‘Fear not,’ have courage and press on, Elder Kearon urges Latter-day Saint chaplains

Elder Patrick Kearon, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, shakes hands with attendees at a chaplain training seminar at the Conference Center Theater in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024.

In the military, a battlefield concept called “overwatch” is when supporting units reinforce the efforts of those who are feeling their way forward in darkness, blind to the presence of their enemies.

Speaking to more than 500 Latter-day Saint chaplains and spouses, Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles could not think of better imagery to describe the service and influence of chaplains in “overwatch mode” as they strive to keep an eye on everyone and pray for how they might serve others.

Chaplains endorsed by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are uniquely positioned among multiple faiths worldwide to share the light of Jesus Christ in places where few will go.

“We plead with you to represent the Lord’s Church in a way that will resound upon those who are in your sphere, that they will know there is something higher and holier about you because of how and who you are and because you are reaching,” the Apostle said.

“At the heart of your ‘overwatch’ is President [Russell M.] Nelson’s invitation to help us understand that we are literally spirit children of our Father in Heaven. ... If anybody is here to signal to the world that we don’t have to put up this fight on our own, it is you.”

Elder Patrick Kearon, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks at a chaplain training seminar at the Conference Center Theater in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024.

Radiating joy with smiles and laughter, Elder Kearon was the final speaker in the Church’s 2024 Chaplain Training Seminar at the Conference Center Theater on Wednesday, Oct. 9. Following his remarks, the Apostle remained to meet and greet the chaplains personally.

The annual three-day event, held following October general conference, is sponsored by the Church’s Military Relations and Chaplain Services Division. The theme of the 2024 seminar comes from 2 Timothy 3:14 — “Continue Thou in Christ.”

The Church currently has more than 400 endorsed chaplains serving around the world, according to Military Relations and Chaplain Services Division.

Heartfelt ‘thank you’

Elder Kearon opened his remarks by expressing heartfelt gratitude to the chaplains for their faithful dedication and devoted service in a highly demanding, highly challenging field, going places where many cannot go. “We love you for it,” he said.

The Apostle said he was familiar with military life because during World War II, his father served in the British Royal Air Force and his mother was a British Army nurse.

Attendees laugh as Elder Patrick Kearon, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks at a chaplain training seminar at the Conference Center Theater in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024.

“I grew up in a military setting for at least the first few years of my life,” he said. “If you hear nothing else from me today as you come to the conclusion of your seminar, please hear ‘thank you’ very loud and very clear. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you.”

Avoid normality, invitation to rise

Following the Church’s October 2024 general conference and three days of the Chaplain Training Seminar, Elder Kearon asked the chaplains to consider the “Therefore, what?” of it all.

“What will you go back with?” he said. “I want you to know you are going back with an invitation to rise.”

Elder Kearon counseled to avoid falling into any sense of “normality” in their work.

“In your day to day, we are all at risk of letting what we do become normal. We’re all at risk of drifting towards the softer urges, the more comfortable elements of what we do, if we are not actively being spurred on,” he said. “This is an invitation to avoid any drift towards anything remotely approaching complacency and to realize constantly who you represent and therefore who you are looking for and who you are looking to assist.”

Elder Patrick Kearon, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, shakes hands with Joel Ivie, national chaplain for Border Patrol, at a chaplain training seminar at the Conference Center Theater in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024.

At the beginning of the Church’s “Preach My Gospel” manual, the First Presidency writes, “We invite you to rise to a new sense of commitment to assist our Father and Heaven in His glorious work.”

Elder Kearon said the invitation also applies to chaplains.

“That is a beautiful invitation,” he said. “It is an invitation I need every day, and so do you. ... The Lord needs you to be sharper, to be more aware, to be more engaged, more vigilant and a more devoted servant in His behalf.”

He invited the chaplains to reflect on the messages of the past few days, internalize and record them and create a plan of action for increased personal growth and improvement.

Elder Patrick Kearon, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks at a chaplain training seminar at the Conference Center Theater in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024.

‘Let us all press on’

Elder Kearon asked a pianist to play the hymn “Let Us All Press On” as if they were learning to play the piano and the audience to sing as if they were half asleep on Sunday morning. The resulting music was mediocre.

In contrast, Elder Kearon played a video of The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square singing the same hymn at general conference with the volume turned up.

It was the same words, same melody, but what was different? Audience members noted the timing, the energy, the urgency, the crescendo and more.

Speaking metaphorically, Elder Kearon said, “The point is we all sing the hymn, but how do we sing it?”

Elder Patrick Kearon, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, high-fives a man after a chaplain training seminar at the Conference Center Theater in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024.

He noted the emphasized phrases “Fear not,” “courage” and “unseen power will aid me and you in the glorious cause of truth.”

“This could be your anthem,” he said. “I encourage you to reach for this reinvention, this revitalization of yourself.”

Elder Kearon concluded by sharing scriptures in Doctrine and Covenants 84:88 and John 14:27, which promise the Lord’s protection and peace.”

“Dear friends, fear not, courage, an unseen power will aid me and you in the glorious cause of truth,” he said. “I testify our loving Father in Heaven; His Son, Jesus Christ; of a living Prophet to guide us today in President Nelson, and I testify that prophets will be here to guide us until our beloved Savior returns. Thank you for your service, devotion, love, light, energy and goodness.”

Samantha Sabaupan, Army Reserves 1st Lt. Ezra Sabaupan, and Utah National Guard 1st Lt. Candice Cochegrus chat at a chaplain training seminar at the Conference Center Theater in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. Ezra and Candice are chaplain candidates.

What attendees learned

Chaplain John Chaffin, a border patrol agent stationed in Casa Grande, Arizona, said, “We can’t go back to our normal. We have to rise up and do better. I felt like I need to recommit myself in my ministry.”

2nd Lt. Lexie Blouir, a chaplain candidate in the U.S. Air Force Reserve, attended the seminar with her husband, Phillip Blouir. She appreciated the gratitude Elder Kearon expressed for each chaplain in their various capacities and services. She was touched by the resounding message of the hymn.

“For sure, ‘fear not,’ and have ‘courage,’ and don’t ever normalize what we do,” she said. “We should always be reaching higher and doing better.”

Boder Patrol agent Michael Keith holds his daughter Emily Keith after a chaplain training seminar at the Conference Center Theater in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024.

Chaplain 1st Lt. Sierra Larson of the U.S. Air Force Reserve came to the seminar with her husband, Gunnery Sgt. Joseph Larson of the U.S. Marine Corps. They live in Tampa, Florida, where Hurricane Milton is expected to make landfall soon on the Florida Gulf Coast. The words of “Let Us All Press On” spoke peace and comfort to her heart.

“Fear not, the Lord is with us, we will press on,” she said. “Having that faith and courage and being an example of weathering the storms with all those that you lead, that was the most impressive thing. To be able to have that privilege to weather the storms of people, be it a hurricane or grief or pain or trials or traumas, we are there to weather the storms with people.”

People line up to shake hands with Elder Patrick Kearon, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, at a chaplain training seminar at the Conference Center Theater in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024.

Elder Patrick Kearon, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks at a chaplain training seminar at the Conference Center Theater in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024.

Supervisory Border Patrol agent Daniel Van Orman plays the violin during a chaplain training seminar at the Conference Center Theater in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024.

A choir sings during a chaplain training seminar at the Conference Center Theater in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024.