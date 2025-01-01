President Russell M. Nelson is pictured with a framed copy of "The Living Christ: The Testimony of the Apostles."

On the first day of 2025, Church President Russell M. Nelson reflected on the 25th anniversary of the publication of “The Living Christ: The Testimony of the Apostles.”

President Nelson is one of four living Apostles who signed the landmark document, along with his counselors in the First Presidency, President Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring, and President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve.

“The Living Christ” was published exactly 25 years ago today, on Jan. 1, 2000, President Nelson wrote in a Jan. 1 social media post.

“Over the last quarter century this testimony has been read, studied and even memorized by countless disciples of Jesus Christ. My study of this testimony increases my desire, every day, to be more like Him,” he wrote. “As I celebrate my 101st New Year’s Day, I continue to love the opportunity it provides for fresh starts, new perspectives, and new and renewed resolutions.”

As people consider their resolutions for the new year, President Nelson extended the invitation “to come to the temple as often as your circumstances allow.”

“In the house of the Lord, we focus on Jesus Christ. We learn of Him and His gospel. We make covenants which bind us to Him and to our Heavenly Father. Through these temple experiences and others, we are strengthened to achieve our New Year’s resolutions,” he wrote.

“My dear friends, may this new year be filled with the light, love, joy, and power of our Savior and Redeemer, who is the Living Christ.”

President Nelson’s 2025 New Year’s Day social media post comes after similar invitations in 2024, 2023 and 2022.