Learn about these 13 new, 10 reorganized stakes around the globe — from Arizona to Zimbabwe

A stake center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

New stakes

A new stake has been created from the Akure Nigeria District. The Akure Nigeria Stake, which consists of the Ado-Ekiti 1st, Ado-Ekiti 2nd and Oda branches and the Oba-Ile, Oke Ijebu, Oke-Aro, Oluwatuyi and Oyemekun wards, was created by Elder Isaac K. Morrison, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Sancho N. Chukwu, an Area Seventy.

AKURE NIGERIA STAKE: (Sept. 22, 2024) President — Michael Oluwadare Ogungbemi, 48, Ajoni Local Council Development Area executive chairman and Krismick Nigeria Limited KNL CEO; wife, Christianah Olawumi Olayinka Ojo Ogungbemi. Counselors — Bankole Joshua Akinmola, 44, Onepcb Global Consult managing director; wife, Titilayo Christianah Alade Akinmola. Taiwo Akin Akinyemi, 36, Hallmark University lecturer; wife, Oladoyin Mercy Peters Akinyemi.

A new stake has been created from the Harare Zimbabwe East and Harare Zimbabwe South stakes. The Harare Zimbabwe Chitungwiza Stake, which consists of the Dombotombo and Southlea Park branches and the Chitungwiza, Marondera, Seke and Zengeza wards, was created by Elder Carlos A. Godoy and Elder Vaiangina Sikahema, General Authority Seventies.

HARARE ZIMBABWE CHITUNGWIZA STAKE: (Nov. 3, 2024) President — Marshal Munyaradzi, 32, Color Tech Group Co. CEO; wife, Muchaneta Portia Shumba Bomba. Counselors — Dennis Mukototsi, 47, Government of Zimbabwe central intelligence officer; wife, Evelyn Dimingu Mukototsi. Rogers Makosa, 38, Ministry of Home Affairs police officer and teacher; wife, Anna Mataa.

A new stake has been created from the Jos Nigeria District. The Jos Nigeria Stake, which consists of the Bassa, Dadin Kowa, Mangu and Rantiya branches and the Bauchi, Bukuru, Dogon Dutse, Farin Gada and Jos wards, was created by Elder Adeyinka A. Ojediran, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Chimaroke G. Udeichi, an Area Seventy.

JOS NIGERIA STAKE: (Sept. 22, 2024) President — Joseph Josiah Eduok, 42, J.J. Eduok Biomedical Equipment Engr. Co. CEO; wife, Mwanret Happy Danan Eduok. Counselors — Domkat Stephen Bess, 36, Plateau State Government principal analyst; wife, Philip Nensokmwa Bawun Bess. Kishak Philip Bawun, 37, Optimum Emprie Autos and Services director; wife, Martha Uchenna Iroegbu Bawun.

A new stake has been created from the Kingman Arizona Stake. The Kingman Arizona North Stake, which consists of the Dolan Springs and Peach Springs branches and the Centennial Park, Desert Willow, Stockton Hill and White Cliffs wards, was created by Elder Hans T. Boom, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Thomas A. Thomas, an Area Seventy.

KINGMAN ARIZONA NORTH STAKE: (Sept. 29, 2024) President — Ryan Charles Swigert, 45, River Rock Oral Surgery LLC owner; wife, Bronwynn Blake Swigert. Counselors — Phillip Warren Allred, 49, American Woodmark Corp. engineering manager; wife, Stacie Lanae Flake Allred. Kitric H Merritt, 65, Kit’s Kits Inc. president; wife, Stacy D Campbell Merritt.

A new stake has been created from the Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo Mont Ngafula Stake. The Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo Binza UPN Stake, which consists of the Badiadingi, Binza UPN, Buadi, Lukunga and Nsanga Maba wards, was created by Elder Christophe G. Giraud-Carrier, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder David Ngabizele, an Area Seventy.

KINSHASA DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF THE CONGO BINZA UPN STAKE: (Sept. 15, 2024) President — Kinzana Pacha Bunga, 34, National Pedagogical University work manager; wife, Bunga Bwesa Mfutila. Counselors — Boris Mbolela Kabeya, 37, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints family history area manager; wife, Bijoux Ngoya Kabeya. Saya Abell Ngulu, 59, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter- day Saints director; wife, Mantesa Evelyne Mfutila.

A new stake has been created from the Lagos Nigeria Yaba Stake. The Lekki Nigeria Stake, which consists of the Ajah, Badore, Ikoyi, Lakowe, Lekki and Sangotedo wards, was created by Elder Isaac K. Morrison, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Christian C. Chigbundu, an Area Seventy.

LEKKI NIGERIA STAKE: (Oct. 20, 2024) President — Victor Bassey Etim Ukorebi, 49, Brigham Young University–Pathway Worldwide international area manager and Africa team lead; wife, Katie Mae Carr Ukorebi. Counselors — Ayodeji Chukwueku Igwe, 42, Ace Facades Ltd. managing director; wife, Chiamaka Sandra Egwu Igwe. Jude Ezenwa Akunne, 41, driver; wife, Sandra Chinyere Oyem.

A new stake has been created from the Logan Utah YSA 1st and Logan Utah YSA 7th stakes. The Logan Utah YSA 8th Stake, which consists of the Logan YSA 4th, Logan YSA 6th, Logan YSA 7th, Logan YSA 10th, Logan YSA 24th and Logan YSA 46th wards, was created by Elder Alexander Dushku, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Thomas K. Checketts, an Area Seventy.

LOGAN UTAH YSA 8TH STAKE: (Sept. 15, 2024) President — Robert Brian Funk, 59, Wasatch Acquisitions and Capital Inc. general counsel; wife, Nancy Christensen Funk. Counselors — Benjamin Clegg, 62, Purestream director of engineering; wife, Janet Burr Clegg. Todd Richards Hougaard, 59, Blitsco CEO and founder; wife, Shannon Eardley Hougaard.

A new stake has been created from the Madang Papua New Guinea District. The Madang Papua New Guinea Stake, which consists of the Bilia, Madang 1st, Madang 2nd, Madang 3rd and Wali wards, was created by Elder Peter F. Meurs, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Robert H. Simpson, an Area Seventy.

MADANG PAPUA NEW GUINEA STAKE: (Sept. 22, 2024) President — Nyman Hota, 47, Seminaries and Institutes of Religion coordinator; wife, Lulu Hota. Counselors — Ralph Masalo, 47, Hardware Haus Ltd. shop manager; wife, Serah Masalo. Ian Robinson Rebon, 36, Hardware Haus store clerk; wife, Jessica Rebon Wasi.

A new stake has been created from the Provo Utah Married Student 2nd Stake. The Provo Utah Married Student 4th Stake, which consists of the Provo Married Student 16th, Provo Married Student 17th, Provo Married Student 19th, Provo Married Student 24th, Provo Married Student 25th, Provo Married Student 26th, Provo Married Student 42nd and Provo Married Student 43rd wards, was created by Elder Jörg Klebingat, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Hutch U. Fale, an Area Seventy.

PROVO UTAH MARRIED STUDENT 4TH STAKE: (Sept. 29, 2024) President — Shawn Daniel Moon, 57, FranklinCovey senior consultant and Zerorez CEO; wife, Michele Garbett Moon. Counselors — Richard Wayne Francis, 58, dentist; wife, Natalie Olsen Francis. Kent Merrill Gledhill, 60, radiologist; wife, Tanna Marie Winder Gledhill.

A new stake has been created from the Provo Utah YSA 3rd Stake. The Provo Utah YSA 22nd Stake, which consists of the Provo YSA 30th (Spanish), Provo YSA 31st, Provo YSA 32nd, Provo YSA 40th, Provo YSA 41st, Provo YSA 71st (Spanish) and Provo YSA 75th (Spanish) wards, was created by Elder Hugo E. Martínez, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Colin C. Stauffer, an Area Seventy.

PROVO UTAH YSA 22ND STAKE: (Oct. 13, 2024) President — Edgar Garcia Garcia, 56, Barbacoa Inc. CEO; wife, Tania Lorena Zelaya Heredia Garcia. Counselors — Bryan Curtis Tagge, 58, physician and surgeon; wife, Stephanie Lynne Hansen Tagge. Cory Robert Robison, 50, Stonehenge Care CEO; wife, Marilyn Weatherston Robison.

A new stake has been created from the Moscow Idaho Stake. The Pullman Washington Stake, which consists of the Colfax, Pioneer Hill, Pullman YSA, Sunnyside and Terre View wards, was created by Elder Mark A. Bragg, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Randall A. Brown, an Area Seventy.

PULLMAN WASHINGTON STAKE: (Oct. 13, 2024) President — David Michael Rees, 41, certified registered nurse anesthesiologist; wife, Ashley Higginson Rees. Counselors — Mark Shaw Robinson, 60, Meter Group business development manager; wife, Sharon Christine Harper Robinson. Jacob Darwin Amasa Spencer, 35, Van Houten Construction partner and owner; wife, Angela Dawn Bethel Spencer.

A new stake has been created from the Spanish Fork Utah Maple Mountain Stake. The Spanish Fork Utah Sunny Ridge Stake, which consists of the East Bench, Spanish Fork 20th (Spanish), Spanish Highlands 1st, Spanish Highlands 2nd, Sunny Ridge 1st, Sunny Ridge 2nd and Sunny Ridge 3rd wards, was created by Elder Erich W. Kopischke, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Kevin G. Brown, an Area Seventy.

SPANISH FORK UTAH SUNNY RIDGE STAKE: (Sept. 15, 2024) President — Brayden Thomas McBride, 45, doctor; wife, Cassy Eppich McBride. Counselors — Cameron Sylvan Buhler, 58, dentist; wife, Wendy Lynn O’Brien Buhler. Tyler Michael Heaps, 42, Central Bank vice president and mortgage department manager; wife, Jill Ann Packard Heaps.

A new stake has been created from the McAllen Texas and McAllen Texas West stakes. The Weslaco Texas Stake, which consists of the Hidalgo (Spanish), Pharr 1st (Spanish), Pharr 2nd, Weslaco 1st and Weslaco 2nd (Spanish) wards, was created by Elder Edward Dube, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Kyle A. Vest, an Area Seventy.

WESLACO TEXAS STAKE: (Sept. 15, 2024) President — Jason Paul Hess, 41, property manager; wife, Lara Leigh Gamble Hess. Counselors — David Polendo Vives, 45, self-employed; wife, Perla Yleenia Sanchez Polendo. Jaime Alejandro de Anda, 46, Ida Public Schools farm manager and educator; wife, Alpha Karina Amador Bonilla.

Reorganized stakes

APPLE VALLEY CALIFORNIA STAKE: (Sept. 15, 2024) President — Marc Stewart Lacey, 55, Silver Valley Unified School District assistant superintendent; succeeding Bruce William Ebmeyer; wife, Nicole Michelle Bunting Lacey. Counselors — Kevin Thomas Wheeler, 44, dentist; wife, Caroline Marie Sepp Wheeler. Brian Scott Hume, 36, Genesis Industrial Supply Inc. regional sales manager; wife, Caitlin Paige Heywood Hume.

BRASÍLIA BRAZIL TAGUATINGA STAKE: (Sept. 22, 2024) President — Geison Rodrigo dos Santos, 48, Bank of Brazil S.A. strategic unit adviser; succeeding Antônio Alex de Almeida Castro; wife, Leidy Soares Cezer dos Santos. Counselors — Cleverson Costa de Almeida, 36, Fluxo Verde Consulting and Training, and Sweet Cottage Confectionery CEO; wife, Margot Fraga Souza de Almeida. Clayton John Alves Barros, 36, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints regional welfare and self-reliance manager; wife, Danielle Alves de Souza Barros.

HIGHLAND UTAH EAST STAKE: (Sept. 29, 2024) President — Ryan Paul Dewey, 48, Landmark Holdings managing partner; succeeding Tyler Whiteley Sheffield; wife, Melanie Quinn Dewey. Counselors — Thomas Brady Mather, 54, Altabank commercial relationship manager; wife, Lora Ann Lee Mather. Gary Allan Clinger, 53, Adobe director of marketing; wife, Allison Kay Balmforth Clinger.

HURST TEXAS STAKE: (Oct. 13, 2024) President — Todd Travis Hickson, 43, Bella Builders owner; succeeding Chandler Kurt Growald; wife, Abby Marie Talich Hickson. Counselors — Paea Mohutala Vimahi, 58, American Airlines fleet service clerk; wife, ‘Unaloto Hafoka Vimahi. Howard Lee Skinner Jr., 67, retired; wife, Theresa Jane Main Skinner.

LIVERMORE CALIFORNIA STAKE: (Sept. 15, 2024) President — Justin J Webb, 52, Wesco Intl. regional vice president; succeeding Troy Kevin Witt; wife, Dena Lee Ann Stewart Webb. Counselors — Scott Douglas Adams, 63, Shea Homes human resources director; wife, Kathryn Joyce Robins Adams. Clinton Mark Jensen, 46, Kaiser Permanente business information security officer; wife, Marianne Turner Jensen.

MARANA ARIZONA STAKE: (Oct. 13, 2024) President — David Alan Parry, 54, ENT, head and neck surgeon; succeeding Kenneth Russell Moeller; wife, Hilary Porter Parry. Counselors — Michael Brett Hancock, 51, landscape contractor; wife, Felisa Marie Smith Hancock. Robert Hancock Eagar, 52, Bandera Healthcare nursing home administrator; wife, Karli Crista Holdener Eagar.

SALT LAKE UTAH STAKE (TONGAN): (Sept. 15, 2024) President — Kautai Bronson Olevao, 47, Pioneer Youth Services clinical director; succeeding Suliasi Fakatoumafi Tukuafu; wife, Tiare Clementine Tupua Olevao. Counselors — ‘Ofa Ki Sasmoa Olive, 57, Delta Airlines customer service agent; wife, Lavinia Talalua Mo’unga Olive. Pasili Latu, 61, North Park Transportation linehaul driver; wife, Talita Kiumi Mahina Latu.

SAN FERNANDO CALIFORNIA STAKE (SPANISH): (Aug. 18, 2024) President — Erick Sosa Rondero, 48, Prototypez Studios CEO; succeeding Marco Antonio Albarracin Gonzalez; wife, Erika Lizeth Sosa Soto. Counselors — Ricardo Marcelo Merchan, 53, social worker; wife, Claudia Lorena Merchan. Eduardo Miguel Seminario, 42, Glendale Unified School District psychological services provider; wife, Amanda Jean Seminario.

SANTIAGO CHILE JAVIERA CARRERA STAKE: (Nov. 3, 2024) President — Claudio Antonio Candia Venegas, 51, EY Audit Ltd. advanced area facilities administrator; succeeding Manuel Patricio Vera Herrera; wife, Marcela Andrea de Candia Muñoz. Counselors — Cristian Andres Diaz Diaz, 47, Alumar Ltd. administrator; wife, Paola Elizabeth Fuentealba Conejeros. Jaime Diego Ismail Wastavino, 30, Banco Falabella senior analyst; wife, Marjorie Grisel Rojas Meriño.

ST. GEORGE UTAH SOUTHGATE STAKE: (Sept. 29, 2024) President — Owen Daniel West IV, 46, HeliaData founder and CEO; succeeding James William Bown; wife, Britni Jean Manning West. Counselors — Adam Henry Dye, 43, family nurse practitioner; wife, Brittnee Ivie Dye. Jordan David Merrill, 43, Intermountain Health community health employee; wife, Talia Ann Howes Merrill.