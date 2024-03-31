‘Joy comes from and because of’ the Savior, President Nelson says in new video

In a video released on Easter Sunday, March 31, 2024, President Russell M. Nelson speaks about joy available in this life and eternity because of Jesus Christ.

In the final in a series of 15 videos released by members of the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Church President Russell M. Nelson said the Savior made joy possible for all of Heavenly Father’s children.

President Nelson’s Easter testimony video is based on two previous general conference messages.

In his October 2016 message titled “Joy and Spiritual Survival,” he taught that the Savior was focused on joy to help Him endure the agony of the cross.

“What was the joy that was set before Him? Surely it included the joy of cleansing, healing, and strengthening us; the joy of paying for the sins of all who would repent; the joy of making it possible for you and me to return home.”

In President Nelson’s April 2018 message titled “Revelation for the Church, Revelation for Our Lives,” he taught about realities only made possible because of Jesus Christ.

“Without His Resurrection, death would be the end. Our Savior’s Atonement made eternal life a possibility and immortality a reality for all.”

President Nelson on the Savior

President Nelson was sustained in general conference as a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on April 7, 1984, at the same time as President Dallin H. Oaks. President Nelson was set apart as President of the Church on Jan. 14, 2018. He has spoken in general conference 111 times.

One year ago, in the April 2023 general conference, President Nelson shared a message titled “The Answer Is Always Jesus Christ.” In it he said the Savior is the answer to all of the questions and concerns of life.

“Whatever questions or problems you have, the answer is always found in the life and teachings of Jesus Christ. Learn more about His Atonement, His love, His mercy, His doctrine, and His restored gospel of healing and progression. Turn to Him! Follow Him!”

Two years prior to that message, he said in the April 2021 general conference that the Savior can help move personal mountains of “loneliness, doubt, illness or other personal problems” through faith exercised in Him.

“Everything good in life — every potential blessing of eternal significance — begins with faith. Allowing God to prevail in our lives begins with faith that He is willing to guide us. True repentance begins with faith that Jesus Christ has the power to cleanse, heal and strengthen us.”