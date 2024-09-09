How to watch President Nelson’s 100th birthday celebration

Individuals around the world will join in celebration of the 100th birthday of President Russell M. Nelson, the 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024, at 4 p.m. MDT.

The program for "A Celebration of the 100th Birthday of President Russell M. Nelson" on Sept. 9, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A live broadcast from Temple Square in Salt Lake City is scheduled to include messages from both of President Nelson’s counselors in the First Presidency, President Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring. Acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, President Jeffrey R. Holland, will represent the Twelve in a presentation to President Nelson. Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson will also speak at the event.

Family members will participate throughout the program in both musical numbers and messages shared. One of President Nelson’s nine daughters, Marsha N. Workman, and one of his 167 great-grandchildren, Ashlyn Owens, will both speak.

President Nelson has built a friendship over many years of shared service with the Rev. Dr. Amos C. Brown of Third Baptist Church of San Francisco, California. The Rev. Brown will share a tribute to President Nelson during the event.

Music is scheduled to include numbers performed by Nathan Pacheco, Jenny Oaks Baker and Jared Pierce.

At the event’s conclusion, President Nelson will share his testimony and a special message for all those watching and participating.

While the event will be broadcast live on the Church’s YouTube channel and on broadcasts.ChurchofJesusChrist.org, it will also be available to watch on demand in those places after its conclusion, as well.

Related Stories As President Nelson turns 100, his family and associates reflect on his life and legacy

Ahead of his birthday, President Nelson said, “At age 99, I have no need of physical gifts.” Instead of sending him any kind of present or tangible item, he had another item on his birthday wishlist.

“But one spiritual offering that would brighten my life is for each of us to reach out to ‘the one’ in our lives who may be feeling lost or alone.”

Youth of the Church appear in a video published by the Church’s StrivetoBe social media accounts on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024, and they recited the verse from the New Testament referenced by President Nelson in his birthday invitation. As recited, the verses found in Luke 15:4-7 have 100 words.