Learn about the new Minnesota Minneapolis Mission leaders

The following new mission president and companion have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in October.

Sam Allred and Marlene Allred | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Sam Allred, 64, and Marlene Allred, seven children, Valley Hills Ward, Heber City Utah North Stake: Minnesota Minneapolis Mission, succeeding President Jeff Gochnour and Sister Jeni Gochnour. Brother and Sister Allred are currently serving as military relations missionaries at the Fort Knox Military Installation in the Kentucky Louisville Mission. Brother Allred is a temple sealer and former stake president, high councilor, bishop, ward Young Men president, elders quorum presidency counselor, temple ordinance worker and missionary in the South Carolina Columbia Mission. He was born in Fresno, California, to Charles William Allred and Marilyn Ruth Allred.

Sister Allred is a former ward Relief Society president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, Primary teacher, Primary music leader, temple ordinance worker and missionary in the England Leeds Mission. She was born in Montpelier, Idaho, to Herman Kohlhepp Teichert and Buhla Ida Teichert.