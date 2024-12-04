Sister Tamara W. Runia, second from left, and Sister Tracy Y. Browning, third from left, visit children in Accra, Ghana, on Nov. 19, 2024, with Sister Olufunmilayo Ojediran, Sister Lucie Kyungu and Sister Hannah Morrison, the wives of the members of the Africa West Area presidency.

Nearing the end of a 10-day ministry assignment in the Africa West Area of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Sister Tracy Y. Browning told those listening during an area-wide devotional, “We have seen miracles, we have felt the abundance of God’s Spirit, and we have learned much.”

The second counselor in the Primary general presidency testified from Accra, Ghana, of Jesus Christ.

“President Russell M. Nelson said, ‘I call upon you to talk of Christ, testify of Christ, have faith in Christ and rejoice in Christ.’ This is an invitation he was making as he asked us to rededicate our lives to Jesus Christ,” Sister Browning said.

Sister Browning was with Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, in Ghana, the Ivory Coast and Nigeria from Nov. 15-25, where they trained ward and stake Primary and Young Women leaders, spoke to missionaries, testified in devotionals and ministered to individuals and families.

They were joined by their husbands, Brother Brady Browning and Brother Scott Runia, and members of the Africa West Area presidency.

Sister Tracy Y. Browning of the Primary general presidency shows how to make finger hearts at a devotional in Accra, Ghana, on Nov. 24, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Sister Browning said that in each country, she heard three words over and over again that left an impression on her heart: “You are welcome.”

“Everywhere I have been, someone has said to me, ‘You are welcome.’ It has brought joy to my heart,” Sister Browning said in the devotional on Sunday, Nov. 24.

During the devotional, Sister Runia invited the congregation to improve their prayers by imagining the Savior Jesus Christ beside them as their mediator with Heavenly Father — and then to be still and see what thoughts come into their mind and heart about their worth and God’s love.

And Elder Alfred Kyungu, General Authority Seventy and area president, testified of the importance of acting on the principles of the gospel. He referred to the song, “I Will Walk with Jesus” from the new hymnbook Hymns — For Home and Church.

“Can you walk with someone when you are sitting on your sofa?” Elder Kyungu asked. “To walk means you need to rise up, you need to stand, you need to move. You need action. … The speed doesn’t matter, but we need to walk — one step at a time as we are walking with Jesus Christ.”

Helping youth feel God’s love

Sister Tamara W. Runia teaches Africa West Area youth about feeling God's love and recognizing their self-worth in Accra, Ghana, on Nov. 19, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

During a youth devotional held in Accra, Ghana, on Nov. 19 and broadcast to youth in the area, Sister Runia spoke about feeling God’s love for the young women and young men and about how they can understand their divine worth.

“Sometimes we tie our worth to our obedience, and that is wrong. They are not the same. ...Your worth was given to you by God, and there’s nothing that you or anyone else can do to change it,” Sister Runia said.

Showing the congregation several images of the universe, of stars and galaxies and of the infinite creations of God, she said: “Do you want to know what the great secret of the universe is? ... We are His greatest creation, we are His work and His glory.” She reassured the youth that “just because we don’t remember our Heavenly Father, it doesn’t mean that He has forgotten us.”

Sister Runia referenced President Russell M. Nelson’s teachings that everyone needs to repent, and she reminded the youth they can turn to Christ.

Elder Isaac K. Morrison, General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the Africa West Area presidency, also spoke to the youth, inviting them to make an effort to get a patriarchal blessing.

“It is good that you take your blessing early so that you can know of God’s will for your life. It will be your personal guide,” he said.

Ministering to children

Sister Tracy Y. Browning of the Primary general presidency plays a game with children in Accra, Ghana, on Nov. 19, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

During their time in Accra, the general officers visited the Kathy Knowles Community Library. The library provides opportunities and resources for children to engage in positive developmental activities, such as reading and interacting with each other, explained Africa Newsroom.

Senior sister missionaries from the Africa West Area office volunteer twice a week and play games, do arts and crafts, sing and read with the children.

The children performed a welcome song for Sister Browning and Sister Runia and the wives of the area presidency members and taught them some local traditional dances. The leaders also participated in games, coloring, reading and blowing bubbles with the children.

At the end of the visit, the children sang “I Am a Child of God” to say goodbye.

Sister Tamara W. Runia of the Young Women general presidency dances with children in Accra, Ghana, on Nov. 19, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Sister Tamra W. Runia of the Young Women general presidency and Sister Tracy Y. Browning of the Primary general presidency, seated together in the center of the front row, take a photo with missionaries in the Nigeria Abuja Mission on Nov. 21, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Sister Tracy Y. Browning of the Primary general presidency takes a selfie with women in Abuja, Nigeria, on Nov. 20, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints