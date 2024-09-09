1924 and 2024: The Church 100 years ago

A comparison of statistics between today and the year Church President Russell M. Nelson was born.

When President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, was born on Sept. 9, 1924, the Church was within the first 100 years of its 1830 organization.

Today, as members of the Church prepare to commemorate the Prophet’s 100th birthday, the Church and its membership hold a larger place in the world.

Church membership

1924: 597,861

Today: 17.3 million

Dedicated temples

1924: 6

Today: 195

Stakes

1924: 90

Today: 3,565

U.S. STATES WITH AT LEAST 1 STAKE

1924: 8

Today: 50

COUNTRIES WITH AT LEAST 1 STAKE

1924: 3 (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Today: 91 countries and territories

PERCENT OF TOTAL STAKES THAT ARE IN UTAH

1924: 56%

Today: 18%

PERCENT OF TOTAL STAKES THAT ARE IN U.S.

1924: 95%

Today: 47%

A comparison of statistics between today and the year President Nelson was born. | Church News graphic

Wards and branches

1924: 1,685

Today: 31,490

Missons

1924: 25

Today: 450

Missionaries

(full-time teaching)

1924: 867

Today: 67,871

Book of Mormon translations

1924: 15 languages

Today: 115 languages

In 1924: