Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman is greeted on the tiny island of Tonoas in the western Pacific Ocean on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.

Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman and Sister Tracy Y. Browning , second counselor in the Primary general presidency, recently returned from an 11-day ministry in the Asia North Area.

Each accompanied by her respective husband — Brother Greg Freeman and Brother Brady Browning — they ministered separately in various locations.

‘Help them feel seen and loved’

First to arrive in Japan, Sister Browning visited a ward in Sapporo. Sharing a message in Primary, she noticed a little girl in the front row whose face lit up with a growing smile each time Sister Browning met her gaze, so she made a point to connect with her throughout her message.

Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, together with her husband, Brother Brady Browning, and Elder John A. McCune, General Authority Seventy and president of the Asia North Area, and his wife, Sister Debbra McCune, meet with children in Sendai, Japan, on Feb. 8, 2025.

Later, at a children’s devotional, the same girl ran up to Sister Browning and gave her a big hug before taking her place in the children’s choir.

“How little is required to notice someone and help them feel seen and loved,” Sister Browning told the Church News, testifying of the “mighty impact” it has on others to feel and receive the Savior’s love.

The greatest work

President Freeman’s ministry in Japan started with a nationwide broadcast to more than 225 congregations across Japan for young single adults and their leaders. She taught about God’s love and helping others find healing and joy through finding Jesus Christ.

“You live in a country where not a lot of people believe in Jesus Christ — but you do,” she said in a report on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

President Freeman echoed what President Russell M. Nelson has said about the most important work on the earth today. She reminded members that part of their greatest work is to “bring people to Christ, as many people as we can bring,” President Freeman said.

After the devotional, young adult Shizuku Nakazono said , “With the Lord, I strongly felt that anything could be possible.”

‘Jesus Christ is real’

President Freeman met with a Young Women group in Hiroshima, Japan, for an activity planned around the 2025 youth theme , “Look unto Christ,” based on Doctrine and Covenants 6:36 .

Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman visits with young women and missionaries as they create bookmarks with their favorite scriptures in Fukuoka, Japan, on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

One young woman asked President Freeman what “look unto Christ” means to her. She answered with verse 37 :

“Behold the wounds which pierced my side, and also the prints of the nails in my hands and feet.”

President Freeman taught that remembering Jesus Christ’s sacrifice and example of service will help them feel His companionship and love.

“Jesus Christ is real,” she said. “He knows our names. He knows our needs. He will be there to give us strength.”

‘He just asked if I believed’

President Freeman, who serves on the Missionary Executive Council of the Church, also met with missionaries from the Japan Kobe Mission. She taught them what she learned about the power of belief in Christ and His gospel when she was called as Young Women general president.

Missionaries from the Japan Kobe Mission participate in a missionary meeting with Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

After President Nelson extended the call for her to serve as the Young Women general president, President Freeman wondered what qualified her for the calling.

“He didn’t ask for my resume. He didn’t ask for my qualifications. He didn’t ask what I was good at,” recalled President Freeman, saying the one question the Prophet had asked her was enlightening.

“He just asked if I believed. … I think sometimes we forget that our belief can help us do things that we would never have imagined would be true about us,” President Freeman said.

‘Ready to be challenged’

Ministering in South Korea, Sister Browning visited the home of a Latter-day Saint family. One of the children told her he was “ready to be challenged” by Primary.

Sister Browning was powerfully impressed by his desire and told him about the Primary service initiative in which Primary children will lead out an effort to contribute to their communities in meaningful ways.

Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, stands at the pulpit with a Primary child in Seoul, South Korea on Feb. 19, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Discipleship is an ‘amazing adventure’

President Freeman reminded youth and young single adults in Guam of their divine potential. She recounted the biblical example of Peter, who overcame fatigue, doubts and fears by having faith in Jesus Christ.

She said being a disciple of Christ is an “amazing adventure” — a message that resonated with Reid Fillmore, a member from Yigo.

“Faith is not just believing. It’s going out and doing,” Fillmore said in a report on the Church’s Guam Newsroom sit e.

Deep faith and strength

Both President Freeman and Sister Browning saw the Lord’s hand in the lives of the Saints they visited.

Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman speaks at a devotional for youth, young single adults and their parents in Chuuk, Micronesia, on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“They are blessed with deep faith in Jesus Christ and a sincere desire to keep their covenants,” Sister Browning said.