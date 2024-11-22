‘A one-by-one ministry’: President Freeman and Sister Yee inspire Latter-day Saints across Europe

“To take care of all of God’s children is a remarkable thing,” said Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In early November, President Freeman and second counselor in the Relief Society presidency Sister Kristin M. Yee both began ministries in Europe as reported on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

“Part of the great work of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is to provide relief,” shared President Freeman who, just as Sister Yee, spent time in local food banks, spreading the light and love of Jesus Christ.

In efforts to minister one by one, President Freeman met with Latter-day Saint youth in Scotland, Norway and England during their ministries and also held devotionals for missionaries in Edinburgh, Scotland. Sister Yee served the Saints in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and England, reminding them that they are seen, known and loved.

‘Sometimes our light is the most powerful thing’

On Friday Nov. 1, President Freeman began her 10-day, four-country ministry in northern Europe. Accompanied by other Church leaders, President Freeman began by visiting the site of a Ronald McDonald House being built near a new children’s hospital — also under construction — in Dublin, Ireland. Ronald McDonald Houses accommodate families with hospitalized children who are being treated at nearby hospitals and medical facilities. Furnishing, fixtures and equipment will all be funded thanks to a donation made by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“One of the great humanitarian works that is happening here is this care for families who have sick children, who will have to leave their home and come and stay at the hospital in order to receive the care that they need,” President Freeman said.

Impressed with the people who work at the Ronald McDonald House, President Freeman shared how “this is more than just a cause for them. They were so concerned with each individual story, just as the Savior was for them. This was a one-by-one ministry.”

Later, President Freeman met with some young women and their leaders. Latter-day Saint Meka Strack, 19, said “It was good to be able to feel like we’re seen and that we that we’re looked after and that we’re part of something bigger than just us. I really love that she took the time to listen to us.”

On Nov. 2, President Freeman attended a seminary graduation to share thoughts and impressions: “Sometimes our light is the most powerful thing that you bring to a situation,” testified President Freeman.

From her experience, President Freeman shared how she has the “opportunity to work with the young women primarily, but [also] the youth at large and the rising generation of the Church. I believe in them. I trust them. As we equip and empower them to rely on their testimony of Jesus Christ, they will share that testimony, that light, with the entire world as disciples of Jesus Christ.”

On Nov. 5, President Freeman learned about her Scottish ancestors at a cemetery in the countryside of Edinburgh, Scotland. “This has been a really unique experience for me because most of my ancestry comes from Ireland, Scotland and England,” she said.

She was also able to visit a homestead where her family raised sheep as well as a couple of historic churches of the Church of Scotland where her ancestors worshipped. “To be able to have been here in this part of the world that I’ve never been to before, and to consider my own roots and my ancestors and the strength that comes from their stories has been remarkable. To walk these lands and have this experience is something I won’t ever forget,” President Freeman said.

To help feed those in need, the Church of Jesus Christ is collaborating with the Matsentralen food bank in Oslo, Norway, which President Freeman and other Church leaders visited to help serve alongside volunteers and service missionaries. “We had the experience to look at all of the food that they are utilizing to help give people a second chance and to be able to help care for their own here in Norway,” President Freeman said. “I actually got to help pack a birthday box for a 16-year-old boy who will be having his birthday soon, and we went through and picked out cake and some frosting and some gifts,” she added.

During a devotional for youth, President Freeman expounded on her opportunity to visit the four European cities that are getting new temples — the Dublin, Ireland; Edinburgh, Scotland; Oslo, Norway; and Birmingham, England temples. Youth and young adults shared their joy and anticipation for the houses of the Lord to be built.

Oliver Judson, a young adult in Norway, said, “I was very relieved because then we wouldn’t have to travel so far to go to Stockholm or Copenhagen, and I just felt joy that finally we will be able to go to the temple in Norway as well.”

‘You are seen, you are known, and you are loved’

Sister Yee began her 10-day ministry on Nov. 1 at a food bank in Helsinki operated by the Church of Finland. The Church of Jesus Christ in Finland donates and coordinates aid for the organization. Meeting with Sinikka Backman, the organization’s director, Sister Yee expressed her gratitude as “it was special to see [Backman’s] dedication and efforts, 25 years of working in that food pantry to ensure that anybody in need receives food and is treated with kindness and dignity.”

Speaking to Relief Society sisters in Finland’s capital city, Sister Yee conveyed President Russell M. Nelson’s teachings about God’s unique love and mercy for those who have entered into a covenant or promise with Him; inviting the sisters to strengthen their bonds with God and to experience His love.

“Never suppress a generous thought that comes to your heart [for those generous thoughts] come from the Lord, especially thoughts that come to sisters’ hearts come from God. You are seen, you are known, and you are loved,” Sister Yee concluded.

Five years have passed since a representative from the Relief Society general presidency visited Finland, a country now home to almost 5,000 Latter-day Saints spread across 29 congregations and a temple located in Helsinki.

Sister Yee shared of an experience she had while she joined young adults in Sweden to help distribute food to those displaced on the streets of Stockholm. “I ended up in a little depot area with a dear sister named Veronika,” Sister Yee shared. “Her head was down, and she was sitting in a wheelchair.” Sister Yee continued: “I remember tapping her on the shoulder, and she looked up, and I said, ‘Would you be interested in a meal tonight?’ And she answered saying, ‘Yes, I’ve been hoping for one. I just didn’t know if it would come.’”

While in Europe, Sister Yee also spent some time in Scotland, learning more about her ancestors and family’s connection to the area. “I’ve never been so blessed with so many family connections throughout my service as I have in the last two years,” she said. “He wants to bless us, and our families in our service are not separate, and it was a privilege and a blessing.”

At the conclusion of her ministry, Sister Yee participated in a Light the World event at County Hall in London on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

