary of what he said.
President Nelson’s talk summary
Priesthood keys govern “how the priesthood of God may be used to bring about the Lord’s purposes and bless all who accept the restored gospel of Jesus Christ.”
The keys conferred to Joseph Smith in the Kirtland Temple authorized him — and all succeeding Presidents of the Church — to gather Israel on both sides of the veil, to bless all covenant children with the blessings of Abraham, to place a ratifying seal on priesthood ordinances and covenants, and to seal families eternally.
Priesthood keys are what distinguish the Church from any other organization on earth and enable every covenant-keeping man and woman to enjoy “incredible personal spiritual privileges.”
The temple is spiritually empowering. “Understanding the spiritual privileges made possible in the temple is vital to each of us today.”
The temple is the gateway to the greatest blessings God has for each of His children. The temple is the only place on earth where individuals may receive all of the blessings promised to Abraham.
“Let us rejoice in the restoration of priesthood keys which make it possible for you and me to enjoy every spiritual blessing we are willing and worthy to receive.”
Notable quotes
“The power of these priesthood keys is infinite and breathtaking.”
“Consider how your life would be different if priesthood keys had not been restored to the earth.”
“Without priesthood keys the Church could serve only as a significant teaching and humanitarian organization but not much more.”
See the full text of President Nelson’s talk: ‘Rejoice in the Gift of Priesthood Keys’
Who is President Nelson?
- President Russell M. Nelson became the 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in January 2018, after serving 34 years in the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. He is now the oldest President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, as well as the longest-living apostle in this dispensation.
- A renowned surgeon, President Nelson assisted on the first human open-heart surgery in Utah using a heart-lung machine. In June 2018, the University of Utah honored President Nelson with an endowed chair in surgery.
- He and his late wife, Sister Dantzel White Nelson, who died in 2005, have 10 children, 57 grandchildren and more than 140 great-grandchildren. He married Sister Wendy Watson in 2006.
What has President Nelson done recently?
- During the October 2023 general conference, he invited listeners to “think celestial.”
- In January, President Nelson and his counselors met with ambassadors from Iceland and Uzbekistan in Salt Lake City.
- The next month, the First Presidency met with the president and first lady of the Navajo Nation.
- More recently, President Nelson joined the Relief Society general presidency in a worldwide devotional celebrating the 182nd anniversary of the organization. President Nelson thanked women for their devotion to the Lord and their efforts to ennoble others.
