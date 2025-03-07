This week on social: Mourning with those who mourn, learning of covenant-keeping women and achieving one’s potential with God

President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, spoke with families affected by wildfires in California, and posted a video recounting his experience on social media March 4, 2025.

This week on social media, Church leaders shared messages of hope, love and learning with members of the Church and friends on the internet.

President Jeffrey R. Holland , a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, spoke with those affected by wildfires in California and left with them his prayer of hope and healing. General Relief Society President Camille N. Johnson shared her newest article in this month’s Liahona, directed towards covenant keeping women. Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles reminded those on social media that the Lord will help them fulfill their potential as they draw near to him.

When President Holland experienced the July 2023 death of his wife, Sister Patricia T. Holland, a friend said to him, “Brother Holland, I know exactly how you feel.”

President Holland thought to himself: “I don’t think so.”

Following the devastating fires in California, President Holland spoke with the members of two stakes affected, stating that while he doesn’t understand exactly how they feel, he prays for them and cries with them:

“But I want you to know that at least we come honestly and lovingly and as humbly as we can have prepared. Not to say that we know how you feel,” President Holland said.

He posted a video clip of his message on his social media account Sunday, March 2.

“We want you to know that we cry with you. We pray with you. You’re not isolated. You’re not forgotten,” he said lovingly. “The brotherhood and sisterhood of the Saints is a real thing, a true promise.”

‘What does God’s power look like for us in our day to day lives?,' asked President Johnson in a social media post Monday, March 3.

She invited all to read her newest article in the March 2025 Liahona, ' How Do Covenants Help us Draw Upon God’s Power? ,' which is part of a series focusing on covenant-keeping women, published each month.

“Covenant women participate in priesthood ordinances and make and keep covenants with God and have access to His power,” said President Johnson.

“For with God, nothing is impossible,” Elder Uchtdorf reminded others in a social media video posted Sunday, March 2.

While speaking of his great passion for aviation, he said: “I knew that a fulfillment of such a dream would not come easily. Because my dream was so compelling these things stopped becoming such obligations. Instead, they became opportunities. I knew if I pressed on, if I gave it my all, the Lord would help me.”

Speaking to those on social media, Elder Uchtdorf reminded them of an important gospel truth. “I want you also to know that you are not alone,” he said. “Your Heavenly Father knows you, He hears your prayers. He is aware of your every tear. He loves you with infinite love and watches over you. Even when you feel alone you are not because He is always there.”

Reflecting on her experience participating in Temple and Family History Leadership Instruction, Sister Kristin M. Yee , second counselor in the general Relief Society presidency, invited those on social media to visit the temple as often as possible, in a post Thursday, March 6.

“It’s been a sweet experience to sit on this council and witness how the Lord is loving and blessing His children by providing greater access to temples and His covenant blessings, including the blessing of His healing and strengthening power,” reflected Sister Yee.

“What a gift God’s power is to His children,” she continued. “I know He loves you and me and that as we keep our covenants, we will find greater access to His power and receive the peace, protection, comfort, guidance, perspective, healing and strength that we need.”

Speaking to the young adults of the Church, Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles emphasized a Wednesday, March 6, social media post that there is not one path or profession that will work for 100% of people.

“We need to grow from where we are as young people, as youth, and continue as President [Russell M.] Nelson talks about, in lifelong learning. We have to prepare ourselves. We need to prepare ourselves. It’s a religious obligation he said, so that we can be of service to other people,” said Elder Christofferson.

For those struggling to make that decision or feeling as if they want to change their course, he advised: “You’re not expected to know everything at the beginning. You don’t see the end from the beginning ... .”

Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus , second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, together with the Gospel Learning and Teaching account, shared her testimony on Thursday, March 6 of how Doctrine and Covenants section 19 inspired her to “repent so that the Lord could transform [her] heart.”

When she was preparing for her mission, she asked the Lord what she could do to better prepare. The answer came: ‘Read section 19 of the Doctrine and Covenants."

She explained how the doctrine taught in Doctrine and Covenants 19:19 has increased her gratitude in and faith of the Savior.

“How grateful I am because Christ is our Savior, and because He completed perfectly the part that corresponded so importantly to our Heavenly Father’s plan,” said Sister Spannaus.

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared his testimony of the Book of Mormon in a social media post Thursday, March 6, saying that its words have, “gone into [his] heart like a fire.”

“I hope you can try to remember those feelings you had as you have read this book,” pleaded Elder Andersen. “The Book of Mormon is the physical manifestation of the truthfulness of the Restoration and of the divine mission of the Prophet Joseph Smith.”

Brother Bradley R. Wilcox , Young Men general presidency first counselor, together with Primary General President Susan H. Porter , spoke to youth as part of the RootsTech Family History conference.

Sharing about their experience on social media Wednesday, March 5, Sister Porter said: “They will have the opportunity to go to the house of the Lord with the name of one of their ancestors. They can learn more about them, but what a blessing to offer an ordinance to a family member that binds them to Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ.”

Brother Wilcox added, “It’s all about uniting families for eternity.”