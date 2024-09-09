1924 and 2024: The Church 100 years ago

When President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, was born on Sept. 9, 1924, the Church was within the first 100 years of its 1830 organization.
Today, as members of the Church prepare to commemorate the Prophet’s 100th birthday, the Church and its membership hold a larger place in the world.
Church membership
Dedicated temples
1924: 6
Stakes
1924: 90
Today: 3,565
U.S. STATES WITH AT LEAST 1 STAKE
COUNTRIES WITH AT LEAST 1 STAKE
1924: 3 (United States, Canada, Mexico)
Today: 91 countries and territories
PERCENT OF TOTAL STAKES THAT ARE IN UTAH
1924: 56%
Today: 18%
PERCENT OF TOTAL STAKES THAT ARE IN U.S.
1924: 95%
Today: 47%
Wards and branches
1924: 1,685
Today: 31,490
Missons
1924: 25
Missionaries
(full-time teaching)
1924: 867
Book of Mormon translations
1924: 15 languages
In 1924:
- October 1924 general conference was the first to be broadcast over radio.
- Heber J. Grant served as President of the Church from 1918 to 1945. He was the 7th President of the Church.