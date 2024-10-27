Menu
Learn about these 33 new stake presidencies — from Texas to Taiwan

Notices of reorganized stakes from around the world

A stake center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Queen Creek, Arizona, is shown on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. Christine Rappleye, Church News
By Valerie Walton

ABIDJAN COTE D’IVOIRE NIANGON NORTH STAKE: (Aug. 18, 2024) President — Kadjo Constant Angaman, 50, Abidjan Terminal operating agent; succeeding Koffi Guillaume N’guessan; wife, Baziah Marie Ange Seri Angaman. Counselors — Michel Flan, 34, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints treasury accountant and local unit analyst; wife, Gba Doh Lorraine Flan. Didier Bleu, 44, School Alliance communications manager and CCP International assistant manager; wife, Gogui Dominique Andrée Gogoua Bleu.

BEAUMONT TEXAS STAKE: (Aug. 11, 2024) President — Euclides Kish Jasso, 47, Motiva Enterprises LLC environmental manager of chemicals and distribution; succeeding Mark David Ratcliff; wife, Kristi Karene Turley Jasso. Counselors — Bruce Scott Collins, 53, Indorama Ventures turnaround capital projects manager; wife, Nicole Jeanette Boren Collins. Matthew Mason Ruggles, 41, ExxonMobil reliability lead; wife, Meghan Rosann Merritt Ruggles.

BUENOS AIRES ARGENTINA ALDO BONZI STAKE: (Sept. 8, 2024) President — Alfredo Daniel Delgadillo, 43, pastry and bread maker; succeeding Javier Solano Lugo; wife, Karina Matilde Delgadillo. Counselors — Pablo Andres Avila, 32, Inducon Flexible Containers SRL senior accounting and administrative analyst; wife, Wendy Melani Avila. Paul Sabu Pizarro Segovia, 38, assistant to hotel supervisor; wife, Laura Elina Pizarro.

CEBU PHILIPPINES CENTRAL STAKE: (Sept. 22, 2024) President — Edmon Guimalan Cordero, 50, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints clothing supervisor; succeeding Arnulfo Gabunada Gorgonio; wife, Joselyn Postrado Villaruel Cordero. Counselors — Cara Ali Norteza Vergara, 30, JP Morgan Chase cross-skill specialist; wife, Richlyn Carulasan Vergara. Paule Kenji Maglasang Tokunaga, 36, self-employed; wife, Gemma Tomaquin Unabia Tokunaga.

CEDAR HILLS UTAH WEST STAKE: (Sept. 21, 2024) President — Jason Todd Terry, 53, Intermountain Health director of outpatient neuro rehabilitation; succeeding Charles Edward Arnold; wife, Jennifer Clarke Terry. Counselors — Matthew Huber Giles, 52, Brigham Young University physical facilities assistant administration vice president; wife, Kamelle Newton Giles. Steven Rex Fillmore, 44, Seminaries and Institutes of Religion seminary teacher; wife, Mindy Miller Fillmore.

CHEONGJU KOREA STAKE: (May 5, 2024) President — Hongjo Yang, 56, Aveva Korea managing director; succeeding Woo Cheol Lee; wife, Hyeonkyung Lee. Counselors — Woo Kwan Lee, 53, Cheonan Oseong High School high school teacher; wife, Yeongmi Han. Hae Sang Jung, 42, Seminaries and Institutes of Religion coordinator; wife, Jinah Jeong.

GILBERT ARIZONA STAPLEY STAKE: (Sept. 29, 2024) President — Bradley James Johnston, 56, attorney; succeeding James Eldon Brignone; wife, Amy Hansen Johnston. Counselors — Val Jon Carroll, 55, VYC Properties LLC owner; wife, Yoshimi Asada Carroll. Ryan James Milcarek, 34, Arizona State University associate professor; wife, Brittany Anne Jerrett Salvage Milcarek.

GLENDORA CALIFORNIA STAKE: (Sept. 22, 2024) President — David Bryan Cisneros, 59, Haco Culinary CEO; succeeding Richard Alan Lemmon; wife, Shannon Diane Stowell Cisneros. Counselors — Sherman Thomas Moore, 54, Scripps Health corporate vice president; wife, Jennifer Lynne Bassett Moore. Ronald Larsen Willes, 55, Kaiser Permanente senior director; wife, Stephanie Peterson Willes.

GUADALAJARA MÉXICO INDEPENDENCIA STAKE: (Aug. 18, 2024) President — Edgar Antonio Martinez Martinez, 38, Seminaries and Institutes of Religion coordinator; succeeding Quinátzin Reyes Gomez; wife, Manty America de Martinez Vidaña. Counselors — Javier Flores Rosales, 52, maintenance technician; wife, Blanca Estela de Flores Gaytan. Carlos Alejandro Rodriguez Aguillon, 42, Sauro Logistics traffic and monitoring employee; wife, Monica del Rocio de Rodriguez Loza.

GUATEMALA CITY NIMAJUYU STAKE: (Sept. 1, 2024) President — Douglas Manuel Morales Bran, 51, Banco Industrial S.A. deputy operations manager assistant; succeeding Holger Abel Alberto Juarez Ponce; wife, Adriana Lucrecia Velasquez Alvarez de Morales. Counselors — Edyn Orlando Davila Sazo, 44, business owner; wife, Lorena Beatriz Monroy Najera de Davila. Alberto Juarez Ponce, 40, Tomza Group legal department manager; wife, Veronica Ester Fajardo Torres de Juarez.

HENDERSON NEVADA BLACK MOUNTAIN STAKE: (Oct. 13, 2024) President — Jeffery Neil Talbot, 51, Roseman University of Health Sciences research vice president; succeeding Douglas Warren Hedger; wife, Laura Rowe Talbot. Counselors — Travis Daniel Keys, 43, Academica managing director; wife, Kimberly Dianne Law Keys. Brian Christopher Gamett, 49, chiropractor; wife, Janalee Leavitt Gamett.

IRVINE CALIFORNIA STAKE: (Oct. 20, 2024) President — Anthony Taylor Smith, 45, Restaurant 365 CEO and co-founder; succeeding Tait Lee Eyre; wife, Jessica Ann Jones Smith. Counselors — Ryan Macallister Phelps, 45, Cynamic City Capital chief information officer and partner; wife, Rachel Stayner Phelps. Gregory Russell Byers, 51, Chagee operations leader of the U.S.; wife, Jenna Gunnell Byers.

LA ROMANA DOMINICAN REPUBLIC STAKE: (Sept. 8, 2024) President — Andres Francisco Tapia Guerrero, 34, self-employed sales manager and Ministry of Education of the Dominican Republic English teacher; succeeding George Alejandro Marmol; wife, Carla Valentina Guzmán Natalio. Counselors — Mario Antonio Mejia Féliz, 49, Agroesa SRL sales representative; wife, Gleny Herrera de Mejia. Yonathan Abreu López, 37, E&S Furniture and Decorations administrator; wife, Stephany Salcedo.

LAS VEGAS NEVADA SKYE CANYON STAKE: (Sept. 22, 2024) President — Marc Rosell McRae, 39, dentist; succeeding Michael Christopher Gardner; wife, Janelle Kaye Johnson McRae. Counselors — Richard Todd Creer, 44, Kamer Zucker Abbot attorney; wife, Stephanie Clara Foust Creer. Vaughn Clair Stewart, 46, Stewart Legacy Construction president; wife, Amber Lynn Mann Stewart.

LOGAN UTAH YSA 4TH STAKE: (Sept. 15, 2024) President — Eldon Scott Roe, 57, Seminaries and Institutes of Religion employee; succeeding William Brent Evans; wife, Jody Lynn Daniels Roe. Counselors — Blake Lyle Evans, 52, Border States account manager; wife, Holli Anne Johnson Evans. Robert Todd Thornley, 57, CMP P.C. partner; wife, Deanne Pope Thornley.

LOS ANGELES CALIFORNIA STAKE: (Sept. 29, 2024) President — Brian Craig Ames, 42, Goldman Sachs investment adviser; succeeding Steven Michael Rudd; wife, Emily may Hill Ames. Counselors — Trevor Kingsley Brazier, 52, Connexity Inc. product delivery director and Jolt Delivery CEO; wife, Kristen Bird. Jake D Peterson, 38, self-employed; wife, Michelle Allen Peterson.

MONTICELLO UTAH STAKE: (Sept. 29, 2024) President — Bradley David Bunker, 48, business owner; succeeding Kurt Eldon Lewis; wife, Julie Adams Bunker. Counselors — Daniel Greaves Anderson, 59, Anderson-Oliver Title Insurance Agency and Anderson & Anderson PC owner; wife, Sue Ellen Woodward Anderson. Jacob Elmer Palma, 38, Bureau of Land Management field manager; wife, Kelleen Marie Crosby Palma.

NAIROBI KENYA WEST STAKE: (Sept. 1, 2024) President — Peter Ombong’i Ondigo, 39, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints mission housing coordinator; succeeding Prince Henry Omondi; wife, Pauline Khanali Mwambi Ondigo. Counselors — Victor Odhiambo Ochieng, 44, self-employed; wife, Christine Akinyi Ochieng. Karimu Naku, 37, business director; wife, Elizabeth Muyoma Amukhale Naku.

PANAMA CITY FLORIDA STAKE: (Sept. 22, 2024) President — Darren Wayne Bevans, 50, AgReserves general manager; succeeding Jacob Conrad Fish; wife, Christal Lee Fredriksen Bevans. Counselors — David Aaron Miller, 45, Reworld area finance lead; wife, Candic Jones Miller. Jared Welton Pratt, 49, Epiroc vice president of sales and Preferred Compliance Solutions partner; wife, Stephanie Elizabeth McMullen Pratt.

PLAINVIEW NEW YORK STAKE: (Sept. 15, 2024) President — Glenn Michael Edwards, 47, Huntington School District teacher; succeeding Barrett Lynn Richards; wife, Natalie Francoise La Fleur Edwards. Counselors — German Alirio Martinez, 41, Amityville Heart Center medical billing; wife, Janet del Carmen Pineda Martinez. Joseph Ray Bjarnson, 44, Sahn Ward Braff Coschignano PLLC partner; wife, Lindsey Brook McCullough Bjarnson.

REYNOSA MÉXICO EAST STAKE: (Sept. 29, 2024) President — Jose Abel Perez Hernandez, 34, general surgeon; succeeding Martin Berra Enriquez; wife, Nayla Lizzeth Hernandez Morales. Counselors — Andres Almazan Cisneros, 50, Unomedical Devices SA de CV maintenance manager; wife, Rosalba Perez Castro. Angel Moroni Cruz Vazquez, 38, Stanley Black & Decker lead engineer; wife, Darling Dairlice Rodríguez Hernández.

ROUND ROCK TEXAS EAST STAKE: (Sept. 29, 2024) President — Darren Jensen Parker, 55, Vertex territory account manager; succeeding Channing Robert Williams; wife, Wendy Sue Cantrell Parker. Counselors — Adam Cade Wilcox, 43, General Motors development IT manager; wife, Carolyn Anne Curtis Wilcox. Adam Thomas Arnesen, 39, Emerson Electric Co. software product manager; wife, Sarah Michelle Huggard Arnesen.

SAN ANTONIO TEXAS NORTH STAKE: (Sept. 15, 2024) President — Bryan Clifford Carlson, 50, Delta Airlines pilot; succeeding Greg Laurence Neuberger; wife, Kacee Jensen Carlson. Counselors — Jeffrey Charles Gifford, 52, Dykema Gossett PLLC member attorney; wife, Tamara Lynne Eldredge Gifford. John Robert Lowry, 48, PIC Business Systems Inc. chief operations officer and executive vice president; wife, Joann Patterson Lowry.

SANTO DOMINGO DOMINICAN REPUBLIC LOS RESTAURADORES STAKE: (Sept. 15, 2024) President — Laudin Santana Cuevas, 38, telecommunication technician; succeeding Alejandro Mariñex Paniagua; wife, Rosa Gilma Ortiz Feliz. Counselors — Alexander Ortiz Núñez, 47, Claro Dominicana portability executive and Corripio Media Newspaper TODAY employee; wife, Martha Xiomara Landa Rodriguez. Abel Fernando Fernandez, 35, HLJ Services SRL general manager; wife, Gardenia Berbere de Fernandez.

SILVER CREEK ARIZONA STAKE: (Sept. 15, 2024) President — Ira Guy Parry, 46, Ira Parry Custom Builders Inc. president and owner; succeeding Arthur Wayne Hardy; wife, Melissa Ann Gibson Parry. Counselors — Dustin Roy Franco, 53, Occupational Safety Services Inc. president; wife, Sarai Campos Franco. Michael Ron Ellsworth, 54, attorney; wife, Kimberly Dawn Rogers Ellsworth.

STEVENSVILLE MONTANA STAKE: (Sept. 15, 2024) President — Cameron Dawson Criddle, 51, BeeHive Homes of Hamilton owner; succeeding Owen W Robbins; wife, Lisa Kristine Deehr Criddle. Counselors — Robb Ramsey Horlacher, 53, business owner; wife, Amy Carol Black Horlacher. Del Milton Post, 47, attorney; wife, Nicole Faye Nichols Post.

TAINAN TAIWAN STAKE: (Aug. 11, 2024) President — Jung Chin Tsai, 52, Innolux Optoelectronics Co. Ltd. senior engineer; succeeding Te Lung Liu; wife, Hui Rong Luo. Counselors — Ming I Huang, 50, manager; wife, Chia Chen Hsieh. Jui Hung Wei, 52, Wei Ruihong Traditional Chinese Medicine Clinic traditional Chinese medicine practitioner.

TIERRA DEL FUEGO ARGENTINA STAKE: (Sept. 22, 2024) President — Heber Leonel Frau, 40, teacher; succeeding Lucas Daniel Pedro Romano; wife, Ruth Elizabeth Pontelli Frau. Counselors — Jose Francisco Aguirre Villarroel, 32, Savings and Insurance Bank commercial representative; wife, Cecilia Irene Aguirre Villarroel. Israel Sebastian Arario, 37, National University of Tierra del Fuego professor, and self-employed adviser; wife, Rebeca Victoria Romeu.

TORREÓN MÉXICO STAKE: (Oct. 13, 2024) President — Francisco Javier Fonseca Torres, 60, company owner and general director; succeeding Ricardo Ismael Silva Hernandez; wife, Ma. Margarita de Fonseca Castañeda. Counselors — Daniel Gomez Junco Santillan, 34, SEUAC administrative manager; wife, Ad-Ragu Abish de los Santos Canaan. Jacob Castañeda Cepeda, 32, Judicial Branch of the Federation judicial officer; wife, Maria Cristina Esparza de la Rosa.

TOTONICAPÁN GUATEMALA STAKE: (Sept. 22, 2024) President — Wilson Geovany Socop Gutiérrez, 53, Agros International manager; succeeding Mario Rodolfo Juárez Urrutia; wife, Olga Lidia Rodríguez Vásquez. Counselors — Lester René Herrera Velásquez, 38, Swiss Association for Development and Cooperation general accountant; wife, Gladys Dianira Avila Reyes de Herrera. Manuel Doroteo Tzul Alvarado, 45, Mayaversatil financial manager; wife, Norma Elizabeth Barrios Coyoy de Tzul.

UPLAND CALIFORNIA STAKE: (Sept. 8, 2024) President — Serge Woodruff Mayer, 43, Woodruff Mayer Architecture Inc. principal architect; succeeding Todd Jerry Nielsen; wife, Sara Dawn Hauver Mayer. Counselors — David Lee Frandsen, 56, nurse practitioner; wife, Kimberly Dee Hellings Frandsen. Alvaro Gabriel Ayala, 48, ILink Business Management Inc. president; wife, Evelyn Moya Ayala.

VILLA NUEVA HONDURAS STAKE: (Sept. 8, 2024) President — Luis Francisco Reyes Flores, 36, Otti Investments administrative manager; succeeding Juan Dario Pineda Herrera; wife, Keiry Paola Enamorado de Reyes. Counselors — Manuel Diaz Diaz, 54, self-employed; wife, Iris Suyapa Tome de Diaz. Yader Alberto Sanchez Urbina, 36, entrepreneur; wife, Osiris Marlene Pinto de Sanchez.

WEST JORDAN UTAH OQUIRRH POINT STAKE: (Sept. 29, 2024) President — Peter Glen Bradford, 48, AgReserves Inc. IT director; succeeding Derrel William Grappendorf; wife, Sharey Meldrum Bradford. Counselors — Jason Andrew Davis, 55, Oquirrh Mountain Utah Temple recorder; wife, January Best Davis. Daniel William Johnson, 48, West Valley City public works director; wife, Cynthia Donell Hansen Johnson.

