Read about these 16 new stake presidents serving from California to Kiribati

ARCADIA CALIFORNIA STAKE: (Aug. 18, 2024) President — Ian Edwin Robert Finlay, 40, Spencer Stuart consultant; succeeding Harry Porter Terrill; wife, Anne Rebecca Anderson Finlay. Counselors — John Christian Hanke, 44, self-employed; wife, Brandi Lynn Baze Hanke. Michael Alma Miller, 68, MWPost co-owner, director, editor and visual effects employee, and real estate investor; wife, Shauna Lee Reed Miller.

BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA STAKE: (Sept. 8, 2024) President — Karl Stanley Winegar, 40, Gulf Coast Integrative Health vice president of behavior health; succeeding Isaac Michael Jones; wife, Heather Darlyn Cockrell Winegar. Counselors — Jeffrey Neil Jordan, 53, Gulf Coast Integrative Health vice president of physical therapy and owner; wife, Natalie Lynn Cotton Jordan. Brett Allen Munson, 39, self-employed; wife, Juliann Nicole Hutchins Munson.

CABUYAO PHILIPPINES STAKE: (Aug. 11, 2024) President — Rhodell Liban Agustin, 56, Lufthansa Technik aircraft inspector; succeeding Greg Pangan Buscato; wife, Leolevin Madarang Farrales Agustin. Counselors — Carlos Umball Alvez, 53, P&G Philippines Inc. department engineering leader; wife, Lorna Balquin Masana Alvez. Ryan Abanilla Bautista, 43, business owner; wife, Dianne Ferrer Burnal Bautista.

FORTALEZA BRAZIL BOM JARDIM STAKE: (Aug. 11, 2024) President — Antônio Wesley da Silva Duarte, 37, J Sleiman commercial manager; succeeding Rogério Lima da Silva; wife, Geiziane Morais Freitas Duarte. Couselors — Rafael da Silva Ferreira, 32, J Sleiman commercial sales representative; wife, Karliane Lima da Silva. Sergio Rodrigues de Oliveira, 51, Sophia Optical owner; wife, Ivone Freitas Rodrigues.

GREELEY COLORADO STAKE: (Aug. 25, 2024) President — Michael Chaun Boyer, 52, Cargill human resources manager; succeeding Todd Luthi Wolfley; wife, Tara Jean Checketts Boyer. Counselors — Scott Rowley Williams, 45, Ascent Family Dental owner; wife, Jenny Marie Jensen Williams. Oscar Chavez, 57, Split Mountain Pipe & Supply oilfield delivery driver; wife, Gloria Funni Jerez Chavez.

KAYSVILLE UTAH EAST STAKE: (Aug. 18, 2024) President — Marshall Alan McKinnon, 59, Tanner Clinic CEO; succeeding Martin Willis Clark; wife, Jill Andrea Jenson McKinnon. Counselors — Stephen Smith Luddington, 59, orthodontist; wife, Kimberly Wilcox Luddington. Steven K Ence, 65, Workday Inc. principal managing partner; wife, Shirley Anne Reichman Ence.

KINGSLAND GEORGIA STAKE: (Aug. 25, 2024) President — Wilson Corey Pittman, 47, self-employed consultant; succeeding Anthony Joseph Licausi; wife, Karen Alisa Rochester Pittman. Counselors — Timothy Wade Roberts, 52, MedSupply Partners national sales manager; wife, Amy Nicole Hackney Roberts. Michael Lynn Packard, 59, Elevance Health sales manager; wife, Rami Craig Reh Packard.

KNOXVILLE TENNESSEE CUMBERLAND STAKE: (Sept. 8, 2024) President — Daniel Lee Tobler, 48, J D Factors LLC business development officer; succeeding Thomas Lloyd Dahl; wife, Miranda Lin Johnson Tobler. Counselors — David Karl Durfey, 54, Kawasaki Tennessee Inc. vice president; wife, Kimberly Toler Durfey. James Edward Pendley, 44, Consolidate Nuclear Services LLC alarm systems manager; wife, Amanda Williams Pendley.

MOUNT PLEASANT UTAH STAKE: (Aug. 11, 2024) President — Benjamin Ray Robinson, 45, physical therapist; succeeding Welby Todd Jorgensen; wife, Kaylin Fullmer Robinson. Counselors — Daniel Harold Mickel, 57, Mickel Brothers Sheep Co. self-employed; wife, Shannon Shelley Mickel. James Troy Jorgensen, 56, North Sanpete School District teacher; wife, Staci Barbara Tree Jorgensen.

NEW HAVEN CONNECTICUT STAKE: (Aug. 25, 2024) President — Eric Lee Bacon, 49, Seminaries and Institutes of Religion coordinator and teacher; succeeding Scott Frederic Martin; wife, Stephanie Warner Bacon. Counselors — Rex Bretton Webb, 54, Coversafe chief operating officer; wife, Keri Lavon Ellefsen Webb. Nicolas Noel Carrasco, 50, high school chemistry teacher and university adjunct chemistry professor; wife, Alexandra Quezada Carrasco.

OGDEN UTAH PLEASANT VALLEY STAKE: (Aug. 25, 2024) President — Robert Tyler Monson, 48, Northrop Grumman senior network engineer; succeeding Richard David Hendrickson; wife, Aimee Lyn Keyes Monson. Richard Miles Brooks, 46, Big-D Construction vice president; wife, Mickenzie Suzanne Moore Brooks. Bradley Steven Larsen, 56, self-employed; wife, Angela Cronquist Larsen.

SALT LAKE EAST MILL CREEK NORTH STAKE: (Aug. 11, 2024) President — Steven Robert Kettle, 45, Automatic Data Processing project manager; succeeding Richard Kevin Ence; wife, Miriam Kaye Kettle. Counselors — Steven Robert Motzkus, 64, Olympia Sales Co. general sales and marketing manager; wife, Alisa Adele Hansen Motzkus. David Lee Taylor, 60, University of Utah Health Care physical therapist; wife, Kelli Nielson Taylor.

SÃO LUÍS BRAZIL STAKE: (Aug. 11, 2024) President — Jean Claude Abreu Araújo, 57, Seminaries and Institutes of Religion coordinator; succeeding Marcos Aurélio Silva; wife, Rosilene Batalha Cantanhede Araújo. Counselors — Marcelo Luis dos Santos Guimarães, 43, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints facilities manager; wife, Arlete dos Santos Guimarães. Juarez Pereira da Silva, 48, print shop owner and administrator; wife, Polliana Campos Pereira da Silva.

ST. GEORGE UTAH WASHINGTON FIELDS STAKE: (Aug. 11, 2024) President — Blake Isaac Gardner, 47, Intermountain Health, interventional cardiologist; succeeding Joseph Ballard Cox; wife, Amy Adams Gardner. Counselors — David Layton Ipson, 57, consultant; wife, Karen Sheets Ipson. Mark Ronald Wheeler, 55, Willmeng Construction, senior project manager; wife, Kristie Lynne Bird Wheeler.

TARAWA KIRIBATI EAST STAKE: (Aug. 25, 2024) President — Tokarei Rui, 40, Seminaries and Institutes of Religion seminary teacher; succeeding Banririe Benati Nenebwati; wife, Teiti Obeira. Counselors — Kariteti Tonaeka Benteti, 49, Ministry of Internal Affairs assistant treasurer; wife, Teraumwemwe Tuineti Benteti. Timau Peter Itibita, 33, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints facilities manager; wife, Kiriua Toani.

WEST JORDAN UTAH PRAIRIE STAKE: (Aug. 18, 2024) President — Scott Roan Searle, 53, Veritiv corporate account manager; succeeding Dan Paul Farley; wife, Wendy Jo Williams Searle. Counselors — Phillip Matthew Jorgensen, 59, Holiday Oil Corp. director of services; wife, Dawn Renea Peiffer Jorgensen. Jeremy Taft Sorensen, 44, Utah market president at Northwest Bank; wife, Jenifer Linsey Williams Sorensen.